MVAC Boys Basketball All-Star teams announced

PLATTSBURGH — Section VII and the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference have recently announced the All-Star basketball teams for the 2021-22 winter season.
This graphic can also be found on page B4 of the April 9-10 Weekend Edition of the Press-Republican.
DIVISION I
Alex Coupal of Seton Catholic and coach Larry Converse were named the Most Valuable Player, and the Coach of the Year, respectively, for Division I.
The Knights were also joined by Aiden Pearl, who received First Team honors. Schroon Lake’s Isaiah Pelkey and Corbin Baker and Boquet Valley’s Aiden Lobdell and Jackson Hooper were also selected.
On the Second Team, the Griffins were represented by Oakley Buehler and Jameson Fiegl, while the Knights had Ashton Guay named as well. Willsboro’s Harvey Merrill was recognized also.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award went to Boquet Valley.
DIVISION II
Noah Spaulding of Crown Point won the Most Valuable Player honors, while Panthers coach Jason Hughes was named Coach of the Year.
Crown Point’s Trevor Harris and Anthony Greenan were named to the First Team, as well as Lake Placid’s Sam Hooker and Jack Armstrong and Keene’s Vann Morrelli.
Crown Point had two more players on the Second Team, Alex Stone and Reese Pertak, while the Beavers’ Keenan Linton was named as well. Bolton’s Jace Hubert and Jaxon Egloff were awarded Second Team honors.
Keene was honored with the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIVISION III
Newcomb’s Logan Bush was named Division III’s Most Valuable Player, while Wells coach Nick Taylor won Coach of the Year.
Bush was joined by teammate Marcus Armstrong on the First Team, while Wells’ Raymond Msimanga and Pearce O’Rourke were recognized as well. Yanden Cleveland and Rodney Wolfe of Johnsburg/Minerva got on the First Team.
Garrett Hutchins of Indian Lake/Long Lake, Josh Armstrong of Newcomb, Caden Degroat of Johnsburg/Minerva and Jake Stuart and Stanley Koniszewski of Wells were all selected for the Second Team.
Johnsburg/Minerva was also awarded the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.