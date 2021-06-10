Multi-run innings power Patriots, Red Storm to wins

LAKE PLACID — AuSable Valley rode separate four, six and eight run-innings to a one-sided, 18-8 win over Lake Placid.
Mason Dubay, Nate Donor, Spencer Daby and Aidan Lopez each smacked two hits for the Patriots.
Austin Mattila opened the pitching effort for AuSable Valley, only allowing one hit in three innings before Aidan Lopez threw nine strikeouts to close out the game.
Sam Hooker had two hits for the Blue Bombers in the loss while Matt Brandes had three.
AuSable Valley 18, Lake Placid 8
AuSable Valley 400 680 0 — 18 11 4
Lake Placid 003 004 1 — 8 7 9
Mattila, Lopez (4) and LaMountain. Brandes, Colby(4), Coursen(6) and Ledwith. WP- Mattila. LP- Brandes. 2B- Brandes (LP), Daby (AVCS).
SARANAC LAKE 13, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
ELLENBURG — An offensive explosion in the first three innings powered the Red Storm to a victory over the Bobcats.
The Saranac Lake squad received doubles from David Warner and Cedar Rivers, a triple from Carter Sturgeon, two triples from David Warner and a home run from Will Woodruff to help secure the win.
Woodruff, Sturgeon and Ben Clark combined for nine strikeouts in the win.
Cody Lambert and Nolan Knight had three hits each while Austin Lambert and Wyatt Warren each had two for the Bobcats.
Saranac Lake 13, Northern Adirondack 3
Saranac Lake 263 000 2 — 13 15 1
Northern Adirondack 100 010 1 — 8 12 2
Woodruff, Sturgeon (3), Clark (7) and Clark, Rivers (6). M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice and Knight. WP- Woodruff. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B - C. Lambert (NAC), Knight (NAC), Warner (SL), Rivers (SL)
3B - C. Lambert (NAC), Sturgeon (SL), Warner (SL)(2). HR - Woodruff (SL).
