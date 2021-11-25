Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic returns

SARANAC — The eighth annual Muggsy’s Tip-Off Classic Basketball Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at Saranac High School.
This tournament was established in 2013 in memory of the late Phillip “Muggsy’ Favaro and was intended to fund a scholarship in his name for a minimum of 10 years. As of today, the Saranac Booster Club has awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships and the scholarship remains sustainable through the class of 2023. Muggsy Favaro’s picture hangs in the high school gymnasium as a member of the Saranac Booster Club Hall of Fame.
“He was a very humble man, who rarely missed a basketball practice or baseball practice," Saranac Athletic Director Brent Denis said. "He encouraged commitment, dedication and pride in our school and always stressed the importance of sportsmanship and respect for our opponents.”
The tournament consists of 16 teams, four girls varsity teams, four girls JV teams, four varsity boys teams and four JV boys teams.
Since inception, Saranac has welcomed 17 different North Country schools to participate.
This year participants include Northeastern Clinton, Heuvelton, Massena, Beekmantown, Chateaugay and Saranac. There will be t-shirt sales and concession at the event as well as a series of basket raffles and 50/50 raffles throughout the weekend. Donations are welcome at the door, but admission is free.
“Muggsy demonstrated a level of commitment we could all learn from," Denis said. "He was committed to his family, his faith, his community and very much committed to our school and our athletic programs. We’re hoping for a big community turnout this weekend, and we are excited to welcome basketball back to the North Country.”
Properly fitted masks are mandatory for all in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.