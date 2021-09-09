Morris helps lead J/M past Crown Point; NCCS edges Peru

CROWN POINT – Julia Morris notched two goals for Johnsburg-Minerva to push her team to a 4-1 victory over Crown Point in Northern Soccer League action on Thursday.
Morris scored the first goal at 36:46 of the first with an assist from Corbin Detroit, and her second at 10:09 of the second half with help from Hannah McNally.
McNally scored a goal herself, unassisted at 12:05 of the second half, with Cassie Dunbar adding to the lead at 29:57.
“Very well played game by both teams,” Crown Point coach Brad Peters.
“Johnsburg-Minerva was very strong down the wings with McNally and Dunbar putting strong crosses in front of the goal mouth.”
He also gave credit to goalkeeper Charlize Bernard who made 13 saves in the net.
Madison Munson scored the Panthers’ lone goal at 5:10 of the second half, with help from Abigail Lafountain.
“We were able to maintain a strong presence in the midfield with Lauren Kimball gathering any ball within reach,” Peters said.
Crown Point closed out the game with a strong effort, with two shots hitting the goal post in the closing minutes.
—
Johnsburg-Minerva 4, Crown Point 1
J/M 1 3 – 4
CP 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, J-M, Morris (Detroit), 36:46.
Second half- 2, CP, Munson (Lafountain), 5:10. 3, J-M, Morris (McNally), 10:09. 4, J-M, McNally, 12:05. 5, Dunbar, 29:57.
Shots- Tied 13-13.
Saves- Bernard, J-M, 13. Harmon, CP, 8.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Sophie Burdo, Bella Miller and Emma Tuller each had two goals to push the Hornets to a shutout win over the Red Storm.
Burdo scored the first goal at 19:26, followed by Miller at 28:30, and Tuller at 32:14. Miller then scored her second goal at 38:51.
In the second half, Burdo and Tuller scored their second goals at 15:32 and 25:09, respectively, to shut out the game.
Plattsburgh High held a consistent lead in shots, 18-5, and Emma Whalen had five saves in the goal.
Saranac Lake’s Karlie Goetz had seven saves, and Alex Whitson had eight.
–
Plattsburgh High 6, Saranac Lake 0
PHS 4 2 – 6
SLC 0 0 – 0
First half- 1, Burdo, 19:26. 2, Miller, 28:30. 3, Tuller, 32:14. 4, Miller, 38:51.
Second half- 5, Burdo, 15:32. 6, Tuller, 25:09.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 18-5.
Saves- Goetz (7), Whitson (8), SLCS, 18. Whalen, PHS, 5.
MORIAH 2
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — Allie Huchro scored the tiebreaker at the 38-minute mark for the Vikings to win it over the Blue Bombers.
Although a slow start for both teams, the first goal came at 4:56 of the second half from Paige Towns’ direct kick to put Moriah up 1-0.
Hannah Gaddor had 11 saves for Moriah, while Lake Placid’s Brooklyn Huffman had 10.
Emma Adragna scored Lake Placid’s lone goal, assisted by Anisa Cecunjanin at 35:53.
“We did a good job coming back after the free kick, but Moriah also kept up the pressure and finished well,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
–
Moriah 2, Lake Placid 1
LPC 0 1 – 1
MCS 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, MCS, Towns, 4:56
Second half- 2, LP, Adragna (Cecunjanin), 35:53. 3, MCS, Huchro, 38:00.
Shots- Tied 12-12.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 11. Huffman, LP, 10.
WILLSBORO 4
KEENE 1
KEENE — Jenna Ford and Tekla Fine-Lease combined for two of Willsboro’s four goals to edge out Keene.
Ford also scored another unassisted goal, giving her a hat trick for the game. Gabby Marble, assisted by Cleo Lobdell also put one on the board for the Warriors.
Vivian Smith scored the Beavers’ lone goal, assisted by Megan Quinn.
Isabella Blacksmith got 14 saves in the net for Keene, while Abby Bruno got seven for Willsboro.
–
Willsboro 4, Keene 1
WIC 2 2 – 4
KCS 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, WICS, Ford, 14:20. 2, WICS, Marble (Lobdell), 38:00.
Second half- 3, KCS, Smith (Quinn), 8:00. 4, WICS, Ford (Fine-Lease), 12:00. 5, WICS, Ford (Fine-Lease), 23:00.
Shots- Willsboro, 18-8.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 14. Bruno, WIL, 7.
WELLS 2
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
INDIAN LAKE — Lilianna Wright led the Orange to a victory over Wells, scoring both of her team’s goals.
First, she scored at 38 minutes in the first, and then on an assisted goal from Jocelyn Welch at 18:02 of the second half.
Indian Lake-Long Lake coach Emily Stephan said that her team played for about half the game with a player down due to injury.
Both teams had eight shots on goal and six saves from their keepers in the net.
–
Wells 2, Indian Lake-Long Lake 1
WEL 1 1 – 2
IL/LL 1 0 – 1
First half- 1, IL-LL, Oliver (Davis), 14:00. 2, WEL, Wright, 38:00.
Second half- 3, WEL, Wright (Welch), 18:02.
Shots- Tied 8-8.
Saves- Liddle, IL-LL, 6. Allen, WEL, 6.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH– The Bobcats battled back for a late win over the Knights, with Mackenzie Begore scoring the tie-breaking goal at 39:32 of the second.
“Both teams battled throughout the entire game. It could have gone either way and came down to the last seconds of regulation,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said.
Seton’s Monique Allen scored the first goal of the game and also her first varsity goal at 38:40 of the first half.
This was followed by Abigail Peryea scoring at 8:02 of the second from an Alexis Belrose assist.
Ashlyn Seguin also contributed with an assist to Begore’s goal.
The Knights’ goalkeeper Allisyn Johnston was able to save 11 shots in the net.
“I’m really pleased with how we are playing so early in the season and look forward to keep making progress in the games to come,” Masten said.
–
Northern Adirondack 2, Seton Catholic 1
NAC 0 2 – 2
SCC 1 0 – 1
First half- 1, SC, Allen, 38:30.
Second half- 2, NAC, Peryea (Belrose), 8:02. 3, NAC, Begore (Seguin) 39:32.
Shots- Northern Adirondack, 13-10.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 11. Gilmore, NAC, 9.
CHAZY 6
BOQUET VALLEY 4
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe had a dominating game, with four of Chazy’s six goals, and an assist to add onto it.
The Eagles’ other goals were scored by Audrey Langlois, with an assist by Avery Parker and McAuliffe.
Boquet Valley’s Claire Reynolds had a hat trick of her own, scoring unassisted at 9:33 and 37:27 of the first half, and at 7:29 of the second, with aid from Abby Schwoebel.
Maddie Kirkby scored the Griffins’ other goal, assisted by Schwoebel, at 26:02 of the first.
Chazy’s Tess Blair had five saves in goal, while Ella Lobdell of Boquet Valley had seven.
–
Chazy 6, Boquet Valley 4
BVC 3 1 – 4
CCS 5 1 – 6
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds, 9:33. 2, CCRS, Langlois (Parker), 9:43. 3, CCRS, McAuliffe, 25:54. 4, BV, Kirby (Schwoebel), 26:02. 5, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 28:04. 6, CCRS, McAuliffe, 30:12. 7, CCRS, McAuliffe (Clark), 33:15. 8, BV, Reynolds, 37:27.
Second half- 9, BV, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 7:29. 10, CCRS, Langlois (McAuliffe), 23:11.
Shots- Chazy, 13-10.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 7. Blair, CCRS, 5.
SARANAC 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Chiefs' offense was slowed down a bit from the way it played in the first couple games of the season but still did plenty for a win.
Sydney Myers, Marissa LeDuc and Brenna Ducatte all scored once for Saranac.
Grace Damiani notched a four-save shutout, and Jasmyne Allen totaled 11 saves for the Patriots.
—
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 0
SCS 1 2 — 3
AVC 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Davis), 29:24.
Second half- 2, SCS, Leduc (Liberty), 2:42. 3, SCS, Ducatte, 36:20.
Shots- Saranac, 14-4.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 4. Allen, AVCS, 11.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PERU 1
CHAMPLAIN — Two first half goals led the way for the Cougars.
Ellie Prairie got on the board first thanks to an assist from Alexa Turner, and Bailee Lafountain then found the back of the net thanks to a helper from Laci Roberts with 13:03 to go before halftime.
The Nighthawks cut their deficit in half when Hannah Meyers scored on a penalty kick with 29:15 to go in regulation, but Northeastern Clinton held on.
Desiree Dubois made five saves in the Cougar nets, and Tynicia Hendrix turned in 10 stops.
"We played a nice first half and had a number of good opportunities," Northeastern Clinton coach Tim Surprenant said. "However, Peru made some halftime adjustments that gave us some difficulties in the second half. Overall, I am pleased with how we have grown as a team and came away with a quality win."
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Peru 1
PCS 0 1 — 1
NCCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, Prairie (Turner), 22:36. 2, NCCS, Lafountain (Roberts), 13:03.
Second half- 3, PCS, Meyers (PK), 29:15.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 14-6.
Saves- Hendrix, NCCS, 10. Dubois, NCCS, 5.
