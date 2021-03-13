PORT HENRY — It's a shame spectators are not allowed at Section VII sporting events at this time because in a normal situation, the Moriah gym would have been packed for this one.
In what was one of the most interesting games on paper to this point in the season between the Vikings and Saranac, it was Moriah who came away with a 59-47 win Friday in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Bryce Sprague scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the victory, while Riley Demarais (11) and Maddox Blaise (10) teamed up for an additional 21 points.
Demarais was a key scorer off the bench for the Vikings, while Rowan Swan filled the stat sheet with nine points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
"We got off to a good start and had an 18-point lead at halftime," Moriah coach Brian Cross said. "The third quarter was pretty even, but Saranac showed what they are capable of by outscoring us by 10 in the fourth quarter. They never quit and played hard the entire game."
Sixteen points from Jacob Pierce led the Chiefs' charge, while Conner Burns provided an extra 11.
—
Moriah 59, Saranac 47
Saranac (47)
Bedard 2-0-4, Burns 4-0-11, Faville 1-0-2, Blair 1-0-2, Mather 2-0-5, Pierce 6-4-16, Brown 3-0-7. Totals: 19-4-47.
Moriah (59)
Swan 4-1-9, Diehl 1-0-3, Olcott 0-0-0, Peters 0-0-0, Blaise 5-0-10, Demarais 5-1-11, Sprague 10-1-21, Rohrer 2-1-5. Totals: 27-4-59.
Halftime- Moriah, 38-20.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Burns 3, Mather, Brown. Moriah (1) Diehl.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 41
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 39
ELLENBURG — A very close game went in favor of the Hornets.
The Bobcats had a chance to tie the game late with less than 20 seconds left, but Plattsburgh High got a stop and then Northern Adirondack was forced to foul and ran out of time to rally by the time they put the Hornets in the bonus.
Carter King (13) and Michael Phillips (11) teamed up to score 24 points to power the Hornets
Phillips scored nine of his points in a crucial fourth quarter where Plattsburgh pulled ahead by as many as five points with less than two minutes to go.
"It was close throughout," Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said. "I don't think either team led by more than five points. It wasn't necessarily exciting or great basketball, but it was close. The type of game where if we had fans perhaps we would've won it.
"But we had too many turnovers especially in the fourth quarter to win. I can honestly say that PHS looked and played 100 times better than us tonight. Their defense was better, their offense looked better and their camaraderie was better. I'd like to play them again."
Cody Lambert piled up 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Bobcats' charge, and Silas Lewis poured home 12 markers on the Northern Adirondack side of the scoreboard.
—
Plattsburgh High 41, Northern Adirondack 39
PHS (41)
Crowley 0-1-1, Perkins 4-1-9, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 5-0-11, Mulholland 0-1-1, Georlitz 0-0-0, C.King 5-1-13, M.King 1-2-4, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals: 16-6-41.
NAC (39)
Bergeron 1-0-3, B.Boulrice 0-0-0, M.Boulrice 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Lafountain 0-1-1, Lewis 5-0-12, Coryea 0-0-0, Lambert 10-1-23, Magoon 0-0-0. Totals: 16-2-39.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 20-16.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Phillips, C. King 2. NAC (5) Bergeron, Lewis 2, Lambert 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 59
TICONDEROGA 47
CLINTONVILLE — After a slow start, the Patriots capitalized on a 14-0 run to start the third quarter to create some distance from the Sentinels and build a lead as big as 21 in the second half.
Eli Douglas totaled 16 points, eight assists and five steals to help create a little jump in AuSable Valley's game after only leading by three points at half.
"Our boys came out slow and cocky," Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. "The Sentinels came out focused, ready and put it to us in the first half.
"We came out on a 14-0 run to start the third, and that was the difference in the game."
Nate Doner scored 10 points and had eight rebounds, and Zander McCabe also cleaned up the boards with seven rebounds.
Aidan Lopez knocked down two shots from deep and finished with 14 more points for AuSable Valley.
Brock Huestis powered Ticonderoga with 14 points, and Montgomery Benedict and Braden Perry both hauled in 10 rebounds.
—
AuSable Valley 59, Ticonderoga 47
Ticonderoga (47)
Smith 2-0-5, Molina 1-0-3, Brown 1-3-5, Stonitsch 1-1-3, Perry 3-0-7, Benedict 3-1-8, Olden 1-0-2, Huestis 5-0-14. Totals: 17-5-47.
AuSable Valley (59)
Matilla 0-0-0, Daby 4-0-9, Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 0-1-1, Doner 5-0-10, Garcia 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-2, McCabe 0-0-0, Kolin Dixon 2-1-5, Lopez 6-0-14, Douglas 7-1-16, Tallman 1-0-2. Totals: 26-3-59.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 26-23.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (8) Smith, Molina, Perry, Benedict, Huestis 4. AuSable Valley (4) Daby, Lopez 2, Douglas.
BEEKMANTOWN 68
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 49
CHAMPLAIN — Cole Nephew's team-high 17 points powered an Eagle squad that picked up the pace in the second half.
Beekmantown led by just three at half, but the Eagles managed to really start clicking on offense in the third and fourth quarters.
"Beekmantown is a really good team," Cougars coach Luke Connell said. "They did a good job controlling the ball when it counted. It was a fun game and very competitive. Both teams played hard. The final score was not reflective of the entire game."
Parker Kelly and Andrew Sorrell both scored 14 points in the Beekmantown victory, and Nate Finley bucketed 10 of his own.
James Molinski took home the game-high honors with 21 points, and the Northeastern Clinton top scorer was accompanied by 12 more points from Brayden Monette.
—
Beekmantown 68, Northeastern Clinton 49
Beekmantown (68)
Finley 5-0-10, Kelly 7-0-14, B. Mason 0-0-0, V. Mason 1-0-2, MaCasland 1-0-3, McClatchie 1-0-2, Nephew 6-2-17, Sorrell 5-3-14, VanNatten 3-1-7. Totals: 29-6-68.
Northeastern Clinton (49)
Molinski 10-1-21, Roach 1-0-2, Gilbo 1-0-3, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 3-3-12, Deuso 2-1-7, Dubois 0-1-1, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 1-0-3. Totals: 18-8-49.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 24-21.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (5) McCasland, Nephew 3, Sorrell. NCCS (7) Gilbo, Monette 3, Deuso 2, Garrow.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 51
SETON CATHOLIC 32
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers were bombing away from behind the 3-point arc early with six triples in the first quarter and finished with eight in the game.
Matt Brandes notched a team-high 13 points, and Jack Armstrong piled on 12 additional markers on the Lake Placid side of the scoreboard.
Armstrong as well as Zach Gavin both connected on three treys.
Aiden Pearl's game-high 15 points powered the Knights, while Dominic Allen scored nine.
—
Lake Placid 51, Seton Catholic 32
Seton Catholic (32)
Guay 2-1-6, Shalton 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 7-1-15, Farrington 0-0-0, Allen 3-3-9, Lapoint 1-0-2. Totals: 13-5-32.
Lake Placid (51)
Armstrong 4-1-12, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 1-0-2, Ledwith 0-0-0, Brandes 6-0-13, Kondrat 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Gavin 3-0-9, Marvin 3-0-6, Hooker 1-0-2. Totals: 21-1-51.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 31-13.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (1) Guay. Lake Placid (8) Armstrong 3, Brandes, Cecunjanin, Gavin 3.
WILLSBORO 50
BOQUET VALLEY 33
BOQUET VALLEY — Brennon Farney was firing away and hitting on many shots from way downtown for the Warriors.
He knocked down seven triples and finished with a game-high 22 points to power Willsboro.
Regan Arnold (12) and Robby Drollette (9) combined for an additional 21 Warrior points.
Aidan Lobdell turned in a team-high 14 points to boost the Griffins, and Oakley Buehler totaled eight
—
Willsboro 50, Boquet Valley 33
Willsboro (50)
Arnold 5-0-12, Reithel 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 2-0-4, Meachem 0-0-0, Joslyn 0-0-0, Farney 6-3-22, H. King 1-0-3, T. King 0-0-0, Sweatt 0-0-0, Drollette 4-1-9. Totals: 18-4-50.
Boquet Valley (33)
Pettit 0-2-2, Negroni 0-0-0, Hooper 0-0-0, Race 0-0-0, Fiegl 2-0-5, Mousseau 1-0-2, Jacques 0-0-0, Buehler 4-0-8, Lobdell 6-2-14, Tromblee 1-0-2. Totals: 14-4-33.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-12.
3 point goals- Willsboro (10) Arnold 2, Farney 7, H. King. Boquet Valley (1) Fiegl.
SCHROON LAKE 66
CHAZY 34
CHAZY — The Wildcats got scoring from many different members of their team and had four players finish in double figures.
Oliver Higgens' 16 points served as the game-high for Schroon Lake, while Corbin Baker (15), Ricky Dumoulin (14) and Isiah Pelkey (11) all contributed to the scoring party.
Devin Therrian finished with a team-high 10 points to pace the Eagles.
—
Schroon Lake 66, Chazy 34
Schroon Lake (66)
Higgens 7-2-16; Baker 5-5-15; Dumoulin 6-1-14; Pelkey 5-0-11; Farris 2-0-4; Yarosh 2-0-4; Hart 1-0-2; Gratto 0-0-0. Totals: 28-8-66.
Chazy (34)
Therrian 5-0-10; Coon 2-0-6; de Ondarza 2-0-5; Hunyor 2-0-4; Labarge 2-0-4; Juneau 1-0-3; Dwyer 1-0-2; Barcomb 0-0-0; Kise 0-0-0; Salimando 0-0-0. Totals: 15-0-34.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 28-11.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (2) Dumoulin, Pelkey. Chazy (4) Coon 2, deOndarza, Juneau.
GIRLS
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 49
WILLSBORO 21
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins outscored the Warriors by 17 points in the first half and limited their opponent to just 10 points in the second half en route to a win.
Abbey Schwoebel's 19 points followed by an extra 11 by Ella King led Boquet Valley to the nice victory.
Thanks to 12 points, Samantha Harrison finished with the team-high mark for Willsboro.
—
Boquet Valley 49, Willsboro 21
Willsboro (21)
Arnold 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 2-1-5, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Ford 1-0-2, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 5-2-12. Totals: 9-3-21.
Boquet Valley (49)
Burdo 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 2-0-4, Schwoebel 9-0-19, Thompson 1-0-2, Sy. Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 2-2-6, King 5-1-11 Sk. Bisselle 1-3-5. Totals: 21-6-49.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-10.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Schwoebel.
SETON CATHOLIC 25
LAKE PLACID 20
LAKE PLACID — The Knights' Haley Murnane knocked down three treys in a low-scoring game, so the shots from behind the arc and her game-high 11 points proved to be very important.
"In this low scoring affair, Seton's threes put them over the top," Blue Bombers coach Brian LaVallee said. "It was a competitive game for four quarters, and both teams left nothing on the court.
"We know we are playing catch up to other teams but feel great about these first two games. It's great to see players on the court, and I'm sure there are some big smiles under those masks."
Lake Placid held a 9-8 lead at halftime before Seton Catholic rallied.
Deidra Kellerman led Lake Placid with seven points.
—
Seton Catholic 25, Lake Placid 20
Seton Catholic (25)
Hughes 1-0-2, Murnane 4-0-11, Whalen 1-0-3, Spriggs 2-1-5, Pearl 2-0-4, Rock Peres 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0. Totals: 10-1-25.
Lake Placid (20)
Armstrong 1-0-2, Tavares 1-0-2, Kellerman 2-3-7, Bashaw 1-0-2, Phillip 1-1-3, Marvin 0-0-0, Bennett 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Coursen 0-0-0. Totals: 8-4-20.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 9-8.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (4) Murnane 3, Whalen.
SCHROON LAKE 69
CHAZY 14
CHAZY — Malena Gereau went off for 23 points on a night the Wildcats had their offense firing on all cylinders.
Kotah Cutting provided 12 more points to the win, and Schroon Lake's Riley Smith totaled 10.
Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain's six points was the team-high for the Eagles.
—
Schroon Lake 69, Chazy 14
Schroon Lake (69)
Gereau 10-1-23; Cutting 6-0-12; Smith 4-2-10; Baker 4-0-8; Mieras 4-0-8; Maisonville 2-0-4; Haden 2-0-4; Emmert 0-0-0. Totals: 32-3-69.
Chazy (14)
Gonyo-Lafountain 2-2-6; C Langlois 1-0-3; Poupore 1-0-3; A Langlois 1-0-2; Chapman 0-0-0; Turek 0-0-0; Lucas 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0; McChesney 0-0-0. Totals: 5-2-14.
Halftime- Not provided.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (2) Gereau 2. Chazy (2) C. Langlois, Poupore.
NON-LEAGUE
GLENS FALLS 60
BOLTON 25
GLENS FALLS — Ashley Bordeaux scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Indians past the Eagles, but it was Bolton's Kate Van Auken who had the biggest milestone of the night.
Her nine points brought her career total to 1,359, which surpassed the Bolton girls basketball all-time scoring record set by Allison Huck in 1995.
Her senior teammate, Maria Baker, finished with 10 points.
"Kate has had a tremendous career at Bolton," Eagles coach Luke Schweickert said. "She played through a sprained ankle to accomplish this feat. It is a true testament to her toughness and durability over the years. It's a tremendous achievement on a remarkable career."
—
Glens Falls 60, Bolton 25
Bolton (25)
Van Auken 3-3-9, Hubert 2-0-6, Baker 4-1-10. Totals: 9-4-25.
Glens Falls (60)
Lunt 1-0-2, Endieveri 4-0-9, Bordeaux 5-0-12, Girard 4-1-11, Williams 2-0-4, Bayle 2-0-4,Hill 3-1-7, Pirozzlo 2-0-4, Haggerty 0-1-1, Hill 2-2-6. Totals: 25-5-60.
Halftime- Glens Falls, 29-12.
3 point goals- Bolton (3) Baker, Hubert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.