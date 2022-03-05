SARANAC — Moriah’s boys showed heart and determination following an early AuSable Valley lead in the Section VII Class C championship game, working until the very end to come out on top, 55-49, Friday.
Bryce Sprague led the Vikings with 22 points, while Rowan Swan added 15 and Brady Olcott added eight. Will Rohrer also tallied seven in the win, while Cooper Allen hit the team’s lone three.
With both sides of the Saranac court filled with Moriah and AuSable Valley fans, there wasn’t a moment of silence during the game.
“The atmosphere was incredible,” Vikings coach Brian Cross said. “It was just a great high school basketball game, and we knew it was going to be. We knew from the get-go that AuSable was going to be tough.”
AUSABLE’S BIG START
With the help of Eli Douglas and Korvin Dixon, the Patriots managed an early 12-4 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. By the end of the first, Moriah was already on track for their comeback, ending the first with just a seven-point deficit, 17-10.
“They got out to a big lead at the start, but we weren’t really worried about it,” Sprague said. “It happens to everyone. We switched to a zone and they couldn’t get clicking on it too much.”
Cross agreed with that, saying the changes on defense were what led to the team’s success later in the game. That, and the ability to slow down Douglas.
“It probably was harder for us to score because we couldn’t stop them from scoring,” Cross said. “We were just down on ourselves because defensively we were getting beat to the basket by Douglas,” he said. “We switched out of that and kind of slowed him down. Once we slowed him down, the whole team slowed down a little bit and we got it together offensively.
“Our defense is what picked us up, really, not our offense.”
Swan agreed, saying the team’s main focus on defense was to shut down Eli Douglas.
“On the offensive side of the game, the keys were just to share the ball and be efficient when the ball gets to you, and that’s what we did,” Swan said.
Toward the end of the second quarter, Moriah slowly worked to catch up with AuSable, taking the lead 20-19 at one point, but they finished the half just two points under, 27-25.
“We got down early, but we didn’t give up,” Cross said. “We made some changes defensively. Our kids played hard, fought back and it was back-and-forth the entire game.”
TIGHT SECOND HALF
Back-and-forth is right. At no point in the final two quarters did either team have a comfortable lead, and in the end, it came down to the foul shots. The Vikings outperformed the Patriots at the line, 16 to nine.
“We made our shots and they made theirs most of the game,” Cross said. “They got in a little bit of foul trouble, but I think our kids just never quit.”
Sprague was very complimentary of his teammates, saying their work on offense helped throughout the game.
“On offense, Allen hit a clutch three, Rohrer had some big baskets, Swan took over and Olcott had a big first half for us to bring it back,” he said
With six minutes left in the match, the game was tied, 39-all. Five minutes later, with 1:30 left, it was tied by 10 points more, 49-49.
Moriah took the one-point lead with 58 seconds left after Korvin Dixon fouled out of the game, and Swan hit several clutch free throws after being fouled again by Carson Garcia.
With 17 seconds left, the score was 55-49 and the clock didn’t pause again until a jump ball with five seconds.
Douglas of AuSable Valley made a last minute offensive effort, but the score didn’t change in the end, pushing Moriah to the state regionals next.
OFF TO REGIONALS
Now, Moriah is heading to SUNY Canton on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. to play Section X Class C Champion Madrid-Waddington, a grudge match from two years ago.
“We have a huge chip on our shoulder,” Swan said. “Going back up to Section X, where we lost two years ago, we want revenge.”
Last time, when they played in Potsdam, the Yellowjackets were just too good from the floor, according to Sprague.
“We were down big. They were just shooting the lights out,” he said. “We came back at the end to get within two points, but they got the lead and won.”
Cross said he knows the team will have their hands full but that they’re excited for the opportunity to even the score.
“They’re always good. We’re proud to get the opportunity to go up there again,” Cross said.
—
Moriah 55, AuSable Valley 49
Moriah (55)
Gilbo 0-0-0, Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 4-0-8, Sargent 0-0-0, K. Gilbo 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 1-0-3, Langley 0-0-0, Rohrer 2-3-7, Demarais 0-0-0, Sprague 8-6-22, D. Olcott 0-0-0, Swan 4-7-15, Valentine 0-0-0, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals- 19-16-55
AuSable Valley (49)
Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, McCabe 0-2-2, Kor. Dixon 6-2-14, Doner 4-0-8, Garcia 1-2-5, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 0-0-0, Lopez 3-0-9, Douglas 3-5-11, Murphy 0-0-0, Bombard 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Dupuis 0-0-0. Totals- 17-11-49.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 27-25.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (4), Lopez 3, Garcia. Moriah (1) Allen.
