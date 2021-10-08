Moriah tops Beekmantown to stay undefeated

MINEVILLE — Moriah found itself in unfamiliar territory against Beekmantown – a close game – after the Eagles knotted the score early in the second quarter.
Riley Demarais made sure that didn’t last long.
Demarais scored on back-to-back possessions following the tie and the Vikings never looked back as they remained undefeated with a 46-14 win over Beekmantown in CVAC football Friday at Linney Field.
“It’s really important to be challenged,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “You don’t want to go through not challenged. Get some adversity, see how you respond. I thought when they tied it at 14 the team responded well.”
Demarais led the Vikings (5-0) with 171 combined rushing and receiving yards. Moriah had its usual success rushing the ball (325 yards, four touchdowns), but Rowan Swan complimented that by completing 4-of-5 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
“That felt way different,” Demarais said of the passing attack. “We’re used to rushing the ball 300 yards a game, but that felt good.”
Swan added 53 rushing yards and a touchdown and closed out the scoring with a 75-yard kick return to start the second half and make it 46-14. Bryce Sprague had two receptions for 64 yards. Caleb Harris rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“When you put that many kids in the box, it’s going to make it tough for the running game,” Tesar said. “But we were still able to grind out some yardage, get some play action.”
Moriah entered the game outscoring opponents 194-20 and needed just one play from scrimmage – 71-yard run by Harris – to take an early 8-0 lead.
After the Eagles scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Parliament to Peyton Viau to get within two, Moriah went up 14-6 on a 3-yard run by Dakota Wright.
Beekmantown’s Andrew VanNatten scooped up the ensuing kickoff and raced 70 yards to tie the game at 14-all. It was the first time any team has scored twice against Moriah in the first half.
The Vikings reeled off 24 unanswered points to take a 38-14 lead into the half, capped by an impressive 84-yard drive that took just a little more than a minute and ended with a 5-yard keeper by Swan.
“The team fought through it,” Demarais said.
Parliament completed eight passes for 76 yards and a score for Beekmantown (1-4), adding a team-high 39 rushing yards.
Moriah will hit the road next weekend for a Class D showdown with AuSable Valley. A win will secure the Vikings a first-round bye in the sectional playoffs.
Demarais stressed the importance of a good week of practice leading up to the weekend.
“That’s where games are won,” he said.
Moriah 46, Beekmantown 14
B’town 6 8 0 0 – 14
Moriah 8 30 8 0 – 46
First quarter
M- Harris 71 run (Wright run), 1:55.
B- Viau 12 pass from Parliament (pass fails), 6:20.
Second quarter
M- Wright 3 run (pass fails), 3:19.
B- VanNatten 70 yard kick return (Viau pass from Parliament), 3:36.
M- Demarais 31 run (Demarais run), 4:58.
M- Demarais 44 pass from Swan (Wright run), 7:37.
M- Swan 5 run (Demarais pass from Swan), 11:10.
Third quarter
M- Swan 75 kick return (Wright run), 0:14.
Individual statistics
Rushing
M- Harris 6-88, TD; Wright 9-41, TD; Demarais 10-94, TD; Swan 4-53, TD; B. Valentine 10-49; Fleury 1-0. Totals: 40-325, 4 TD.
B- VanNatten 7-15; Parliament 6-39. Totals: 13-54.
Passing
M- Swan 4-5-0-141, TD.
B- Parliament 8-25-0-75, TD.
Receiving
M- Demarais 2-77, TD; Sprague 2-64. Totals: 4-141, TD.
B- Viau 2-24, TD; Tetreault 4-27; VanNatten 1-22; Welch 1-2. Totals: 8-75, TD.
