Moriah thumps rival Ticonderoga for 62-0 victory

MINEVILLE — Moriah would be hard-pressed to script a better start than what transpired Friday night against rival Ticonderoga.
After recovering the opening kickoff, Rowan Swan hit Riley Demarais for a 43-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Moriah forced a quick three-and-out, Mason Spring ran for a touchdown on the next play and the Vikings cruised to a 62-0 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football at Linney Field.
“Going out and scoring first and getting stops defensively, it’s nice … It’s a heck of a lot better setting the tone early with teams and getting out and scoring first,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said.
The Vikings (2-0) held a 16-0 lead less than two minutes into the game and pushed that to 30-0 before the first quarter was in the books. The only thing stopping them in the first half was their own miscue, failing to score on one of their first six drives after losing a fumble.
Moriah wouldn’t have another scoreless possession until its final drive in the fourth quarter.
Thirteen different Moriah players combined for 378 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 40 carries. Spring (5-68, TD), Caleb Harris (4-69, 2 TD) and Demarais (1-20, TD) led the way among starters. Spring added a 22-yard touchdown reception.
Swan completed all three of his passing attempts for 99 yards and two scores. Sam Scorsome came off the bench and finished with a game-high 106 yards and two scores. Kade Gilbo chipped in with 46 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought the line really controlled both sides of the ball,” Tesar said. “We opened up big holes – even the young kids we brought up [from JV].”
Ticonderoga (0-2) ventured into the red zone once following a 45-yard catch-and-run from Kameron Vigliotti to Connor Yaw in the first quarter. That drive ended with a strip sack by Moriah’s Dakota Wright.
Yaw finished with a game-high 71 receiving yards and Landon Frasier added 30 yards on six carries for the Sentinels.
Moriah 62, Ticonderoga 0
Ticonderoga 0 0 0 0 – 0
Moriah 30 13 19 0 – 62
First quarter
M- Demarais 43 pass from Swan (Spring run), 0:17.
M- Spring 22 run (Wright pass from Swan), 1:59.
M- Spring 22 pass from Swan (Harris run), 5:05.
M- Harris 10 run (kick fails), 11:54.
Second quarter
M- Demarais 20 run (kick fails), 5:29.
M- Scorsome 1 run (Ives kick), 11:11.
Third quarter
M- Harris 47 run (kick fails), 0:15.
M- K. Gilbo 10 run (Ives kick), 4:43.
M- Scorsome 25 run (run fails), 9:20.
Individual statistics
Rushing
M- Spring 5-68, TD; Harris 4-69, 2 TD; Wright 2-36; Demarais 1-20, TD; Scorsome 8-106, 2 TD; K. Gilbo 6-46, TD; Callahan 2-13; Gemmell 4-6; D. Valentine 1-1; Young 2-4; Swan 1-(-4); No. 50 2-5; No. 88 2-8. Totals: 40-378, 7 TD.
T- Frasier 6-30; Stonitsch 3-9; A. Smith 1-2; Yaw 5-(-10); Vigliotti 3-(-23). Totals: 18-18.
Passing
M- Swan 3-3-0-99, 2 TD.
T- Vigliotti 7-19-0-98; Yaw 0-1-0-0. Totals: 7-20-0-98.
Receiving
M- Demarais 1-43, TD; Sprague 1-34; Spring 1-22, TD. Totals: 3-99, 2 TD.
T- Yaw 3-71; Perry 2-12; A. Smith 2-15. Totals: 7-98.
