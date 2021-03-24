Moriah shrugs off Saranac comeback attempt

SARANAC — Saranac tried to rally after falling behind by a large amount in the second quarter, but Moriah extinguished any hopes of a push down the stretch.
Bryce Sprague poured in 28 points to pace the Vikings to a 61-49 win against the Chiefs in a matchup of two of the best in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball, Tuesday.
Rowan Swan added 12 points, and Maddox Blaise chipped in with nine.
"We dug ourselves a big hole in the first half by having a poor second quarter, and against a quality opponent like Moriah, that is hard to bounce back from," Saranac coach Mike Recore said.
"We were able to get it down to four points in the second half but could not get over that hump. Overall, I am pleased with our kids' performance as they battled in the second half. Sprague was tough tonight."
Jack Mather was the high scorer for the Chiefs with 17 points, and Jacob Pierce was next in the scoring line with 12.
—
Moriah 61, Saranac 49
Moriah (61)
Swan 4-4-12, Diehl 3-0-6, Blaise 3-3-9, Bilow 0-0-0, Demarais 2-0-4, Sprague 9-6-28, Rohrer 1-0-2. Totals: 22-13-61.
Saranac (49)
Bedard 1-1-3, Burns 3-0-6, Faville 1-0-3, Blair 0-0-0, Mather 7-0-17, Pierce 4-3-12, Brown 3-0-8. Totals: 19-4-49.
Halftime- Moriah, 34-18.
3 point goals- Moriah (4) Sprague 4. Saranac (7) Faville, Mather 3, Pierce, Brown 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 67
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were scoring early and often against the Cougars and received points from all directions.
Nate Doner paced AuSable Valley with 19 points, and he was just one of four members of the Patriots to get into double figures.
Spencer Daby (14), Eli Douglas (11) and Korvin Dixon (10) combined for 35 more on the AuSable Valley side of the scoreboard.
Northeastern Clinton did a lot of its damage from behind the arc, knocking down seven treys.
Brayden Monette hit a team-high three triples for the Cougars and finished with 11 points, which was one short of the team-high mark shared by James Molinski and Darren Dubois who both scored 12.
—
AuSable Valley 67, Northeastern Clinton 50
NCCS (50)
Guay 0-0-0, Molinski 5-1-12, Roche 0-0-0, Gilbo 2-0-6, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 4-0-11, Deuso 1-0-2, Dubois 6-0-12, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 3-0-7. Totals: 21-1-50.
AuSable Valley (67)
Matilla 0-1-1, Daby 7-0-14, Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 4-2-10, Doner 9-1-19, Garcia 0-0-0, Furnia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 6-0-12, Douglas 4-3-11. Totals: 30-7-67.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 35-25.
3 point goals- NCCS (7) Molinski, Gilbo 2, Monette 3, Garrow.
BEEKMANTOWN 69
PLATTSBURGH 38
BEEKMANTOWN — All nine members of the Eagles got into the scoring column on a night Beekmantown recognized its seniors.
Parker Kelly led the scoring party with a game-high 18 points, while Nate Finley (15) and Ian-James McCasland (13) combined for 28 more points.
"This was a great team effort on our Senior Night," Eagles coach Ryan Converse said. "We got all nine guys in the scoring column and played very unselfishly."
Ethan Mulholland's 11 points followed by nine more from Michael Phillips powered the Hornets.
—
Beekmantown 69, Plattsburgh High 38
PHS (38)
Gonzalez 0-0-0, Crowley 2-0-4, Perkins 2-0-4, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 4-0-9, Mulholland 4-1-11, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 0-0-0, M. King 2-0-4, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 2-0-4, Elshafay 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0. Totals: 17-1-38.
Beekmantown (69)
McClatchie 1-2-5, VanNatten 2-0-4, B. Mason 1-0-3, Finley 5-5-15, Sorrell 0-4-4, McCasland 6-1-13, V. Mason 1-1-3, Nephew 2-0-4, Kelly 8-2-18. Totals: 26-15-18.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 38-21.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Phillips, Mulholland 2. BCS (2) McClatchie, B. Mason.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 47
TICONDEROGA 41
TICONDEROGA — The Hornets turned on the jets in the second half and turned a four-point deficit into a double-digit lead.
The Sentinels, however, cut their hole to three with 24 seconds to go but could not get another possession to tie it.
Cora Long finished with 19 points and drained five treys, and Kennedi LaValley bucketed 13 more.
"It was a very competitive game in the first half," Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said. "PHS did a real nice job in the third quarter, and we struggled to score. Cora Long hit some big shots in the second half with 14 of her points coming then and LaValley scoring ten in the second half as well."
Ticonderoga's Cassidy Mattison turned in a team-high 15 points before fouling out to go along with 14 more from Kennedy Davis and eight by Sophia Dorsett.
The Sentinel coach complimented the performances of that trio.
—
Plattsburgh High 47, Ticonderoga 41
Plattsburgh High (47)
Clermont 0-0-0, Siefert 0-0-0, Long 6-2-19, Yoonm 0-0-0, Fuller 2-0-4, Hemingway 0-3-3, Fitzwater 1-4-6, Fields 0-0-0, LaValley 3-5-13, Steria 1-0-2. Totals: 13-14-47.
Ticonderoga (41)
J. Charboneau 0-0-0, Dorsett 3-0-8, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Mattison 6-0-15, Price 0-0-0, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 1-0-2, Davis 5-4-14, Leerkes 1-0-2. Totals: 16-4-41.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 19-15.
3 point goals- PHS (7) Long 5, LaValley 2. Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 2, Mattison 3.
