Moriah set to face off with Tioga for Class D state crown

SYRACUSE — Moriah and Tioga will meet in the NYSPHSAA Class D football championship at the Carrier Dome, and both teams come in with a lot of similarities.
Run-dominant offense? Check.
Seldom-used but big-play producing passing attack? Check.
Strong defenses that have been especially effective in the state playoffs? Check.
The Vikings and the Tigers even share similar state tournament fates in recent seasons.
Moriah reached the finals in 2018 and 2019 — there was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19 — before falling to Clymer/Sherman/Panama. Tioga lost to the same team in the semifinals, both years.
The top-ranked Tigers out of Section IV and the second-ranked Vikings of Section VII meet at noon, Friday, to decide which team leaves Syracuse as the Class D state champion.
Moriah (10-0) is after its first state title, having also reached the finals in 2008 and 2009. The last Section VII team to capture a state football crown was Peru in 2001.
The Vikings shut out Haldane, 22-0, in their regional win and bested Greenwich, 28-14, in the semifinals after limiting the Witches' highly potent rushing attack.
Moriah’s own running game has, like most seasons, been its focal point. The Vikings have rushed for 2,789 yards and 40 touchdowns. The backfield, though, has seen some changes during the year.
Senior Mason Spring, who led the team in rushing after two games, was lost to an injury. Senior Caleb Harris has been playing through his own injury that has limited his offensive snaps to mostly short-yardage/goal-line situations. Harris, a defensive leader, has had short touchdown runs in each of the last two games. He has 375 yards and nine touchdowns overall.
“Caleb was a big loss — we haven’t been able to use him much on offense anymore, but he was a big threat up the middle and he was a very good blocker,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “The kids are still stepping up … like Boden Valentine, much smaller than Caleb but he’s been filling in the fullback spot and playing very well.”
Senior Dakota Wright (95-541, 4 TD) and junior Riley Demarais (78-655, 9 TD) have been the primary ball-carriers for the Vikings.
“Mason was a big, tough loss because he was our starting tailback and he was our starting outside linebacker,” Tesar said. “That made Dakota step in, more in the run support, and Riley has been there all year.”
But it has been quarterback Rowan Swan who has put up big running numbers lately — the junior signal caller has combined for 424 rushing yards and four touchdowns the last four games. Swan had 130 in the semifinal win, including an 81-yard touchdown run to give Moriah the lead for good.
“He drops back, things spread out, nothing is there, and he’s able to take off and make something out of nothing,” Tesar said. “He’s got that capability of taking it for a touchdown just about any play where he touches the ball.”
Swan has also completed 23-of-55 passes for 622 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior Bryce Sprague (12-370, 6 TD) and Demarais (9-194, 3 TD) have been his primary receivers.
Moriah has also had big plays on special teams with five kick-return touchdowns, four by Swan and one by Sprague.
“Our special teams have done really well this year,” Tesar said. “You’ve got Rowan Swan, Riley Demarais and Bryce Sprague back there. They’ve all been able to break long runs.”
The Vikings have outscored their opponents 384-92 with three shutouts. Tesar said the key to the defense’s success is its overall quickness.
“These guys have really read plays well, gotten in the right spots, and they’ve made great open field tackles,” he said.
Tioga won a Class D title in 2015 and but fell in the semifinals in three return trips to the state tournament in the ensuing years.
The Tigers (11-0) have hammered their state playoff opponents — defeating Dolgeville 50-12 and then besting Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 49-6, in the semifinals. Those lopsided scores have been routine for Tioga, which has outscored its opponents 540-98.
The Tigers have amassed 4,154 rushing yards this season, averaging 11.2 yards per run en route to 61 touchdowns. Senior Emmett Wood has been the workhorse with 145 carries for 1,958 yards and 32 scores. Wood rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns in the semifinals.
“They run the ball very well and are very disciplined on their blocks,” Tesar said. “We’re going to have to get up and play exactly like we did last week [against Greenwich].”
Senior Gavin Godfrey is second on the team with 879 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Caden Bellis is third with 631 yards and nine scores.
Though the Tigers don’t throw a lot — they didn’t attempt a pass in the semifinal win — Bellis has completed 32-of-60 passes for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns. His top receivers have been sophomore Valentino Rossi (7-245, 4 TD) and sophomore Evan Sickler (5-207, 2 TD).
But Tesar said it comes down to stopping the run.
“They put all the backs back there and say, ‘Here we are. Stop us.’ And that’s going to be a job for Friday,” he said.
—
Moriah Vikings (10-0)
Section: VII
Coach: Don Tesar
Rank: No. 2 (NYSSWA)
Rushing
Att Yards Avg. TDs
R. Demarais 78 655 8.4 9
R. Swan 67 579 8.6 9
D. Wright 95 541 5.7 4
C. Harris 35 375 10.7 9
Passing
Comp. Att. Yards TD INT
R. Swan 23 55 622 10 4
Receiving
Rec. Yards Avg. TDs
B. Sprague 12 370 30.8 6
R. Demarais 9 194 21.6 3
Tioga Tigers (11-0)
Section: IV
Coach: Nick Aiello
Rank: No. 1 (NYSSWA)
Rushing
Att Yards Avg. TDs
E. Wood 145 1958 13.5 32
G. Godfrey 72 879 12.2 9
C. Bellis 54 631 11.7 9
Passing
Comp. Att. Yards TD INT
C. Bellis 32 60 909 14 0
Receiving
Rec. Yards Avg. TDs
V. Rossi 7 245 35 4
E. Sickler 5 207 41.4 2
C. Whoitmore 9 134 33.5 3
O. Duncanson 4 134 28.6 2
