Moriah rolls over Beekmantown to grab 34-8 victory

BEEKMANTOWN — Senior halfback Maddox Blaise carried the ball 24 times for 204 yards on Friday night to lead his Moriah Vikings past the Beekmantown Eagles, 34-8, for a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory.
If it wasn't for a few penalties on the Vikings' offense, Blaise could have run for over 300 yards in the game.
"We made a lot of mistakes, but I thought we played really well, all things considered," Moriah coach Don Tesar said.
Moriah set the tone early against the Eagles and seemed to dominate them up front as they controlled the line of scrimmage.
Caleb Harris had two touchdown runs in the first quarter, and Riley Demarais hauled in a 61-yard pass from Todd Malbon for another score in the opening stanza as the Vikings opened up a commanding 22-0 lead.
"It was great to see these kids out there for the first time. We really have a young group overall, and it will be nice to see them together next fall," Tesar said.
Blaise scored his first of two touchdowns late in the second quarter, and then gained 65 yards on one drive in the third quarter for another touchdown.
The Eagles showed some promise in the second half as freshman quarterback Nathan Parliament took the reigns and completed 18 of 29 pass attempts, good for 144 yards and one touchdown.
The touchdown pass was to Nate Finley, who started the game at quarterback.
Andrew VanNatten had a nice game as he hauled in 8 receptions, good for 82 yards. The Eagles were held to minus -8 yards rushing for the game.
In Week 2, Moriah will host rival Ticonderoga at 7 p.m., Friday, April 30, and Beekmantown will host Saranac Lake that night as well 7:30 p.m..
Moriah 22 6 6 0 — 34
Beekmantown 0 0 8 0 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MCS- Harris 4 run (Blaise run) 2:43
MCS- Demarais 61 pass from Malbon (pass fails) 7:09
MCS- Harris 1 run (Malbon pass to Demarais) 11:51
Second Quarter
MCS- Blaise 1 run (pass fails) 9:36
Third Quarter
BCS- Finley 10 pass from Parliament (Parliament pass to McCasland) 2:25
MCS- Blaise 1 run (pass fails) 5:35
Rushing
Moriah- Blaise 24-204-2TD, Harris 5-27-2TD, Malbon 2-3, Diehl 4- (-5), Spring 1-11. Totals: 36-240-4TD.
Beekmantown- Parliament 5-5, Barber 1- (-1), VanNatten 5- (-12). Totals: 11- (-8).
Passing
Moriah- Malbon 3-5-138-TD. Blaise 1-1-35. Totals: 4-6-173-TD.
Beekmantown- Parliament 18-29-144-TD. Finley 3-9-30-Int. Totals: 21-39-174-TD-Int.
Receiving
Moriah- Demarais 3-131-TD. Blaise 1-42.
Beekmantown- VanNatten 8-82. McCasland 5-45. Finley 5-27-TD. McClatchie 2-14. Tetreault 1-6.
Interceptions
Moriah- Demarais.
