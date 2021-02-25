Moriah rallies, outlasts AuSable Valley in overtime

PORT HENRY — Quite the game took place to start the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball season, Thursday.
Down by seven at half, Moriah managed to force overtime and came away with a 37-31 victory against AuSable Valley.
Zoe Olcott totaled 12 points for the Vikings, and Sage Baker notched 11 more in the points category.
Moriah outscored the Patriots 25-9 in the final 14 minutes of the game to take control.
Olcott and Baker scored all of the Vikings' points in overtime, and Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said his team played great team defense later on in the game.
Koree Stillwell and Reese Shambo both scored seven points to lead the way for AuSable Valley.
Moriah 37, AuSable Valley 31 (OT)
AuSable (31)
Prentiss 2-1-6, Keyser 0-3-3, Douglass 0-1-1, Richards 1-0-3, Bombard 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-2, Hoehn 0-2-2, Stillwell 3-1-7, Shambo 3-1-7, Durgan 0-0-0. Totals: 10-9-31.
Moriah (37)
Eichen 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Briggs 0-2-2, Allen 3-0-6, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 5-2-12, Trow 1-0-2, Baker 4-1-11, Gaddor 2-0-4. Totals: 15-5-37.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 19-12.
3 point goals- Prenitss (AVCS), Richards (AVCS), Baker (MCS) 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 58
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 21
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars had everything working against the Hornets.
Abby Racine filled up the scoring category and outscored Plattsburgh by herself with a game-high 23 points.
The Cougars held a 22-8 lead at half and outscored Plattsburgh the rest of the way 36-13 in a dominating performance.
"The girls played a great first game," Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said. "All of our players contributed to the team's success. Abby Racine was a strong leader for our team.
"Plattsburgh High played hard to the end, and their program will continue to grow. Both teams showed outstanding sportsmanship and heart."
Kennedi LaValley contributed a team-high six points for the Hornets, while Cora Long was right behind her with five.
Marlie Sample also reached double digits for the Cougars with 11 points.
Northeastern Clinton 58, Plattsburgh High 21
PHS (21)
Bilow 0-0-0, Clermont 0-0-0, Crahan 0-0-0, Fields 1-0-2, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Fuller 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-0-0, LaValley 2-2-6, Long 1-2-5, Seifert 0-0-0, Steria 1-0-2, Yocum 0-0-0, Whalen 1-0-2. Totals: 8-4-21.
NCCS (58)
Guerin 0-1-1, Racine 11-1-23, B Sample 1-0-2, M Sample 4-2-11, Creller 0-0-0, Hollister 2-0-4, Prairie 1-0-2, Trombley 0-0-0, Dubois 3-1-7, LaFountain 2-1-6, Roberts 1-0-2. Totals: 25-6-58.
Halftime score- Northeastern Clinton, 22-8.
3 point goals- Long (PHS), M. Sample (NCCS), LaFountain (NCCS).
SARANAC 50
BEEKMANTOWN 29
BEEKMANTOWN — Payton Couture's 18 points played a major part in the Chiefs' 21-point win over the Eagles.
Sydney Myers contributed 12 more points to the Saranac cause, and Brenna Ducatte had seven.
"It's nice to finally be back in the gym," Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said. "We're happy to be able to get some sort of a season in.
"Both teams played with a lot of heart. We have a young team that works hard and doesn't give up. Couture had a great game for Saranac."
The Eagles hit four treys in the matchup, and Emma McCasland and Elizabeth Chapman both turned in a team-high nine points to lead the Beekmantown charge.
Saranac 50, Beekmantown 29
Saranac (50)
Couture 8-1-18, Liberty 1-0-3, Mulverhill 0-1-1, Myers 5-2-12, Parker 1-0-3, Ducatte 3-0-7, Reil 2-2-6. Totals: 20-6-50.
Beekmantown (29)
Regan 1-0-2, Cross 2-0-4, Chapman 4-0-9, McCasland 3-1-9, Parliament 2-0-5. Totals: 12-1-29.
Halftime- Saranac, 33-16.
3 point goals- Couture (SCS), Liberty (SCS), Parker (SCS), Ducatte (SCS), Chapman (BCS), McCasland (BCS) 2, Parliament (BCS).
MVAC
WILLSBORO 45
CHAZY 12
CHAZY — Bella Harrison went off for 20 points to help send the Warriors to a big win.
Kaili Bourdeau added 13 points to the Willsboro scoring party.
Samantha Gonyo paced the Eagles with four points.
Willsboro 45, Chazy 12
Wilsboro (45)
Arnold 2-0-4; Nolette 0-0-0; Bourdeau5-3-13; Crowingshield 2-0-4; Ford 1-2-4; Belzile 0-0-0; Harrison 10-0-20. Totals: 20-5-45.
Chazy (12)
A Langlois 0-0-0; Lucas 0-2-2; Dufour-Woznicki 0-0-0; Turek 1-0-2; Gonyo 1-2-4; Chapman 0-0-0; C Langlois 1-0-2; McChesney 0-0-0; Ratelle 0-0-0; Poupore 1-0-2; Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 4-4-12.
Halftime score- Not provided.
3 point goals- None.
BOYS
WILLSBORO 54
CHAZY 20
CHAZY — It was the Brennon Farney and Regan Arnold show as the Warriors coasted past the Eagles.
Farney scored a game-high 18 points, and Arnold pitched in with 16 more.
Willsboro jumped out to a hot start with a 28-9 lead by half.
Devin Therrian paced Chazy with seven points, while Kyle Barcomb (6) and Jeremy Juneau (5) combined for 11.
Willsboro 54, Chazy 20
Willsboro (54)
Arnold 8-0-16; Reithel 1-0-2; D. Meachem 0-0-0; Reynolds 0-0-0; Cassavaugh 1-1-3; H. Meachem 1-0-3; Joslyn 0-0-0; Farney 9-0-18; H King 1-0-2; T King 0-0-0; Sweatt 1-0-2; Collazo 1-0-2; Drollette 3-0-6. Totals: 26-1-54.
Chazy (20)
Barcomb 3-0-6; Dwyer 0-0-0; Juneau 0-5-5; Therrian 3-1-7; Coon 1-0-2; de Ondarza 0-0-0; Salimando 0-0-0; Castine 0-0-0. Totals: 7-6-20.
Halftime- Willsboro, 28-9.
3 point goals- H. Meachem (WICS).
