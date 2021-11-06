Moriah outlasts AuSable Valley in D championship

BEEKMANTOWN — The Moriah Vikings lost the statistical battle to a determined AuSable Valley Patriots squad on Saturday afternoon, but the undefeated Vikings won on the scoreboard, where it matters, as Moriah captured the Section VII Class D championship with a 20-13 victory.
"AuSable Valley definitely outplayed us in all aspects of this game," Moriah coach Don Tesar said. "We gave up some yardage today, but we stepped up when we had to. AuSable is a big, strong, physical team. But I think having Rowan (Swan) at quarterback makes a big difference for us. He is our leader."
The Patriots struck first as their senior leader Eli Douglas ran 21 yards for a touchdown with exactly three minutes remaining in the opening stanza. The scoring drive was set up by the game's only interception by AuSable Valley's Ethan Depo.
However, Moriah came right back as talented Bryce Sprague sliced his way for an 82-yard kick-off return, and the Vikings were right back in the game at 7-6.
Special teams would then play a big part in the middle of the second quarter as a Moriah punt deflected off an AuSable Valley player and Rowan Swan recovered it for the Vikings at the Patriots' 24-yard line.
Four plays later, Swan found Sprague in the right corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-five play from scrimmage. The conversion failed, and Moriah took a 12-7 lead over the Patriots with 6:44 left in the first half.
"AuSable Valley played well on the line. They are tough, and we are good friends with a lot of their players. It was a great game," Sprague said.
The two teams traded possessions the rest of the half, and the game remained a one-score battle heading into the break.
AuSable Valley continued to move the football in the third quarter, but penalties stalled two more drives. All told, the Patriots were whistled for 10 infractions, which cost them 105 yards during the contest.
Moriah scored a huge touchdown with just 3:29 left in the third quarter as it capitalized on a Patriots fumble near midfield. From there it was the Swan show as he followed his blockers on a 5-play, 54-yard drive. Swan capped the drive with a 26-yard scamper and the two-point conversion run.
Moriah had increased its lead to 20-7, but back came the Patriots once again. After a 45-yard halfback option pass from Austin Mattila to Nate Doner set up AuSable at the Moriah 13, Douglas slashed his way on the next play from 13 yards out to close the gap to 20-13 late in the third quarter.
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots got the ball back on their own 23 with just 1:54 left on the clock and had a steady wind in their faces.
Douglas led AuSable Valley down the field with 40 yards rushing and a Moriah penalty, which set up the game's final play from the Vikings' 16-yard line.
Douglas' pass, however, fell short over the middle, and the Vikings could finally breathe a big sigh of relief as they held on to victory.
"I don't think we will see anyone in state play as physical as the AuSable Valley Patriots," Tesar concluded.
Two fumbles lost and mistakes definitely hurt his team, but AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan had high praise for his Patriots after the game.
"I think we battled. The scoreboard certainly wasn't in our favor, but we made a lot of mistakes, me included," Nolan said. "I couldn't have asked for anymore out of these kids, and I am so proud of them."
Douglas ran for a game-high 137 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
"Moriah is undefeated for a reason. We didn't stop fighting though. Swan is just amazing though. But mistakes really killed us. I wouldn't trade our team for anything though. We have such a great group of guys, and our 15 seniors can hold our heads high," Douglas said.
Doner played a good, two-way game for the Patriots (6-3).
"We did exactly what we wanted to do," said Doner with his nose bloodied after the game. "We gave it our best shot. We did our thing, but all respect goes to Moriah. They are number one for a reason."
Moriah (8-0) advanced to the state tournament where it will play a team from Section I on Nov. 19 or 20 at a time and location yet to be determined.
Moriah 20, AuSable Valley
AVC 7 0 6 0 — 13
MCS 6 6 7 0 — 20
First Quarter
A- Douglas 21 run (Mattila kick) 3:00.
M- Sprague 82 KO Return (pass fails) 2:48.
Second Quarter
M- Sprague 19 pass from Swan (pass fails) 6:44.
Third Quarter
M- Swan 26 run (Swan run) 3:29.
A- Douglas 13 run (kick blocked) 3:11.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
AuSable Valley- Douglas 21-137, 2TD; Doner 14-57; Furnia 1-1; Mattila 1-(-4). Totals: 37-191, 2TD.
Moriah- Swan 13-81, TD; Bo. Valentine 4-15; Demarais 8-13; Wright 8-13. Totals:33 122, TD.
Passing
AuSable Valley- Douglas 2-5-0-12; Garcia 2-5-0-12; Mattila 1-1-0-45. Totals: 5-11-0-69.
Moriah- Swan 1-4-1-19-TD.
Receiving
AuSable Valley- Doner 3-63; Furnia 1-6. Totals: 4-69.
Moriah- Sprague 1-19, TD.
Interceptions
AuSable Valley- Depo.
