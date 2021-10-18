Moriah keeps rolling with shutout against AuSable

Moriah's Bryce Sprague hauls in a 34-yard pass from quarterback Rowan Swan to set his team up at the AuSable Valley 5-yard line late in the first half of Friday's Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game in Clintonville. Defending on the play for the Patriots is Carson Garcia. The Vikings scored on the next play to take a 22-0 lead into intermission. (Lou Reuter/P-R Photo))