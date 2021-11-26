MIDDLETOWN — Rowan Swan stepped up behind center and surveyed the defense.
Moriah had fought back from its first halftime deficit all season and was locked in a 14-14 tie in the closing minute of the third quarter against a fellow undefeated opponent in Greenwich.
Swan took the snap and ran straight up the gut, made a linebacker miss, and sprinted 81 yards to give the Vikings the go-ahead score in a 28-14 triumph over the Witches in the NYSPHSAA Class D East football semifinals at Faller Field, Saturday to send Moriah to the Dome for the third straight season.
“The play was designed to run up the middle anyway, and he just took it himself,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “He took off, and when he gets into the open field, he’s pretty dangerous. I told him in the first half, you can take that any time you want, and he did it that time.”
Fifth-ranked Moriah (9-0) will take on top-ranked Tioga of Section IV, a 49-6 winner over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the West semifinal game, next Friday in the Class D championship. The Vikings lost to Clymer-Sherman-Panama on two Dome trips in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s amazing to get back — I went there my 9th grade year, and for some of the other kids on the team this is their third time, so hopefully third time’s a charm,” said Swan, who ran for a game-high 130 yards and tossed two touchdowns on four pass attempts.
The Vikings got big plays in a 22-point third quarter that turned a 6-0 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead, starting off when Swan took the opening kickoff to midfield.
Facing a third-and-long at the 25, Bryce Sprague reached up and caught a pass from Swan at the 15-yard line, shrugged off two tacklers, and raced into the end zone to give Moriah an 8-6 lead
“I grabbed it, I was expecting a hit, but they bounced off me,” Sprague said. “I saw open grass and I just had a big smile on my face.”
Sprague turned in another superlative effort on the next play from scrimmage when he picked off Greenwich quarterback Jesse Kuzmich and took it to the Witches 8-yard line. Three plays later Caleb Harris plunged in from two yards out to make it 14-6.
“Stud athlete,” Swan said of Sprague. “That’s one of my dogs right there.”
Moriah’s defense nearly came away with a big stop red zone stop on the following possession if not for the ultra-elusive Kuzmich. On fourth down, Greenwich’s senior signal caller rolled right and scored from six yards out, diving to get the ball just over the goal line with Moriah defenders draped over him.
Less than 20 seconds later, Swan took off on his game-breaking run.
Riley Demarais, who had a key first-half interception just outside of Moriah’s own end zone, gave the Vikings a 14-point cushion after hauling in a fourth-down, five-yard touchdown pass from Swan in the fourth quarter.
Kuzmich ran for a team-high 115 yards for third-ranked Greenwich (11-1) and lofted a pinpoint 41-yard touchdown pass to Deontae Bennett for a 6-0 lead in the second quarter.
“The quarterback, he’s a stud — he gets into the open field, makes people miss, and we knew that would happen,” Tesar said.
But the Witches were unable to get much else going on the ground. Matt Conlin, Greenwich’s 240-pound sophomore running back, entered the game with 1,253 rushing yards but was held to 11 on 11 carries.
“The defensive line did an outstanding job on the run,” Tesar said. “Alec Young played an outstanding game. He was in the backfield all day long.”
Dakota Wright added 66 rushing yards for Moriah.
Harris, who has been battling through injury and missed some time during Friday’s game, returned in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. The senior leader said it means a lot to him getting back to the Carrier Dome.
“We haven’t finished the two times we went, but third time’s the charm, hopefully,” Harris said.
—
Moriah 28, Greenwich 14
Moriah 0 0 22 6 – 22
Greenwich 0 6 8 0 – 14
Second quarter
G- Bennett 41 pass from Kuzmich (kick missed), 8:55.
Third quarter
M- Sprague 25 pass from Swan (Swan run), 7:47.
M- Harris 2 run (run failed), 5:52.
G- Kuzmich 6 run (Kuzmich run), 42.6.
M- Swan 81 run (Swan to Sprague), 27.4
Fourth quarter
M- Demarais 5 pass from Swan (run failed), 5:14.
Individual statistics
Rushing
M- Swan 10-130, TD; Wright 19-66; Demarais 5-18; Harris 3-6, TD; Sprague 2-10. Totals: 39-230, 2 TD.
G- Kuzmich 14-115, TD; Bennett 4-18; Hughes 4-18; Conlin 11-11; Team 1-(-10). Totals: 34-152, TD.
Passing
M-Swan 2-4-0-30, 2 TD.
G-Kuzmich 2-11-2-66, TD.
Receiving
M- Sprague 1-25, TD. Demarais 1-5, TD. Totals: 2-30, TD.
G- Bennett 1-41, TD; Day 1-25. Totals: 2-66.
Interceptions
M- Sprague, Demarais.
