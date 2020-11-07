Moriah fends off Saranac Lake for 2-1 win

PORT HENRY — Allie Huchro scored the game-winner for the Moriah girls in their 2-1 victory against Saranac Lake, Friday.
Huchro found the back of the net with 13:23 remaining in regulation of the Northern Soccer League game.
The Red Storm's Bethany Clark received a pass from Sydney Mariano with 4:34 gone in the first half to give their team the early lead, but Reagan Garrison netted an equalizer for the Vikings off a corner kick later in the half.
Hannah Gaddor turned away five shots for Moriah, and Emma Wood made 12 saves for Saranac Lake.
—
Moriah 2, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 1 0 — 1
Moriah 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, SLCS, Clark (Mariano), 35:26. 2, MCS, Garrison, 21:31.
Second half- 3, MCS, Huchro (Towns), 13:23.
Shots- Moriah 30, Saranac Lake 8
Saves- Wood (SLCS), 12. Gaddor (MCS), 5.
PERU 1
CHAZY 0
PERU — Hannah Meyers' goal on a direct kick at the 9:08 mark of the first half was all the Nighthawks needed to come away with the victory.
Bri Brousseau registered a six-save shutout for Peru.
"Taylor Heywood has been playing great the past few games and continued to have a strong game again tonight," Nighthawks coach Bill Pafford said. "Really controlled her side of the field and played amazing. We had some more chances but just couldn't find the net.
"Chazy defender Mackenzie Chapman had a strong game and didn't give up any easy chances. We look to continue heading in the right direction and continue to play good team soccer, as we enter tournament play to end our year."
Annika Lizardi was busy in the Eagles' nets with 15 turnaways.
—
Peru 1, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Peru 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Meyers, 9:08.
Shots- Peru 16, Chazy 6
Saves- Lizardi, CCRS, 15. Brousseau, PCS, 6.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0 (OT)
BEEKMANTOWN — Ryan Taylor kept the Eagles scoreless throughout and helped his own cause when he assisted on Ryan Kavanaugh's game-winner at the 5:13 mark of overtime.
The two teams had a competitive match that saw the Hornets finish with an 18-7 shot advantage.
Taylor notched the five-save shutout, and Victor Mason managed to make 10 stops for Beekmantown.
—
Plattsburgh High 1, Beekmantown 0 (OT)
Plattsburgh 0 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 0 0 0 — 0
First overtime- 1, PHS, Kavanaugh (Taylor), 5:13.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 18, Beekmantown 7
Saves- Mason, BCS, 10. Taylor, PHS, 5.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PERU 1
PERU — Chase Ross was credited with the game-winner for the Cougars at the 29:48 mark of the second half when a failed clear attempt deflected off defender and in.
"It was a hard fought game both ways for two evenly matched teams," Nighthawks coach Matt Armstrong said.
"The game was back and forth with NCCS generating some great opportunities. Michael McBride kept us in the game with some spectacular saves. We fought hard to even the game a second time, but we couldn't find the back of the net."
Sam Bulson headed home a corner from Ross for the first marker of the game just 1:35 into the match, and Peru came storming back just over two minutes later when Dylan Badger put home a loose ball off Cougar keeper John Bulson.
Bulson turned away eight shots for Northeastern Clinton, and McBride's seven saves anchored the Nighthawks on defense.
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Peru 1
NCCS 1 1 — 2
Peru 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Bulson (Ross), 1:35. 2, PCS, Badger (Furnia), 3:43.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Ross, 29:48.
Shots- Peru 11, Northeastern Clinton 10
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 8. McBride, PCS, 7.
SETON CATHOLIC 3
WILLSBORO 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights picked up their first win of the year with goals from Nicholas Palma, Aiden Pearl and Alex Wendling.
After Palma scored in the first half, Nicholas Reithel evened the score for the Warriors before Seton Catholic took control for good.
"The boys carried over from our last game and played a good game today," Knights coach Charlie Gay said. "Aiden Pearl and Nick Palma played a good, all-around game. Dominic Allen had a good defensive game, and our keeper Cooper Metcalf made some great saves to keep us going.
"Willsboro played a good game and put together several nice plays, and they played hard and never gave up. Their keeper Regan Arnold did a good job for them in net. He’s one of the best keepers in the league."
Metcalf finished with seven saves in the Seton Catholic nets, and Arnold had nine saves for the Warriors.
—
Seton Catholic 3, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 0 1 — 1
Seton 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, SC, Palma (Pearl), 20:00.
Second half- 2, WICS, Reithel, 8:00. 3, SC, Pearl, 22:48. 3, SC, Wendling (Pearl), 24:20.
Shots- Seton Catholic 13, Willsboro 9
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 7. Arnold, WICS, 9.
CHAZY 7
BOQUET VALLEY 0
CHAZY — Four goals from Riley Hansen carried the Eagles to a big offensive showcase of a win.
He scored twice in the first half before Chazy added five more goals in the second frame.
Tanner Conners, Trent Trahan and Reagan Dudyak all found the back of the net once for the Eagles.
Joey deOndarza and Patrick Dwyer both chipped in two assists for Chazy, and Dale Gonyo and Dylan McAfee both had one helper.
The Eagles finished with a commanding 24-3 shot advantage.
As a result, the Griffins' Brandon Tromblee was busy in goal and made 12 stops.
Zane Stevens kept a clean sheet for Chazy with three stops.
—
Chazy 7, Boquet Valley 0
Boquet 0 0 — 0
Chazy 2 5 — 7
First half- 1, CCRS, Hansen (deOndarza), 7:32. 2, CCRS, Hansen (deOndarza), 33:42.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Hansen (Dwyer), 3:33. 4, CCRS, Conners (Dwyer), 5:36. 5, CCRS, Hansen (Gonyo), 7:48. 6, CCRS, Trahan, 14:37. 7, CCRS, Dudyak (McAfee), 38:13.
Shots- Chazy 24, Boquet Valley 3
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 12. Stevens, CCRS, 3.
LAKE PLACID 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
CLINTONVILLE — The Blue Bombers scored three unanswered goals in the second half to take home the victory.
"The first half was very close and competitive with both sides getting some quality chances," Patriots coach Tim Butler said. "We possessed the ball very well all game, but Lake Placid was able to take advantage of some defensive miscues and extend their lead in the second half.
"We have two games remaining until the playoffs, and we will continue to improve on our weaknesses before they begin. We are hoping to see Lake Placid again in the playoffs."
Brady Tremblay and Cooper Grady both scored twice for Lake Placid, while Korvin Dixon tallied the lone AuSable Valley goal off an assist by Brady Lattrell.
Jack Armstrong piled up an impressive 18 saves in the Blue Bomber nets to counter Scott Lamountain's eight stops for the Patriots.
—
Lake Placid 4, AuSable Valley 1
Lake Placid 1 3 — 4
AuSable 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, LP, Trembley, 22:52. 2, AVCS, Dixon (Lattrell), 12:36.
Second half- 3, LP, Trembley, 31:11. 4, LP, C. Grady, 19:14. 5, LP, C. Grady, 7:13.
Shots- AuSable Valley 19, Lake Placid 12
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 18. Lamountain, AVCS, 8.
SARANAC 2
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC — Zashon Abrams gave the Chiefs just what they needed on offense.
Abrams tallied once in both the first and second halves, and Branden Ashley notched a nine-save shutout.
Dominic Harkness and Zachary Rainville assisted on Abrams' tallies.
"Both teams played very well," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "We were able to capitalize on a couple of scoring opportunities. Branden Ashley played very well in net for us making a couple of big saves.
"Colten Cheney-Seymour played very well in the midfield for Saranac Lake."
The Red Storm's Nate McCarthy turned in 12 saves.
—
Saranac 2, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, SCS, Abrams (Harkness), 36:04.
Second half- 2, SCS, Abrams (Rainville), 14:11.
Shots- Saranac 15, Saranac Lake 9
Saves- McCarthy, SLCS, 12. Ashley, SCS, 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.