Moriah fends off AuSable, wins Class C crown

PLATTSBURGH — Moriah took charge in the second half.
To be more specific, the third quarter belonged to the top-seeded Vikings.
The Section VII Class C boys basketball title, once again, went to Moriah.
Led by 17 points apiece from Will Rohrer and Bryce Sprague, the Vikings picked up a 59-45 victory Saturday over second-seeded AuSable Valley at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
Moriah held just a one-point advantage at half but went on a 14-4 run in the third quarter and was up 11 to start the fourth.
“Our kids just dug down,” Vikings coach Brian Cross said. “They knew that if they wanted to win, they would have to play harder in the second half than they did in the first half.”
Rohrer and Maddox Blaise both scored seven points in Moriah’s big third frame, and Rohrer gave the Vikings great minutes off the bench.
Moriah lost Mike Rollins early in the contest to an ankle injury, and Rohrer supplied the Vikings with the boost they needed.
“Losing Mike was a big blow, and Will has been our first guy off the bench all year,” Cross said. “He did a great job for us, and he did not shy away from the moment. When he was open, he took shots.”
The two teams swapped leads four times in the first half, and the score was deadlocked on four separate occasions.
Luis Perez gave the Patriots a big jolt headed into halftime against Moriah by getting a steal and beating the buzzer with a shot from the parking lot to close out the first half and cut AuSable Valley’s deficit to 27-26.
Nate Doner gave the Patriots a one-point lead to open the second half, but a trey from Rowan Swan just 38 seconds into the third quarter gave the Vikings a lead they never relinquished again.
AuSable Valley’s tough defense created problems for Moriah early on and gave the Vikings a run for their money.
“I thought we got beat on the boards early on, and we were getting outhustled and outplayed,” Cross said. “We had gone over triangle-and-two, but they see it and panic a little. I tried to call a couple timeouts to put our guys where they were supposed to be, but it took awhile for us to get used to that.
“I told them there is a chance we will see a lot of different defenses in the playoffs. Once we were able to figure that out and were able to get some rebounds and run, the easy baskets made a huge difference.”
Back-to-back buckets from Rohrer with 2:15 and 1:17 to go in the third gave Moriah its biggest lead at the time at 11 points.
Doner cut the Patriots’ deficit to 49-41 with a deuce at 3:59 remaining in regulation before the Vikings finished on a 10-4 run.
“If the team needs me, I will do whatever,” Rohrer said. “I will play good defense and get rebounds. If they need me to score, I will score. I will space the floor and do whatever.
“I was feeling good, and my team got me the ball in the game. I just wanted to finish the opportunities. Our defense started clicking, and we went on a roll there late.”
Perez scored a team-high 13 points to pace AuSable Valley, while Eli Douglas scored 11.
Next up for Moriah will be Section X’s Madrid-Waddington in a NYSPHSAA sub-regional at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
“It’s going to be a good matchup,” Rohrer said. “If we play good defense, hopefully, we will pull it out.”
—
Moriah 59, AuSable Valley 45
AuSable Valley (45)
Perez 6-0-13, R. Doner 0-0-0, Malski 0-0-0, Snow 1-0-2, Garcia 0-0-0, Matzel 4-0-8, Dixon 1-1-3, Douglas 5-1-11, N. Doner 4-0-8. Totals: 21-2-45.
Moriah (59)
R. Swan 4-1-10, Diehl 0-0-0, Blaise 5-1-11, B. Swan 1-2-4, Sprague 7-2-17, Rohrer 8-1-17, Rollins 0-0-0. Totals: 25-7-59.
Halftime- Moriah, 27-26.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (1) Perez. Moriah (2) R. Swan, Sprague.
