Moriah downs Peru, 73-27, in night of routs

MORIAH — Rowan Swan’s 15 points and Bryce Sprague’s 12 pushed Moriah to victory in their 73-27 rout of Peru during the first night of Judy’s 11th Annual Alzheimer Awareness Tournament on Wednesday.
Swan also collected 11 boards, and hit two three-pointers for the Vikings. Cooper Allen netted eight points, and Will Rohrer seven, along with five rebounds and five assists. Sam Scoresome also recorded a trey.
For the Nighthawks, Samuel Godfrey led with 11 points, including a three-pointer. Dillon Haudberg also netted a three, giving him five points total.
Moriah led soundly at the half, 34-10.
Moriah 73, Peru 27
Moriah (73)
Fleury 1-0-2, Olcott 2-0-4, Sargent 2-2-6, Gilbo 1-2-4, Pelkey 3-2-8, Allen 3-0-6, Langey 1-2-4, Rohrer 3-1-7, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 5-2-12, Swan 6-1-15, Scoresome 2-0-5. Totals: 31-12-73.
Peru (27)
Petit-Frère 0-0-0, Premore 1-1-3, Haudberg 2-0-5, Tyrell 0-2-2, Falvo 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Godfrey 4-2-11, Petro 0-2-2, Lawrence 1-0-2, Welch 0-0-0. Totals: 9-7-27
Halftime- Moriah, 34-10.
3 point goals- Moriah (3) Scoresome, Swan 2. Peru (2) Haudberg, Godfrey.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 54
TICONDEROGA 28
MORIAH — Colin Golden’s 16 point game helped the Hornets to a sound win over the Sentinels.
Carter King also netted 10 points for Plattsburgh High, followed by Michael Phillips with nine and Peter Wylie with seven. Phillips also hit the Hornets’ only three-pointer of the game.
In the loss, Ticonderoga’s Connor Yaw was the high scorer with seven points and one trey. Kaleb Gijanto also recorded a three.
Plattsburgh High led at the half by 16 points.
Plattsburgh High 54, Ticonderoga 28
PHS (54)
Phillips 4-0-9, Wylie 3-1-7, Crowley 3-0-6, Golden 7-2-16, Goerlitz 0-0-0, King 4-2-10, Tuller 1-1-3,Trombley 1-1-3. Totals: 23-7-54.
Ticonderoga (28)
Yaw 3-0-7, Smith 0-0-0, Montalbano 2-0-4, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti 2-0-4, Perry 1-4-6, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 2-0-4, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 1-0-3. Totals: 11-4-28.
Halftime- PHS, 28-12.
3 point goals- PHS (1) Phillips. Ticonderoga (2) Yaw, Gijanto.
GIRLS
MORIAH 56
WILLSBORO 28
MORIAH — The Vikings’ Hannah Gaddor led her team to victory with 17 points against the Warriors.
Lexi Snyder was next with 10 points, and Ally Bosarge hit Moriah’s only three-pointer.
“We shared the ball well on offense and got everyone involved in the scoring,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said.
For Willsboro, Isabella Harrison led on offense, with 10 points, followed by Mallory Arnold with six, who also had two three-pointers. Jenna Ford also hit a trey.
“Willsboro runs a nice man offense, and made us pay when we weren’t communicating on defense,” Olcott said.
Moriah 56, Willsboro 28
Moriah (56)
Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 2-6-10, Anderson 1-0-2, Towns 3-0-6,Trow 2-0-4, Gaddor 8-1-17, Bosarge 2-0-5, Sprague 2-0-4, Callahan 1-0-2, Eichen 2-0-4. Totals: 24-7-56.
Willsboro (28)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 1-1-3, Arnold 2-0-6, Ford 2-0-5, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Belzile 1-0-2, Sucharzewski 1-0-2, I.Harrison 4-2-10. Totals: 11-3-28.
Halftime- Moriah, 25-12.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Bosarge. Willsboro (3) Arnold 2, Ford.
TUESDAY
SARANAC 50
PERU 28
PLATTSBURGH — In the final night of the Holiday Classic, the Chiefs left undefeated with a win over the Nighthawks, led by Brenna Ducatte, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and two three-pointers.
Sydney Myers contributed 11 points, with a trey, along with five steals. Molly Denis and Lia Parker also had a pair of three-pointers each. Mchenna Brown also netted a three.
“The girls put together a complete game with very good team defense and a very balanced offensive attack,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said.
For the Nighthawks, Kortney McCarthy and Emma St. Denis each scored seven points with a three-pointer apiece, but Newell noted that the Peru team played with only six players due to illness and other absences. Mia Marino also scored six points off of two treys.
“They played hard throughout the game and I have no doubt they will be much stronger the next time we face them,” Newell said.
Saranac 50, Peru 28
Saranac (50)
M. Denis 2-2-8, Brown 2-0-5, Parker 2-0-6, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Myers 5-0-11, Lau. Pellerin 2-0-4, L. Denis 1-0-2, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 6-0-14, Fay 0-0-0. Totals: 20-2-50.
Peru (28)
Marino 2-0-6, McCarthy 3-0-7, Robinson 2-0-4, Hendrix 0-0-0, St. Denis 3-0-7, Brousseau 2-0-4. Totals: 12-0-28.
Halftime- Saranac, 31-6.
3 point goals- Saranac (8) M. Denis 2, Parker 2, Ducatte 2, Brown, Myers. Peru (4) Marino 2, McCarthy, St. Denis.
