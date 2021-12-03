SYRACUSE — Moriah trailed by a touchdown and faced a fourth-and-seven late in the third quarter when Rowan Swan completed a short pass to Bryce Sprague deep in Tioga territory.
Sprague pitched the ball to Riley Demarais who sprinted into the end zone for what appeared to be a Vikings touchdown.
But the officials flagged the play as a forward pass and the ball went to the Tigers.
Tioga seized control for good with a 20-point fourth quarter and came away with a 27-0 win over Moriah in the NYSPHSAA Class D football championship game, Friday, at the Carrier Dome.
The top-ranked Tigers (12-0), out of Section IV, won their first state title since 2015 after falling short in the semifinals the last three seasons.
The second-ranked Vikings (10-1), searching for their first state title, fell one win shy for the third straight season after losing against Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the finals in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s not easy to get back here,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “We had to play some good teams along the way.”
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” said Sprague, a senior. “It didn’t go the way we want, but we fought a lot and had a couple calls that definitely hurt us and gave them momentum. We just couldn’t get it done.”
Emmett Wood spearheaded the Tigers’ dynamic running offense with a game-high 169 yards and two touchdowns. Tioga finished with 266 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 attempts.
“The backfield is very physical … and their line fired off quicker than any other team we’ve played against,” said Moriah senior Caleb Harris, who was credited with six tackles, several in the Tioga backfield.
The Vikings own vaunted rushing attack was held to 51 yards on 27 carries.
“They were aggressive and they’re a good team,” Moriah junior defensive lineman Alec Young said. “We are, too, but they were just more physical [Friday]. That’s what happens.”
Swan completed 9-of-18 passes for 123 yards and two interceptions for the Vikings. Swan, who came down with his own juggling interception on defense in the third quarter, was held to 17 yards rushing after totaling 257 in the previous two state tournament games.
The junior signal caller said this season “meant everything” to him.
“These were my brothers. We didn’t know if we were going to have a year, COVID obviously, so to put it into perspective, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Swan said.
Moriah forced a three-and-out following the negated hook-and-ladder touchdown, but Tioga recovered a Moriah fumble two plays later. Caden Bellis connected with Gavin Godfrey on a short completion and Godfrey rumbled down the left sideline for a 51-yard touchdown and 13-0 lead less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings were held out of Tioga territory the rest of the way.
Tesar said the crucial negated touchdown looked like a legal lateral. He thought the replay shown on the big screen confirmed this but said nothing could be done with no instant replay calls at the high school level.
“No red [challenge] flags – we have to go with the calls,” Tesar said.
Sprague was tackled hard after the pitch and thought that was what drew the flag.
“The guy grabbed me, was throwing me backwards — I chucked it, he lifted me up and slammed me to the ground. I thought that was what the flag was on, not a forward pass,” said Sprague, who finished with a game-high 90 yards on six receptions. “They showed it on replay, and it looked pretty clean. It just sucks that stuff doesn’t go our way.”
Tioga took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Bellis faked to Godfrey to draw Moriah defenders away and took off for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Bellis completed 4-of-7 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Godfrey had a combined 99 receiving and rushing yards.
Moriah got down to Tioga’s 37-yard line on the ensuing drive, but Evan Sickler came down with the first of his two interceptions for the Tigers.
Tioga churned up much of the second-quarter clock but turned it over on downs when Harris and a host of Moriah defenders stuffed the Tigers on fourth-and-one.
The Vikings entered halftime trailing for just the second time this season, the first coming last week against Section II’s Greenwich. But unlike last week, there was no second-half comeback.
“The kids came out and battled and did a great job against a very good running team,” Tesar said. “They have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Moriah will see the departure of seven seniors in Harris, Sprague, Mason Spring — a two-way starter lost to injury early in the year — Kendrick Peters, Dakota Wright, Ryan Lafountain ad Declan Valentine. Harris played through an injury for a lot of the season that limited him mostly to defense.
“All the seniors, they played hard all year long — good role models for all the younger kids,” Tesar said.
Sprague predicts big things for the younger players.
“Our seniors help, but they got a lot of potential,” he said. “I think next year’s their year.”
—
Tioga 27, Moriah 0
Moriah 0 0 0 0 – 0
Tioga 7 0 0 20 – 27
First quarter
T- Bellis 75 run (Fisher kick), :21.
Second Quarter
No Scoring.
Third Quarter
No Scoring.
Fourth quarter
T- Godfrey 51 pass from Bellis (kick failed), 10:30.
T- Wood 6 run (Wood run), 8:49.
T- Wood 3 run (kick failed), 4:08.
Individual statistics
Rushing
M- Swan 10-17; Wright 11-15; Callahan 2-12; Harris 1-4; Demarais 3-3. Totals: 27-52.
T- Totals: Wood 33-169, 2 TD; Bellis 4-76; Godfrey 7-22; Peterson 1-(-1). 45-266, 3 TD.
Passing
M- Swan 9-18-2-123.
T- Bellis 4-7-1-89, TD.
Receiving
M-Sprague 6-90; Demarais 2-28; Allen 1-5. Totals: 9-123.
T- Godfrey 3-77, TD; Sickler 1-12. Totals: 4-89, TD.
Interceptions
M- Swan.
T- Sickler 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.