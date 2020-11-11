Moriah, Chazy, NCCS, AVCS snag semi wins

PORT HENRY — Avery Briggs scored the game-winning goal and the Moriah girls advanced to the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Valley Region championship game with a 3-2 victory over Boquet Valley Wednesday afternoon.
The Vikings will tangle with Chazy, a 2-0 winner over Willsboro, in Saturday's finals.
Moriah trailed, 1-0, at the half before Allie Huchro and Mikenna Valentine tallied in the second stanza to give the Vikings a 2-1 advantage.
But Abbey Schwoebel, who gave the Griffins a first-half lead, pulled Boquet Valley even, at 2-all, with 13:09 remaining in regulation with her second goal of the contest.
That set the stage for Briggs' game-winner, shortly after, at the 29:13 mark. Valentine, who added the assist, finished the game with a goal and two assists.
Moriah ended up with a 22-9 shot advantage.
—
Moriah 3, Boquet Valley 2
Boquet Valley 1 1 — 2
Moriah 0 3 — 3
First half- 1, BV, Schwoebel, 23:08.
Second half- 2, MCS, Huchro (Valentine), 11:59. 3, MCS, Valentine (Anderson), 22:59. 4, BV, Schwoebel, 26:51. 5, MCS, Briggs (Valentine), 29:13.
Shots- Moriah 22, Boquet Valley 9.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 5. Denton, BV, 4.
CHAZY 2
WILLSBORO 0
CHAZY — Celine Juneau and Hadley Lucas scored goals as the Eagles advanced to the Valley Region championship game.
Juneau tallied just 56 seconds into the contest and Lucas added an insurance goal with 14:07 remaining in regulation.
Annika Lizardi was in net for the shutout with six saves. Abby Bruno was busy in the Warriors' nets with 17 stops as Chazy held a 25-7 shot advantage.
“Olivia McLennan, Emma Smith and Willow Herz had strong games in the midfield, helping to control the flow of the game,” Chazy coach Samantha Signor said.
“We were down a player due to being issued a red card. The girls worked together and played hard to maintain possession throughout the rest of the game. I was very proud of the girls.”
—
Chazy 2, Willsboro 0
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Chazy 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, CCRS, Juneau (Langlois), :56.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Lucas (Smith), 25:53.
Shots- Chazy 25, Willsboro 7.
Saves- Lizardi, CCRS, 6. Bruno, WICS, 17.
NORTHEASERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars held a commanding 17-1 shot advantage, but couldn't break through on the scoreboard until Leah Coulombe scored an unassisted goal at 23:37 of the second half.
The win sends NCCS into Saturday's Lake Region championship contest against Peru, a 3-2 winner over Beekmantown in the other semifinal.
Abby Racine made just one save for the shutout, while Mackenzie Lawfer (6) and Emma Whalen (10) combined for 16 stops for the Hornets.
“I thought both defenses played well tonight,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “PHS did a good job taking away some of the things we were trying to accomplish offensively. My defense took control and really limited their chances.
“Leah had a beautiful shot from 30 yards out that bounced off the far post and into the back of the net. I was impressed with how we played together tonight, with everyone pulling together to come out with a win.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
Northeastern Clinton 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NCCS, Coulombe, 23:37.
Shots- NCCS 17, Plattsburgh 1.
Saves- Racine, NCCS, 1. Whalen, PHS, 10.
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
SARANAC LAKE 1
CLINTONVILLE — Addie Stanley scored three goals, with all three being in succession in the second half, and added two assists as the Patriots rolled to their win.
AuSable Valley moves on to take on Saranac in Saturday's Mountain Region title contest.
Kamryn Bezio, Jenna Stanley and Kaydence Hoehn tallied goals in the first half to stake the Patriots to a 3-0 lead.
Lilley Keyser made it 4-0 early in the second half before Addie Stanley took over and scored the next three goals.
The Red Storm avoided the shutout with 5:15 remaining in regulation on Claire Fletcher's goal. Saranac Lake was outshot in the game by a 23-3 margin.
“I was extremely proud of the way we played tonight,” AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas said. “It was a great last home game for our team and seniors.”
—
AuSable Valley 7, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 0 1 — 1
AuSable Valley 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, AVCS, K. Bezio (A. Stanley), 19:23. 2, AVCS, J. Stanley (Knapp), 22:19. 3, AVCS, Hoehn, 23:13.
Second half- 4, AVCS, Keyser (A. Stanley), 5:33. 5, AVCS, A. Stanley, 9:13. 6, AVCS, A. Stanley, 21:17. 7, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 21:51. 8, SLCS, Fletcher (Dann), 34:45.
Shots- AuSable Valley 23, Saranac Lake 3.
Saves- Stillwell (1), Allen (1), AVCS, 2. Wood, SLCS, 15.
