Moriah boys advance, beat Madrid-Waddington, 60-44

CANTON — Madrid-Waddington could feel it in the late stages of the third quarter of Wednesday’ Class C regional semi-final game with Section VII's Moriah at SUNY Canton.
Moriah knew it and some of the Vikings players had been there.
Two years ago Moriah came to Potsdam as the number one Class C team in the state and saw its season ended by a magnificent team shooting effort by M-W.
On Wednesday, after Troy Peck buried two long 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the third quarter and Drew Harmer opened the fourth quarter by converting a hanging putback, the Yellow Jackets had chiseled a 41-27 deficit to 45-37 and were looking for some Deja Vu.
But this time the Vikings had the answer.
They ramped up their defense to limit the Jackets to seven points the rest of the way and the Vikings scoring leaders Bryce Sprague and Rowan Swan combined for six and five points to seal a 60-44 victory.
Sprague buried three 3-pointers to score a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds and two blocks and Swan delivered a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the victory which advances 21-1 Moriah to regional finals against the Section 2 Champion on Saturday.
“It was all about commitment and dedication. Madrid-Waddington is a pick and roll team and they set a lot of screens. Defensively we switched our 2-3 to a 3-2 when they started to run their offense and it worked well,” said Sprague.
“They are a good team and we played very well to get the win.”
The Vikings used athletic offensive rebounding in the first half to overcome cold shooting and pulled away from an 18-16 lead to open a 29-20 lead at the half. They expanded the margin to 41-27 before the short-lived Jacket rally was sparked by two Peck’s four 3-pointers on the night.
“Their number 24 hurt us all night with his shooting from a long way out. We take a lot of pride in our defensive play and I was very proud of our defense tonight,” said Moriah Coach Brian Cross.
“Madrid-Waddington is always good and they will never quit. Bryce Sprague and Rowan Swan have been our main guys all season and have been with me since they were a freshman and a sophomore. They did a great job again tonight.”
Peck led M-W (18-5) with 18 points, Jacob Morgan followed with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Drew Harmer tallied nine points.
“I thought we did a good job closing the down the inside because Moriah has not been a good 3-point shooting team this season,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“But tonight they hit some big 3s. In the fourth quarter they played outstanding defense to cut down our penetration. But we hung in their and worked hard. We had a very good season.”
—
Moriah 60, Madrid-Waddington 44
Moriah (60)
Olcott 2-0-4, Allen 3-0 6, Rohrer 1-1-3, Demarais 1-0-2, Peters 1-0-2, Sprague 10-5-28, Swan 6-3-15. Totals- 24-9-60.
M-Waddington (44)
Harmer 4-0-9, Kingston 0-1-1, Cordova 1-0-2, LePage 0-2-2, Morgan 4-3-12, Peck 7-0-18. Totals- 16-6-44.
3 point goals- Moriah (3) Sprague 3. M-W (6) Harmer, Morgan, Peck 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.