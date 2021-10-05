Moriah, Boquet battle to 2-all stalemate

WESTPORT — Claire Reynolds scored with 3:30 remaining in regulation to send Boquet Valley into a 2-all overtime tie with Moriah in Northern Soccer League girls action on Tuesday.
The Vikings had taken a 2-1 advantage in the second half on goals by Allie Huchro and Amelia Kazlo. Both came in the first 10 minutes of the stanza.
Reynolds scored twice in the contest, with her first goal coming with 14:30 left in the opening half to give Boquet Valley a 1-0 lead.
The Vikings held a 19-14 shot advantage, with Ella Lobdell making 15 saves for the Griffins and Hannah Gaddor totaling 10 stops for Moriah.
Moriah 2, Boquet Valley 2, OT
Boquet Valley 1 1 0 0 — 2
Moriah 0 2 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Reynolds, 25:30.
Second half- 2, MCS, Huchro, 7:38. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Anderson), 10:59. 4, BV, Reynolds, 36:30.
Shots- Moriah, 19-14.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 15. Gaddor, MCS, 10.
WILLSBORO 6
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford scored three goals and added an assist — all in the first half — as the Warriors wrapped up the Division III title, their first in 15 years.
Lexi Nolette chipped in with a goal and two assists in the opening half, while a Johnsburg/Minerva own goal and Cleo Lobdell's goal wrapped up Willsboro's scoring in the second stanza.
Abby Bruno turned away just two shots in recording the shutout in net.
“The girls came out and played really well, with a lot of intensity at the beginning,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “Winning the division was one of their goals, and you could see they wanted to win it at home today. They're a great group of girls, and I can't be happier for them.
“Our midfielders did a good job controlling the middle of the field, and our defense did a great job limiting our opponent's opportunities.”
Willsboro 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 4 2 — 6
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 2:05. 2, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 9:24. 3, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 13:32. 4, WICS, Ford (Marble), 20:05.
Second half- 5, WICS, own goal, :36. 6, WICS, Lobdell (Bourdeau), 33:28.
Shots- Willsboro, 25-3.
Saves- Bernard, J/M, 11. Bruno, WICS, 2.
SARANAC 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
SARANAC — When the Chiefs and Cougars played earlier this season, the game ended in a scoreless overtime tie.
What a difference on Tuesday.
Sydney Myers, who broke the school record for goals in a season, and Olivia Davis combined for 10 points as the Chiefs rolled to their win. Both players had four goals and one assist.
Marissa LeDuc and Ada Johnston also tallied for Saranac, while Kayla Lague put the Cougars on the board with a minute left in the contest.
“I could not be more proud of these girls,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “They work very hard together and are the true definition of a team.
“Sydney Myers and Olivia Davis both finished beautifully tonight. Our midfield moved the ball well, and our defense was right on point.”
Saranac 10, NCCS 1
NCCS 0 1 — 1
Saranac 5 5 — 10
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 7:32. 2, SCS, Myers pk, 27:39. 3, SCS, Davis pk, 29:28. 4, SCS, LeDuc (Mulverhill), 34:39. 5, SCS, Davis, 36:25.
Second half- 6, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), :41. 7, SCS, Davis (Myers), 10:11. 8, SCS, Johnston (Davis), 11:57. 9, SCS, Myers (Ubl), 13:08. 10, SCS, Myers (Parker), 26:15. 11, NCCS, Lague, 39:00.
Shots- Saranac, 26-4.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 14. Damiani, SCS, 4.
PERU 2
PLATTSBURGH 2, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Hannah Meyers' 25-yard direct kick with just 1:26 remaining in regulation lifted the Nighthawks into an overtime tie with the Hornets.
McKenzie Brown scored midway through the first half to give Peru a 1-0 lead, but goals by Emma Tuller and Sophie Burdo five minutes apart in the second half rallied PHS into a 2-1 advantage.
Bailey Hewson assisted on both PHS goals.
Tynicia Hendrix made 12 saves in the Peru nets, and Emma Whalen recorded 10 stops for the Hornets.
“It was Senior Night, and we recognized 10 graduating seniors from PHS,” Hornets' coach Tim Mulligan said. “It was an exciting game. PHS climbed back into the game with a great second-half effort.
“But Hannah Meyers capitalized on a 25-yard try with under two minutes to go. PHS pressured through overtime, but couldn't finish on some great chances.”
Peru 2, Plattsburgh 2, OT
Peru 1 1 0 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 0 2 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Brown (Meyers), 15:45.
Second half- 2, PHS, Tuller (Hewson), 9:04. 3, PHS, Burdo (Hewson, 14:14. 4, PCS, Meyers dk, 38:34.
Shots- Peru, 14-12.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 12. Whalen, PHS, 10.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
CHAZY 0
ELLENBURG — Kenna LaBarge provided the Bobcats with a win by scoring the game's only goal at 32:45 of the second half, with Alexis Belrose assisting.
Abby Peryea recorded the shutout in net with five saves. Tess Blair turned away seven shots in the Chazy goal.
“Both teams played very hard until the final minutes,” NAC coach Leslie LaBarge said. “We were able to keep the ball on the offensive end and gain some shooting opportunities.
“Our defense worked hard to keep the ball out of our own end, and we were able to work well together as a team.”
NAC 1, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
NAC 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NAC, LaBarge (Belrose), 32:45.
Shots- NAC, 10-6.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 7. Peryea, NAC, 5.
TICONDEROGA 1
LAKE PLACID 0
TICONDEROGA — Maddy Hubbard's goal midway through the first half gave the Sentinels their victory.
Lizzie Rich turned away 14 shots in recording the shutout in the Ticonderoga nets as Lake Placid held a 15-9 shot advantage.
Making eight stops was Brooklyn Huffman in the Blue Bombers' nets.
Ticonderoga 1, Lake Placid 0
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
Ticonderoga 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, TCS, Hubbard, 22:40.
Shots- Lake Placid, 15-9.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 8. Rich, TCS, 14.
BEEKMANTOWN 8
SARANAC LAKE 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Payton Parliament scored three goals, and the Eagles tallied four goals in each half on the way to their shutout victory.
Izzy Rivers added two first-half goals for Beekmantown, while Kiera Regan, Maggie LaBarge and Bayleigh Mesec each added a goal. LaBarge also picked up three assists and Grace McCasland, two.
The Eagles held the Red Storm without a shot.
Beekmantown 8, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 4 4 — 8
First half- 1, BCS, Regan (LaBarge), 4:15. 2, BCS, Parliament (Williams), 9:34. 3, BCS, Rivers (McCasland), 16:09. 4, BCS, Rivers (Whitney), 17:59.
Second half- 5, BCS, Parliament (LaBarge), 6:42. 6, BCS, Parliament (LaBarge), 10:12. 7, BCS, LaBarge, 19:35. 8, BCS, Mesec (McCasland), 34:19.
Shots- Beekmantown, 33-0.
Saves- Goetz, SLHS, 11. Burdo, BCS, 0.
KEENE 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
KEENE — Haylie Buysse accounted for all the goal scoring in the contest.
She scored a goal in the first half and then added two more after intermission.
The shutout in net went to Isabella Blacksmith, who needed to make just two saves.
Keene 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
SL/N 0 0 — 0
Keene 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse, 4:53.
Second half- 2, KCS, Buysse, 11:15. 3, KCS, Buysse, 20:20.
Shots- Keene, 16-3.
Saves- Talarico (6), Arnold (3), SL/N, 9. Blacksmith, KCS, 2.
BOYS
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 7
KEENE 0
KEENE — Schroon Lake/Newcomb, leading only 1-0 at the half, erupted for six second-half goals.
Logan Bush had a huge game for the visitors, scoring four goals and assisting on two others.
Isiah Pelkey, Ricky Dumoulin and Ethan Phillips added a goal each, with all three coming after intermission.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 7, Keene 0
SL/N 1 6 — 7
Keene 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SL/N, L. Bush, 4:18.
Second half- 2, SL/N, L. Bush (Pelkey), 5:44. 3, SL/N, Pelkey (Dumoulin), 11:27. 4, SL/N, Dumoulin (L. Bush), 14:45. 5, SL/N, Phillips (L. Bush), 14:53. 6, SL/N, L. Bush, 28:17. 7, SL/N, L. Bush, 33:21.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 17-3.
Saves- Not available.
