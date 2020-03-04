BEEKMANTOWN — The Section VII Class C boys basketball championship will feature top-seeded Moriah against second-seeded AuSable Valley.
In the semifinals Tuesday at Beekmantown, the Patriots defeated third-seeded Northern Adirondack, 57-43, and the Vikings topped fifth-seeded Seton Catholic, 90-64.
The two teams will play at 5:15 p.m. March 7, in the title game at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
AUSABLE VALLEY 57
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 43
The Patriots’ strong start proved to be crucial.
AuSable Valley started the game on an 18-3 run and held off a pesky Bobcats’ rally in the second half.
Luis Perez dropped 22 points for the Patriots and delivered the dagger late.
After multiple runs from Northern Adirondack, Perez knocked down a trey from the parking lot to give AuSable Valley a 14-point lead with under a minute remaining.
“Momentum is so huge,” Perez said. “We got that big lead, but we lost the momentum in the second half. I was happy I could hit some big shots for the team and that we were able to pull through as a team.”
The Patriots had a 20-point lead at half, which ballooned to as many as 27 before the Bobcats cut the gap.
Two free throws from Lucas Smart, who totaled 24 in the game, decreased Northern Adirondack’s deficit to 49-41 with 3:51 to go in regulation.
Kayden Guerin made it an eight-point game once again with 2:19 left for the Bobcats.
Out of a timeout, AuSable Valley’s Evan Snow hit a triple from the corner with 1:55 remaining before Perez extinguished the flames of the Northern Adirondack run for good.
“We really came out strong and executed,” Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. “What we try to do is break the game down into four-minute quarters, and it works for us on most occasions.
“It worked for us in the first half, but we got flustered in the second half. Early in the season. we would have busted when we faced the adversity, but we fought through it.
“NAC outplayed us in the third and in the start of the fourth.”
Eli Douglas notched 12 points to boost AuSable Valley, and Snow put in 10.
Cody Lambert totaled nine points for the Bobcats and defended well in the post.
“We have to be focused and can’t have lapses against Moriah,” Douglass said. “If you even have a bit of a lull, they will get you.
“We have to be consistent, we have to be focused and we have to bring the energy.”
—
AuSable Valley 57, Northern Adirondack 43
Northern Adirondack (43)
Bergeron 1-0-3, Smart 9-5-24, Guerin 1-0-2, Lafountain 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, Coryea 0-0-0, Lambert 4-1-9, LaValley 2-0-5, Murray 0-0-0. Totals: 17-6-43.
AuSable Valley (57)
Perez 8-0-22, Snow 4-0-10, Garcia 0-0-0, Matzel 0-3-3, Dixon 4-0-8, Douglas 4-4-12, Doner 1-0-2. Totals: 21-7-57.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 34-14.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (3) Bergeron, Smart, LaValley. AuSable Valley (6) Perez 4, Snow 2.
MORIAH 90
SETON CATHOLIC 64
The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Maddox Blaise finished with a team-high 26 points, and Braden Swan (21) and Bryce Sprague (18) followed with a combined 39 points.
Moriah had not played since Feb. 14, but the long layoff didn’t hurt the Vikings any.
“It had been awhile since we played, so you are always concerned early as to how you will come out and play,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
“It’s nice to see everyone play a little bit. We had three good scrimmages over break, and that helped a ton.”
A deuce from the Knights’ Foster Ovios cut the Vikings’ lead to 13-6 with 4:23 left in the first quarter, but Moriah turned on the jets.
With a combination of quality three-point shooting, transition offense and stingy defense, the Vikings built a 28-point lead by half.
“The layoff was tough, but we have been preparing and preparing and were ready to execute,” Swan said.
“When we are clicking, it makes us really good. It all starts on the defensive end. Getting rebounds is what ignites the fast-break chances in our offense.”
Tom Murray finished with a game-high 29 points for Seton Catholic, while Alex Coupal scored 18 and Ovios had 13.
Murray drained seven treys, and the Knights had 12 makes from deep.
“You have to give (Seton Catholic coach) Larry (Converse’s) kids a lot of credit,” Cross said. “Murray, Coupal and Ovios play really well. They put some points on the board, and it was not like we were not playing defense on them.
“I give all the credit to his kids and how hard they played all game.”
Swan said Moriah knows a tough matchup awaits in the sectional title game.
“AuSable is a great team,” he said. “They are going to bring 110 percent, and so are we.
“We know it’s going to be a war.”
—
Moriah 90, Seton Catholic 64
Seton Catholic (64)
Ovios 6-0-13, Coupal 7-0-18, Murray 9-4-29, Wang 0-0-0, Wu 0-0-0, Li 1-0-2, LaPoint 1-0-2, Guay 0-0-0, Gao 0-0-0. Totals: 24-4-64.
Moriah (90)
Hanchett 0-0-0, R. Swan 3-0-7, Diehl 2-0-5, Olcott 0-0-0, Demaris 0-0-0, Blaise 11-3-26, Spring 0-0-0, Petro 2-1-5, B. Swan 8-0-21, Sprague 8-1-18, Demaris 0-0-0, Roher 1-0-2, Lewis 0-0-0, Hammond 0-0-0, Rollins 3-0-6. Totals: 38-5-90.
Halftime- Moriah, 57-29.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (12) Ovios, Coupal 4, Murray 7. Moriah (9) R. Swan, Diehl, Blaise, B. Swan 5, Sprague.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.