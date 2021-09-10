Miller Wins twice in Plattsburgh State tennis' 6-3 loss to Hartwick

ONEONTA – Bri Miller posted a win at No. 3 doubles and No. 5 singles, but the Plattsburgh State women's tennis team fell, 6-3, to Hartwick College in a non-conference match Friday afternoon at Wilber Park.
Miller and first-year student Sophia Gottschall prevailed, 8-4, at No. 3 doubles before Miller won a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 5 singles.
Senior Sarah Hoeffner produced the Cardinals' third victory of the afternoon when she won a 10-5 tiebreak after winning the first set, 6-4, and losing the second set, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-3 overall with the loss and hosts non-conference opponent Castleton University in its home opener on Sept. 15, at 4 p.m.
Hartwick rises to 1-1 overall with the win and visits St. John Fisher College for a 1 p.m. Empire 8 match Saturday.
