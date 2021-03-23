CHAMPLAIN — When a player enters a game close to the 1,000-point mark, the nerves can sometimes take over.
Northeastern Clinton's Abby Racine was locked in Monday night and eclipsed the milestone mark as she scored a game-high 27 points in the Cougars' 70-38 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
Racine was just two points away when the game began, and she hit a shot in the first quarter to make history and join an exclusive list.
"Abby has had a tremendous season," Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said. "I'm very proud of our girls and extremely thankful that we've had opportunity to play."
Senior Marlie Sample chipped in with 10 points to boost the Cougars' scoring attack on Senior Night where herself, Bryn Sample, Chelsea Guerin and Racine were honored.
"They've done a great job representing their Cougar program," Garrand said.
Northeastern Clinton jumped out to a quick lead and held a 31-15 advantage at the half.
Desiree Dubois scored nine points of her own for the Cougars, while Koree Stillwell chipped in a team-high nine points for the Patriots.
"The girls played a great team game," Garrand said. "We were active on both ends of the floor. Our younger players had a great game tonight. Coach (Jon) Douglass has his team working hard, and the team is strong with their outside shots."
—
Northeastern Clinton 70, AuSable Valley 38
AuSable Valley (38)
Bombard 0-0-0, Durgan 2-0-4, Douglass 1-4-7, Hoehn 1-0-2, Keyser 3-0-7, Pelkey 2-0-4, Prentiss 2-0-6, Rennie 0-0-0, Shambo 0-1-1, Stillwell 2-3-9. Totals: 13-8-38.
Northeastern Clinton (70)
Guerin 1-1-3, Racine 11-2-27, B. Sample 1-0-3, M. Sample 4-1-10, Creller 0-0-0, Hollister 2-1-5, Prairie 1-0-2, Trombly 1-0-2, Dubois 2-5-9, LaFountain 1-3-5, Roberts 2-0-4. Totals: 26-13-70.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 31-15.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (5) Douglass, Keyser, Prentiss 2, Stillwell 2. NCCS ( Racine 3, B. Sample, M. Sample.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.