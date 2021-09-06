Men's XC takes second at Plattsburgh State Season Opener

PLATTSBURGH — First-year student Noah Bonesteel took sixth out of 65 runners, helping lead the Plattsburgh State men's cross country team to a second-place finish out of six teams with 52 points at the Plattsburgh State Season Opener on Saturday morning. It marked the first meet of the season for the Cardinals.
Bonesteel clocked a time of 16:28.7 in the five-kilometer race, averaging a 5:19 mile pace in his first collegiate meet. Sophomore Michael Brockway was the next Cardinal to cross (ninth, 16:44.2), while junior Jeremy Gundrum took 11th (16:53.4). First-year students Justin Kumrow and Daniel Pavelec placed 15th (17:04.9) and 19th (17:11.5), respectively, while senior Joe Yusaitis and sophomore Levi Sochia rounded out the Cardinals' top seven runners by taking 23rd (17:28.2) and 46th (19:43.6), respectively.
St. Lawrence University won the team title with a perfect score of 15 points, while Clarkson University placed third (81). SUNY Potsdam (fourth, 127), Clinton Community College (fifth, 139) and Paul Smith's College (sixth, 151) rounded out the team standings. St. Lawrence's first-year student Timothy Boyce crossed first individually with a time of 16:00.2.
The Cardinals are home again next weekend, as they host the 39th-annual Cardinal Classic on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.
