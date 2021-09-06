McDonough powers Plattsburgh State women's XC team

PLATTSBURGH — Senior Aislyn McDonough placed eighth out of 52 runners, helping lead the Plattsburgh State women's cross country team to a third-place finish out of five teams with 67 points at the Plattsburgh State Season Opener on Saturday morning. It marked the first meet of the season for the Cardinals.
McDonough covered the five-kilometer course in 20:39.6, averaging a 6:39 mile pace. Senior Rebecca Block finished close behind McDonough, placing 10th (20:55.3). First-year students Sarah Smith and Lauren Purvis placed 19th (21:35.3) and 20th (21:40.4), while first-year student Skyler Misiaszek finished 24th (22:06.8). First-year student Emma Ginnane and sophomore Katie Bergé took 36th (23:27.8) and 39th (23:50.6), respectively, to round out the Cardinals' top seven runners.
St. Lawrence University won the team title with a score of 21 points, while Clarkson University placed second (47). SUNY Potsdam (122) and Paul Smith's College (125) took fourth and fifth, respectively. St. Lawrence's sophomore Billie McClosky crossed first individually with a time of 19:23.0.
The Cardinals are home again next weekend, as they host the 39th-annual Cardinal Classic on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.
