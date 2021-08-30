BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown's Grace McCasland had quite the varsity debut.
The Eagle freshman notched a hat trick and an assist to help propel Beekmantown (1-0) to a 4-2 win over Northeastern Clinton (0-1) in a girls soccer preseason tournament game, Monday.
Kiera Regan also notched a goal for the Eagles, and Macayla Scofield made four saves to anchor Beekmantown defensively.
Elisabeth Prairie put two goals in the back of the net to lead the Cougars' scoring charge.
This marked the first Section VII sporting event of the fall season, and whenever the season starts, there's some unknown factors for teams.
Eagles coach Jon Chapman was happy to see his team put things together right off the bat.
"You bring all these new girls together, and you work really hard together on some things but never know if it's going to work and if the transition to varsity will be made," Chapman said.
For a Beekmantown team with a balanced amount of returners and newcomers, that transition period did not seem to be much of a problem.
"It's a really great confidence boost," McCasland said. "We have been working really hard in our practices and want to get the season going well, so having this win will help us."
McCasland admitted she had some nerves early on, but those feelings faded as the first half progressed.
The nerves certainly settled down when McCasland put the Eagles on the board with 21:28 left in the first half and then scored a second with 7:44 to go before halftime.
Luci Brown and Faith Whitney picked up assists on McCasland's first two strikes, respectively.
Prairie brought Northeastern Clinton to within a goal thanks to a nice feed from Bailee Lafountain just under three minutes after McCasland's second tally.
McCasland completed her hat trick when she corralled a loose ball in the box before burying a shot at the 29:02 mark of the second half.
McCasland had a nose for the ball all evening, so her third goal was a fitting one as she was in the right place at the right time.
"You just have to be there in the right position and always wanting the ball and wanting it to be in the back of the net," McCasland said.
Regan assisted on McCasland's third tally before the scripts flipped, as McCasland found Regan for her only tally with 6:40 left in regulation.
Prairie found the back of the net 27 seconds later thanks to an assist by Gwen Richards to cut the Cougars' deficit in half.
"We have always stressed to the girls that you can never give up and play to the end," Northeastern Clinton coach Tim Surprenant said. "You never know what is going to happen, and they know that if they are not giving 110%, there are girls on the bench itching to get out there."
Desiree Dubois finished with six saves in the Cougar nets.
Northeastern Clinton tried out a new formation in the first half before going back to a more common structure in the second frame, which resulted in some strong play and quality scoring chances.
"We changed formations to something they were a little more familiar with as the game went on, so I think they were more comfortable in the positions they were in," Surprenant said.
"We tried a few girls out of their normal positions to see what they could do and give us. There's always that tentative nature when girls are in that unfamiliar situation and not wanting to get beat. We have to try different things, and I was still very pleased with a lot of what I saw even in the first half."
Chapman said he was also happy with what he saw from his squad, knowing the Cougars are a dangerous team, especially when they are winning the possession battle.
He hopes this win can propel Beekmantown as the season rolls on.
"The best teams have some depth and are not just 11 deep," Chapman said. "In the beginning of the year, it's time to see who can play where, and the girls really stepped up and did a great job when I put them in certain positions today."
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 2
NCCS 1 1 — 2
BCS 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, BCS, McCasland (Brown), 21:28. 2, BCS, McCasland (Whitney), 7:44. 3, NCCS, Prairie (Lafountain), 4:50.
Second half- 4, BCS, McCasland (Regan), 29:02. 5, BCS, Regan (McCasland), 6:40. 6, NCCS, Prairie (Richards), 6:13.
Shots- Beekmantown, 12-7.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 6. Scofield, BCS, 4.
