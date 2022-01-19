PERU — Kortney McCarthy was one point away from her 1,000 career varsity point coming into this home game.
After hitting a fade away, she surpassed it, finishing the game with 19 points and pushing her Nighthawks to a 40-33 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Wednesday.
Last week, McCarthy needed 18 points to reach the milestone during a road game at Beekmantown, which Peru would go on to lose. She scored 17 in that game, but wasn’t down on herself.
“I was going to try and get it last week, but I think it was made for tonight,” McCarthy said. “I think there’s something about having that one point left going into the home game, that it was meant to happen.”
“We are so happy for her, scoring her 1,000th point is an incredible achievement,” Peru coaches Eric Dubay and Meghan Lawliss said. “Kortney didn’t do this by accident, it is entirely due to countless hours she put into her game, her dedication and her hard work.”
McCarthy said that now being a part of Peru’s history means a lot.
“It’s always been something I wanted to do since I was little and joined the basketball team in third grade. I’m just happy I could get it done, make everyone proud and make myself proud,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work and I’m proud that it paid off.”
“Just hearing everyone cheer, and having family and friends there meant a lot, especially to have my teammates be right there.”
Coaches Dubay and Lawliss said that McCarthy has overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this point, including losing 11 games last year, through no fault of her own.
“Despite the double teams and the defenses trying to stop her, she always succeeded. That’s a trait we know will follow her onto the next level and beyond,” they said. “She’s a great player and an even better person.”
Even though McCarthy only needed a single point to push her past the mark, she confessed that she was still nervous coming into the game.
“It was a lot better than the 18 points I needed last week, but I was pretty nervous,” she said. “I still had the thought of ‘What if they do hold me to zero points?’ So I was nervous, but I just tried to go out there and do my own thing.”
THE GAME
It was a hard fought game, with McCarthy leading, Aoife Lawliss and Emma St. Denis each had six points. McCarthy also had the team’s only three, coming in overtime and sealing the game for the Nighthawks.
“It was nice to come away with a win on her big night,” Lawliss and Dubay said. “Our defensive effort was excellent tonight, with Lawliss playing well on Zoe Olcott and not giving her anything easy.”
For the Vikings, Hannah Gaddor led all scorers with 20 points, including Moriah’s only three as well. Zoe Olcott and Jayde Trow contributed four points apiece in the loss.
“Moriah gained an early lead and Gaddor hit some big shots in the fourth to send it to overtime,” Dubay and Lawliss said. “Hopefully we can learn and grow and continue to play solid basketball.”
Peru 40, Moriah 33
Peru (40)
Lawliss 3-0-6, Marino 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0, McCarthy 6-4-19, Sypek 2-0-4, Hendricks 1-0-2, St. Denis 3-0-6, Brousseau 1-0-2. Totals: 16-4-40.
Moriah (33)
Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Townes 0-0-0, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 2-2-4, Gaddor 9-0-20, Sprague 0-1-1. Totals: 12-3-33.
Halftime- Peru, 20-18.
3 point goals- Peru (1) McCarthy. Moriah (1) Gaddor.
