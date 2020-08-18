May wraps up successful coaching stint with PSU lax

PLATTSBURGH — After five seasons as head coach of the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team and eight seasons total on the sidelines with the Cardinals, Joe May announced he is leaving the program.
May finishes his tenure as head coach at Plattsburgh with an 18-6 conference record, 36-34 overall record, the program’s only SUNYAC championship and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
COMING TO PLATTSBURGH
May first arrived in Plattsburgh for his master’s degree in student affairs counseling after graduating from SUNY Oswego with a degree in psychology in 2011. He was given a position on Ryan Cavanagh’s coaching staff as an assistant coach after reaching out to the former coach for a spot.
He was promoted to lead assistant a season later and remained on Cavanagh’s staff for one more season before leaving for Ohio Wesleyan University to become the Battling Bishops’ assistant coach.
The Cardinals offered May a head-coaching job after Cavanagh left in 2016. May said the decision to come back was a no-brainer for him.
“When it’s your first time being a head coach, having a sense of familiarity can be a big boost for you,” May said.
BACK IN TOWN
The team May came back to still had players he recruited and assistant coaches he worked with from his last stint with Plattsburgh, but his first season as head coach wasn’t as seamless as he hoped. Instead, it was a whirlwind.
“That was one of the hardest seasons I had as head coach,” he said. “I was just trying to get myself organized and getting the guys used to a new head coach.”
May’s first season as head coach went through ups and downs. While he felt the team played some good games, they also experienced some tough losses, ultimately leaving some games on the table. May’s team finished with an 8-8 record that year.
SUNYAC RUN
Going into 2017, May felt like the team had a strong foundation with a solid group of seniors. He wanted the team to buy into his vision of winning a conference championship. He felt like he did that by convincing the seniors first. After the seniors, the rest of the team fell in line, he said.
The Cardinals went 5-1 in conference play that year to be ranked number one in the SUNYAC and went on to beat SUNY Cortland, 10-6, to win the program’s first-ever SUNYAC championship. Plattsburgh would later play in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, where they lost to Bates College.
May said 2017 is a year he wouldn’t forget. But more than anything, the memories of the student-athletes he coached throughout his tenure is what he will hold onto the most.
May said there were a lot of different characters on his teams. It was those players who challenged him to be adaptive and accept people for who they are.
MEMORIES
Other special moments for May included seeing his players who thought they didn’t have what it took to graduate defy their own expectations and also seeing players grow up to become mature adults over their four years.
“Seeing them go from rebellious 18-year-old freshmen to men leading other men in the heat of battle, that was really special to me,” May said.
To the seniors who graduated last spring, May feels for them and how their last season ended.
“Last season was unlike any in college lacrosse history,” he said. “We got through four games, and then the rug kind of got pulled from underneath us. I feel really bad for those seniors who didn’t get the chance to play through their last year. I can’t imagine what that would feel like.”
PARTING MESSAGE
To the returning players, May’s message is to appreciate what time they have left as a student athlete.
“Remember how heartbroken those seniors were and don’t waste the moment. Cherish every moment that you have out there because you don’t know when it’ll end. Be present. Appreciate the time you have together. And make the most out of the opportunity you are privileged to have,” he said.
BACK IN BUSINESS
May decided to enter the field of business back in Syracuse, where he’d be close to his family as well as his wife’s. With a child on the way, he said the decision was a tough one, but it was the right one to make.
“I’m really happy with where I am, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss my old life being there with the guys,” he said. “It’s the epitome of bitter-sweet I would say.”
One thing May is looking forward to is just being a fan of lacrosse for once in a long time, and maybe even catching a game at the Carrier Dome this spring like he did growing up. He’s been involved in college lacrosse every spring since he was 18 without taking a single year off.
Although May plans to take this spring off from the sidelines, he sees a future where he volunteers his time coaching younger athletes, giving back to the sport that gave so much to him and being involved in lacrosse not as a job but as a passion.
