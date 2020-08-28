Masters North set to hold 37th year

MALONE — The 2020 Masters North Golf Tournament will go forward this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to move from its usual May date.
‘It worked out, thank god,” said Willie King, Masters North Golf Tournament Director. “We’re not going to miss a year like the regular masters.”
This year’s tournament, the 37th edition, will be missing some of its usual returners from north of the border due to the U.S.-Canada border closure, including nine-time champion Graham Cooke of Montreal.
“It won’t be as much fun without Graham around,” King said.
The border closure will primarily affect the tournament’s Legends Division of players aged 65 and over, of which Cooke is one.
But, King said, the socially-distant tournament will still feature a strong crowd.
Within it will be several past champions, including Noah Norton of Kahnawake, a Mohawk territory across from Montréal, who will return to defend his win at last year’s Masters North.
Ed Davis and Geoff Marsden are among other strong returners with a good chance of winning, King said, as well as Bart Van Leuvan, a 12-time club champion at the North Country Golf Club in Champlain.
“There’s a good 10 or 12 guys with a good chance of winning,” King said.
King models the Masters North after the PGA’s Masters tournament, down to the green jacket presented to the winner.
The 36-hole invitational event will begin on the East Course at the Malone Golf Club at 9 a.m. Friday.
King praised the club’s superintendent, Dustin Beauregard, and other staff for the course’s upkeep and preparation leading up to the event.
“He has the fairways cut really really low, and the greens are going to be really fast,” King said. “It’ll be a test of power and finesse.”
The golfers will play in groups of three, King said, with no crowds at the event and nobody with any COVID-19 will be allowed at the event.
—
2020 Masters North
at Malone Golf Club
Tee times
Legends Field
9:30 a.m.- Vorhees I, Carver, Leta.
9:39 a.m.- Van Brunt, G. Bouyea, Marvin.
9:48 a.m.- P. Welch, B. Fisher, Ward.
Masters North Field
9:57 a.m.- Maille, Mackinnon, Fine-Lease.
10:06 a.m.- Fitzsimmons, M. Laramee, Kokes.
10:15 a.m.- Arnold, Demarse, M. Davis.
10:24 a.m.- P. Laramee, Knowles, Ashline.
10:33 a.m.- Oakes, Besaw, Taylor.
10:42 a.m.- Hardy, Labombard, Open.
10:51 a.m.- C. Welch, Beauregard, Labarr.
11 a.m.- C. Roberts, Forrence, N. Bouyea.
11:09 a.m.- Weeden, D. Fischer, Honahan.
11:18 a.m.- Niles, Robertson, Studley.
11:27 a.m.- Pritchard, Vorhees II, Horn.
11:36 a.m.- Dunsmore, Swamp, Patenaude.
11:45 a.m.- Van Leuvan, Thomas, Fallon.
11:54 a.m.- Marsden, E. Davis, Norton.
