Mariners' sweep Greenfield to end weekend

SARATOGA — Kaden Myers scattered six hits and struck out six over five innings in the opener and Jared Duquette drilled a key two-run double in the nightcap as the Clinton County Mariners swept the Greenfield Yellow Jackets, 8-3 and 9-5, Sunday in Saratoga.
"Day 2 went much better for us," Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. "Our hitters made the adjustment to their pitchers' velocity, and we put more balls in play. Our defense was more than adequate, and our pitchers held up their end.
"I’m somewhat happy we could earn a split on the weekend against two really good teams. We are back in action this coming weekend with the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament. The kids are excited to play the first game on our new field at the American Legion Post 1619 in west Plattsburgh."
The Mariners jumped out to a two run lead in the first inning of the opener when Brady Doorey walked, Zach O'Connell singled and then both scored on a error.
After the Yellow Jackets tied the game in the bottom of the inning, the Mariners scored the next six runs of the contest.
In the second, Wyatt Premore lifted a sacrifice fly, Doorey and O'Connell both had run-scoring singles.
In the third inning, Nolan Knight stole home on the back end of a double steal and Bostyn Duquette had an RBI single.
The Mariners plated their final run in the fifth inning on an Ian McCasland single.
Myers worked into the sixth inning before giving way to Premore, who allowed one hit in one inning. Anthony Marion finished the game with a scoreless inning.
Doorey went 2-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases, while O'Connell went 2-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
In the nightcap, Jared Duquette's two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead after trailing 5-2.
Trailing 5-2 in the fifth inning, Ethan Garrand reached on an error, McCasland was hit by a pitch and Knight singled to load the bases. John Laporte lifted a sac fly to score Garrand and Zach Rainville drove in a run with a ground ball to third.
With two outs in the sixth, Marion worked a walk, McCasland singled and Duquette followed with a double down the left-field line to score both of them. Myers followed with a double to plate Duquette with another run.
The Mariners plated two more runs in the seventh on an error and an RBI single from Marion.
Knight went 2-2, while Matt Brandes scored twice and stole two bases. Rainville and O'Connell also doubled for the Mariners.
Doorey hurled the first four innings, gave up six hits, five runs (three earned) and struck out two. Bostyn Duquette earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Marion finished the game with a scoreless seventh.
The Mariners are back in action Friday night against Malone in the grand-opening game at the Mariners Baseball Complex as part of the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament.
—
Game 1
Clinton County 8, Greenfield 3
CCM 232 010 0 — 8 9 1
GRE 200 001 0 — 3 5 3
Myers, Premore (6), Marion (7) and O'Connell, Rainville (5). Chandler, Kardimas (4) and Kelly. WP- Myers. LP- Chandler.
Game 2
Clinton County 9, Greenfield 5
CCM 100 123 2 — 9 10 2
GRE 002 300 0 — 5 7 5
Doorey, Duquette (5), Marion (7) and Rainville. Karpinski, Taylor (5), Kelly (6) and Chandler. WP- Duquette. LP- Taylor. 2B- O'Connell (CC), Duquette (CC), Laporte (CC), Rainville (CC), Cooopla (GR).
SATURDAY
SARATOGA 3, CLINTON COUNTY 2
SARATOGA 8, CLINTON COUNTY 1
SARATOGA — The Mariners lost a close one in Game 1 before losing a bit of steam in Game 2.
Jared Duquette pitched a complete game for Clinton County, but the Mariners made a couple errors that came back to bite.
"Game 1 was a tough one to swallow," Gary Duquette said. "Jared Duquette didn’t give up an earned run but still lost. Offensively we struggled a bit. I feel like it will take a little time for kids to make the adjustment to the pitching. Saratoga is always good, and most if not all their pitchers were throwing a little harder than we are accustomed to up here."
John LaPorte had a double for Clinton County in Game 2, but the Mariners only mustered one run in the third.
"Game 2 we definitely played better defensively," Duquette said. "We just weren’t able to muster enough offense to put any pressure on their defense."
—
Game 1
Saratoga 3, Clinton County 2
CCM 000 000 2 — 2 4 3
SAR 012 000 X — 3 5 1
Duquette and O'Connell. Valle, McCarthy (5) and Swift. WP- Valle. LP- Duquette. 2B- McClements (SAR), McCarroll (SAR), Darrah (SAR).
Game 2
Saratoga 8, Clinton County 1
CCM 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
SAR 000 260 X — 8 11 0
Guerin, LaPorte (5), Marion (6) and Rainville. Swift, Preston (5), McCarroll (6) and Murayskas. WP- Swift. LP- Guerin. 2B- LaPorte (CC), Preston (SAR), McClemments (SAR), Catone (SAR), McCarroll (SAR). 3B- McClemments (SAR).
