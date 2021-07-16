Mariners ride five-run sixth inning to win

LAKE PLACID — Brady Doorey delivered a two-run pinch-hit single and Ian McCasland added a two-run single in a five-run sixth inning to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Crimson Pride of Rochester in pool play of the Adirondack Lightning Showcase, Friday.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning with one out, JT Laporte reached on an error and Anthony Marion walked.
Pinch-hitter Kayden Guerin laid down a bunt for a single to load the bases and set the stage for Doorey’s hit. After Doorey’s hit gave the Mariners the lead, Kaden Myers laid down a bunt single to reload the bases.
A wild pitch allowed Guerin to score. After a pop out, McCasland drilled a two-run single to right for extra insurance.
The Mariners’ uprising made a winner out of Jared Duquette. Duquette allowed five hits and two runs over six innings and struck out six, including the final three hitters.
Clinton County took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout from Ethan Garrand. Zach Rainville walked, Zach O’Connell singled and McCasland walked to load the bases before Garrand’s ground ball.
The Mariners are scheduled to play the Greenfield Yellowjackets at 8 a.m. Saturday in Lake Placid.
—
Clinton County 6, Rochester 2
CCM 100 005 0 — 6 6 0
RCP 100 100 0 — 2 5 2
J. Duquette and O’Connell. Sanfilippo, Ingram (6) and Rotsman. WP- J. Duquette. LP- Ingram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.