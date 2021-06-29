Mariners outlast Lightning as Rhode Island tourney approaches

PLATTSBURGH — Kayden Guerin hurled a complete-game seven-hitter and Ethan Garrand drilled a two-run homer to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 5-2 win over the Adirondack Lightning Tuesday night at Veterans Park.
The Mariners (11-2) have won 11 straight games since dropping their season opening doubleheader.
With two out in the first inning, Ian McCasland walked and then Garrand laced a homer to center field.
The Lightning cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning, and it stayed that way until the Mariners scored twice in the fifth inning.
With one out, Nolan Knight doubled to right field, then stole third and scored on an errant throw by the catcher. Jared Duquette singled and after a line out, JT LaPorte walked and Duquette advanced to third on a wild pitch. LaPorte stole second, and when the throw eluded the shortstop, Duquette scampered home.
The Mariners are back in action Thursday when they face the New England Ruffnecks in pool play of the Firecracker 4th of July Tournament in Rhode Island.
"Team defense was great again, and Kaden Guerin was good on the mound eating up seven innings for his first complete-game win as a Mariner," Clinton County coach Gary Duquette said.
"The bats were a bit asleep for us tonight. We used wood in preparation for the Rhode Island tourney, which is wood bat. That may have been why."
Ben Norcross had two hits in the Adirondack lineup.
"The Lightning played a really good game tonight," Gary Duquette said. "Their pitchers were tough on us. Much appreciation to Dale Hayes and the Lightning for traveling to us."
—
Clinton County 5, Adirondack 2
ADK 010 001 0 — 2 6 2
CCM 200 021 X — 5 4 0
Courson, Izzo (5) and Hayes. Guerin and Myers, Rainville (4). WP- Guerin. LP- Courson. 2B- Knight (CC), Brandes (CC) Perrotte (ADK). HR- Garrand (CC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.