Many involved in Saranac's 7-1 win over Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac took a bit to solve Beekmantown's defense Tuesday, but once the Chiefs started moving and working together, the offense was on full display.
Nik Hamel finished with two goals and an assist, and Zashon Abrams tallied two goals of his own in Saranac's 7-1 win against the Eagles in boys Northern Soccer League play.
Seven different Chiefs found their way onto the scoresheet in the victory.
"It's awesome when a lot of guys get involved because you can go with the flow and look for the open man," Hamel said. "It's fun to play as a team and win as a team. That makes the game a lot more enjoyable."
Hamel opened scoring with 11:37 gone in the first half, and three more goals later in the half upped Saranac's advantage to 4-0 by halftime.
Abrams scored both of his goals within a 10-minute span, and his tallies sandwiched a goal from Zach Rainville with 5:47 to go in the first half.
"Beekmantown was in that diamond defense, so it was really hard to get passes through, but we were able to figure things out as we went along," Hamel said. "We just had to move a bit and cross over and weave through each other. Our movement off the ball really helped."
Beekmantown inched closer in the second half when Leo Golden buried a penalty kick in the lower right corner with 3:48 elapsed in the second half, but the Chiefs regained momentum and rolled from there.
Hamel scored roughly five minutes after the Eagles' first goal to halt any hope of a comeback.
Conner Burns then tallied with 17:53 to go, and Brian Balch added one more for good measure a bit more than four minutes later.
"The one thing with Beekmantown is they will always come out hungry no matter what," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "They are going to play hard for the full 80 minutes. We just had to stick with our game plan and keep the ball on the ground, keep our shape and possess the ball."
Branden Ashley finished with four saves in the Chiefs' nets, while Victor Mason was busy in goal for the Eagles making 11 stops.
The game featured a long injury delay with 14:26 left in the second half when a Beekmantown player was taken off the field by stretcher and transported via ambulance to the hospital with an upper-body injury.
"It's terrible when things like that happen," Calvin Hamel said. "We will all be saying a prayer for him tonight and will be wishing him the best."
Both Beekmantown and Saranac will play their next games against Chazy.
Beekmantown meets Chazy on Friday at 6:30 p.m., while the Chiefs will be right back in action today at 6 p.m. against Chazy.
"They are the most decorated program in the area, and Rob McAuliffe is probably the best soccer mind in this area," Calvin Hamel said. "We have to stick to our game plan. We have to possess the ball because we know they will possess the ball and come out with tons of intensity."
Saranac 7, Beekmantown 1
Saranac 4 3 — 7
Beekmantown 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, SCS, Hamel, 28:23. 2, SCS, Abrams, 11:06. 3, SCS, Rainville (J. Balch), 5:47. 4, SCS, Abrams (H. Buckley), 1:46.
Second half- 5, BCS, Golden (PK), 36:12. 6, SCS, Hamel, 31:42. 7, SCS, Burns (Hamel), 17:53. 8, SCS, B. Balch (Burns), 13:06.
Shots- Saranac 20, Beekmantown 8.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 4. Mason, BCS, 11.
