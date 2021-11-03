Madrid-Waddington turns back Lake Placid in 2OT

POTSDAM — The Lake Placid boys' soccer season came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday.
The Blue Bombers had not allowed a goal since the start of playoffs, but with 5:02 left in double overtime, that all changed.
Matt Robinson found the back of the net to send Madrid-Waddington to a thrilling 1-0 win against Lake Placid in a NYSPHSAA Class C regional semifinal.
The Blue Bombers were coming off a 1-0 win against Northern Adirondack in the Section VII Class C title game, and they won on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in the semifinals.
Lake Placid was so close to forcing penalty kicks, once again, but the Yellowjackets beat them to the punch.
Jack Armstrong anchored the Blue Bombers in goal with 17 stops, including multiple key saves in overtime and toward the end of the second half.
Madrid-Waddington 1, Lake Placid 0 (2OT)
LP 0 0 0 0 — 0
MW 0 0 0 1 — 1
Second overtime- 1, MW, Robinson, 5:02.
