Lozier to guest on Section VII's 3 in 30

PLATTSBURGH — The fourth episode of Section VII's 3 in 30 will take place Monday at 7 p.m. and feature Section VII Interscholastic Athletics Coordinator Randy Lozier as the guest.
This will be a live 30-minute Microsoft Teams event that anyone can watch by visiting, https://bit.ly/3pCys3q.
This is a question-and-answer session with Press-Republican Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Lozier that will feature a number of topics, including three takeaways Lozier wants to provide to Section VII student-athletes.
All attendees will also have a chance to ask their own questions during the event, and the session will be recorded and made available afterward if those interested can not tune in for the live event.
Lozier, a graduate of Seton Catholic, began officiating high school athletics when he was 17.
Prior to that, he started to officiate youth athletics at 15. At age 21, Lozier began officiating collegiate basketball and continues to do so.
Lozier is currently the Central Assignor for Section VII, Vice President of IABBO Board 43, Past President NAGBOA, National Rules Oversight Committee for IABBO, and Assignor for 5 conferences in the NCAA and NAIA.
He has coached soccer, softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball at several Section VII schools and even was an assistant softball coach at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Additionally, Lozier is the commissioner of the CVBL and president of the Plattsburgh Baseball Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.