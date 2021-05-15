Looking Back: May 15 - May 21

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Brian Fortune pitches a two-hitter as Saranac Lake upends Peru for an 8-1 win.
Charles Remillard wins four events to lead the Peru boys to a 99-26 win over Northeastern Clinton, and Mary Mazzella and Ashley Letta win three events apiece to help the Peru girls to a 79-52 defeat of Northeastern Clinton in track and field.
Kristin Fisher blasts a homer and totals six RBI on three hits to help Plattsburgh High take down Northeastern Clinton, 9-3. The right-hander also strikes out 10 and walks none to earn the pitching victory.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Peru’s Bryan Duprey faces the minimum 21 batters as he fires a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Saranac Lake. An error in the fifth inning spoils what would have been a perfect game, but Duprey doubled up the lone runner that reached base after catching a pop fly and throwing to first base from his knees for two outs.
Niklas Sundberg is voted Male Athlete of the Year after his outstanding performance in goal for the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team at the Cardinal Booster Club annual awards banquet.
Winning pitcher Erica Latour fires a 1-hitter and strikes out seven as Seton Catholic edges Northeastern Clinton, 2-1.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Sean Stradley cards a 42 to lead Elizabethtown past Willsboro, 5.5-0.5. Scott Martin turns in the low for Willsboro with a 47.
AuSable Valley's Chad Casey earns medalist honors with a 45, but Peru manages to come away with a 4-2 win. Mickey Rock scores the low round for the Indians with a 49.
John Wood tosses a one-hitter and records three hits as Seton Catholic rolls past Northern Adirondack for a 24-0 victory.
Robbie Coryer goes 3-for-3 at the plate, and Scott Lamare, Derrick LaBombard and Jason Dresser all have two hits as Saranac tops Saranac Lake, 16-8.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
South Miami, Florida, resident Tim Loftus wins the 11th annual Champlain Valley Marathon with a time of two hours, 33 minutes.
Plattsburgh State administrators do not rule out the possibility of former Montreal Canadiens' great Jaques Lemaire becoming an assistant to head hockey coach Herb Hammond, but stressed all discussions were in the exploratory stages. Lemaire was on campus to meet with college officials and students to discuss the feasibility of becoming an assistant coach at Plattsburgh State, recently.
Jim Anctil paces Northeastern Clinton with two hits, while Tim Pelkey and Dan Yakey both hit doubles in Northeastern Clinton's 18-2 triumph against Northern Adirondack.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Joe Branch's three goals and three assists sends Saranac's lacrosse team past St. John's, 10-5.
Tim Russell strikes out 10 batters, and Dave Darrah blasts a homer to lead the Beekmantown junior varsity baseball team to a 13-3 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Glen Petrashune starts for Northern Adirondack and comes away with a pitching win in a 21-0 victory over Mount Assumption.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Gary Wells and Lynn Felton both collect two base knocks as Beekmantown turns back Mount Assumption, 3-2.
John Bigelow hits a triple, single and scores three runs as Lake Placid stuns Dannemora, 13-2.
Gary Morrison hits a three-run bomb in Chazy's 7-5 win over Altona.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Marv Hendrix works five innings and is credited with the pitching win in Plattsburgh High's 13-3 win against Dannemora.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College baseball manager Ed Wiley says he will use Bob Garrow on the mound for the Cardinals' upcoming game against Norwich.
Tom Brown strikes out four and walks just two in Champlain College's 7-1 victory against Norwich.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
St. John's Athletic Director Vincent E. Dollard has been accepted by the United States Naval Reserve for a four-year enlistment.
