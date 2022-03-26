Looking Back: March 2022

5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Joey Stahl poured in 24 points to pace Moriah past Crown Point, 77-32 in a Section VII Class C semi-final game.
Rylee Hollister and Zavion Beasley combined for 43 points to push Northeastern Clinton past Plattsburgh High, 58-35, for the Section VII Class B championship.
Brooke Bjelko led Beekmantown with a 25-point performance to send the Eagles to the Class B regional game after defeating Northeastern Clinton, 58-42.
Beekmantown’s Kade Collins sent the Eagles to the final four with a wrist shot, breaking the 1-all tie to push past Salmon River in double overtime, 2-1, in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinal game.
Off a goal from Melissa Sheeran, the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team captured their fifth straight ECAC West championship with a 2-1 win over Elmira. Kayla Meneghin scored as well for the Cardinals.
Four Ticonderoga boys finished with double digits in the Sentinels’ 58-40 win over St. Lawrence, with Brett Mosier netting 15, Colton Huestis and Sam DuShane 12 and Evan Graney with 11.
Paige Chilton and Emily Peryea led Northern Adirondack with 18 and 16 points, respectively, to a 46-36 win over Madrid-Waddington in the Class C state regional semifinal game.
Plattsburgh State’s Bob Emery was named SUNYAC Coach of the Year for his work with the men’s hockey team.
Saranac’s Jordan Daniels became the fourth female wrestler in NYSPHSAA history to record 100+ wins.
In men’s lacrosse, Plattsburgh State’s Ryan Hubbard scored five times, Ryan Callahan three, Jake Carroll and Mike Gay twice with Brandon Heimbuch and Brendan Halloran each netting one for a 14-5 win over Skidmore.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Stephanie Linder led Saranac with 21 points to push the Chiefs to a 59-31 win over Beekmantown for the Section VII Class B title, while teammates Morgan Maye and Alisha Ducatte each added 15 points.
Seton Catholic, led by Carlos Alvarez and his 21 points and 15 boards, captured the Section VII Class C championship, 56-49, over Ticonderoga.
Plattsburgh High’s Ethan Votraw scored 17 points in the Hornets’ 47-37 Class C regional semifinal win over Potsdam.
Plattsburgh State baseball coach Kris Doorey recorded his 200th career win with the Cards with a 2-1 triumph over Lakeland College, in Florida.
Peru’s Jonathan Bowman, representing Section VII at the NYSPHSAA Bowling Championships, rolled a series of 247-190-184-621, adding games of 205 and 227 later on for a 1205 total. Saranac’s Taylor Chapple had a 1116 total, with games of 193-209-195-197.
Matt Phelan scored the game winner, 4:56 into overtime, sending Saranac Lake to a 6-5 win over Queensbury in a NYSPHSAA Division II boys regional game. Devin Darrah also scored twice for the Red Storm, while Grant Strack, Kyle Dora and Quinn Urquhart each netted one.
Peru’s Dan Lennon finished in second in the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 3,200-meter run event with a time of 9:11.42. Ticonderoga’s Jay Hebert also made a showing at states, finishing fourth in the 55-meter hurdles, finishing in 7.65.
Plattsburgh State’s women’s hockey team edged out Gustavus Adolphus, 4-3, in overtime of the consolation match for NCAA Division III with goals from Kylie Klassen, Allison Era and Teal Gove with Justine Fisher hitting the tiebreaker.
Allison Smiddy ran in the only score of Plattsburgh State’s 1-0 win over Elmhurst during a game of their early season Florida trip.
The Cardinals were led by Nick Travers and Tim Lawrence with three goals apiece in Plattsburgh State’s 14-3 win over Norwich, with Ryan Hastings, Brett McClelland and James Reed scoring with two goals each. Joey Kramer, Andrew Tralongo and Mike Sapone each added another goal in.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Anthony Williams hit a shot from just inside half court to give Plattsburgh State a 61-60 win over the University of Rochester in the first round of the NCAA Division III basketball playoffs.
Clinton Community’s Kyle Stark and Mario Lopez combined for 51 points as the Cougars overtook Onondaga, 76-60.
AuSable Valley’s Dustin Frederick took home the NYSPHSAA state title at 275 pounds with a 51-second fall win.
Danielle Blanchard recorded a hat trick and led Plattsburgh State to a 3-2 win over Elmira in the ECAC West tournament final.
Jenna Ruff and Kara Hackett led with 13 and 10 points, respectively, allowing Peru to capture the Section VII Class A crown.
Schroon Lake’s Kathleen Decker led with 10 points, giving the Wildcats a 32-24 Section VII Class D title win over Chazy.
Plattsburgh High’s offensive attack had Tory Bouyea at the forefront, leading the game with 16 points in a 54-31 Hornet win over Peru for the Section VII Class A championship.
Chazy was led by Corey Ellis with 12 points, while Corey Lewis and Andrew Goodwin contributed nine apiece in the Eagles’ 46-27 rout of Seton Catholic for the Section VII Class D title.
Beekmantown’s Ali Munson rolled a 201-210-204-187-184-187-1173 series, receiving the award for the third highest series in the NYSPHSAA Bowling Championship tournament out of 67 competitors. Karlie Munson also rolled a high series of 179-171-175-167-192-201-1085, placing in eighth.
The Cardinals were led by sophomores Lindsay Brown and Shay Bywater, who each scored in Plattsburgh State’s 2-1 victory over Middlebury to win the NCAA Division III Ice Hockey Championship, the team’s first national title.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Jay Wells set a Plattsburgh State record with his fourth-place finish at the ECAC Indoor Track Championships running a time of 14:52.74.
In the New York State Wrestling Championships, Beekmantown’s Jason Lapham finished fourth in the 103-pound class, Northern Adirondack’s Brad Malark finished in fifth place in the 112 weight class, while AuSable Valley’s Jody Ashline got sixth place for the 135 pounders.
Shawn Banks and Guy Comé each scored in Plattsburgh State’s 2-1 triumph over Oswego to capture the Cards’ sixth-consecutive State University of New York Athletic Conference Tournament title.
Plattsburgh High’s Ian Stanton scored four goals, including the game-winner, in the Hornets’ 5-4 win against James I. O’Neill, leading to their third Division II final four in five years.
Westport standout Aimee Marsh led the Eagles’ offensive attack with a double-double, 16 points and 12 boards, to push her team past Whitehall, 50-46, in the opening round of the Class D girls sectionals.
Seton Catholic’s Dan Willette scored 15 points to lead the Knights to a 55-45 win over Galway in the Class C regional final, while teammates Mark Rabideau and Ian Luck scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Saranac Lake’s Cy Ellsworth was selected as the CVAC Coach of the Year for boys hockey, while younger brother Ben Ellsworth was chosen as the league’s Most Valuable Player for the season.
Heather Jabaut rolled a 221-247-665 series, leading Adirondack Chimney to a 4-0 win over North Bowl Lanes in Richard’s Bait & Tackle Classic.
Ticonderoga’s Kristen LaVallie had 16 points and Tasia Osier notched 13 in the Sentinels’ 62-40 victory over Norwood-Norfolk in the Class C opening round sectional game. Katie Meserve also added 15 in the win.
Mark Colletta scored at 8:28 of the mini-game, pushing Plattsburgh State men’s hockey to the final four, with a 1-0 win over RIT, after the teams had played to a 4-all draw the day before.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Tim Sullivan scored the winning goal in the final three minutes of the ECAC semi-final game, boosting the Cardinals to a 7-5 win against Fredonia.
Paul Huchro set a meet record in the one-meter diving competition at the 11th Annual North Country Swimming and Diving Championships, with a 392.40 score.
Peru’s Rob Bashaw finished in second in the state after a 7-4 defeat in the 119-pound final matchup in the New York State Intersectional High School Wrestling Championship.
Julie Moore scored 19 points in Westport’s 65-32 romp of Colton-Pierrepont in the Class D girls regional basketball game.
Seton Catholic’s Matt McClane and Todd Coupal each scored a goal in the Division I semi-final hockey game against Suffern, but fell 8-2 in the end.
Plattsburgh High’s Jay Shepard rolled a six-game series of 175-209-236-203-206-193-1222 to bring home a medal for the tournament high game in the all-star division, putting Section VII’s all-stars in fifth place, out of nine.
Patty McCormick, of Seton Catholic, finished eighth out of 23 in the two-mile run at the National Scholastic Indoor Track and Field Championships in Syracuse.
The JV Peru basketball team, coached by Jim Earle, finished a perfect 17-0 season. The team consisted of Todd Dumont, Ryan Eagle, Brad Miller, Ron West, Robert Salembier, Sam Godfrey, Danny Marbut, Chris Hartmann, Ben Sabourin, Seth Forrence, Jamie Mends, Matt Goette, Tremain Williams, Mike Doley and Mike Dodds.
Jason Boulrice scored 21 points for Northern Adirondack, but it was not enough as the Bobcats fell to Norwood-Norfolk in the Class C regional game, 66-55.
Chris Fess, Steve Moore, and Matt Furtado all scored once while John Peron and Larry Zinger knocked in two each to lead Plattsburgh State to the 1992 NCAA Division III National Championship against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 7-3.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
St. John’s Jack Phillips scored a hat trick, but the Irish failed to come out with the OT win in the Class A Eastern Hockey Regionals against LaSalle, falling 4-3.
AuSable Valley’s Gary Finney, Leon Tyrell and Keith Brelia each tallied 12 points in the Patriots’ 46-44 upset of Ticonderoga in the Section VII Class C semifinal game.
Peru’s Anthony Sampson led the game with 20 points in his squad’s 51-46 defeat of Mount Assumption in the Section VII Class B semifinal game. Peter Shene led the Mounties with 19 points.
Locals Jonathan VanEtten of Morrisonville, Teresa Landry of Plattsburgh and Shane Rowe all took home medals in the Second Annual Empire State Winter Games.
Jodi Marcotte led Willsboro with 18 points to a 54-34 win over Newcomb in the Section VII Class D championship game, while Shawn Wintermute added 12 and Jada Lacey 10.
Michel Tablot, Brent Bradley, Dennie Poulin and Dave Rattray all scored in Plattsburgh State’s 4-3 win against Gustavus Adolphus in the NCAA Division II semifinal game, in North Billerica, Mass.
Ticonderoga’s Bill Brennan stood out among the CVAC’s best with a 20-point performance in the Third Annual Exceptional Seniors All-Star game.
Drew Skonberg was named the MVP of the 17th Annual Plattsburgh Police Benevolent Association Semi-Pro Basketball Tournament, scoring 52 points over three games and leading his Peabody’s team to a 79-75 victory over Patrick’s in the championship match.
The Plattsburgh Roadrunners took home the New York State Squirt B Championship with a 4-3 double OT win over Kenan, with scores from Scott Broderick, Jeff Fiampetti and two from Danyk Lemaire.
Plattsburgh State’s Paul Glodis was named to the New York State Division III All-State Basketball team, averaging 18 points per game and grabbing 218 rebounds through the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Jim Lacey’s 28 points and Dan Barr’s 23 helped to lead The Store to a 109-98 title win over the Pumas in City Men’s League basketball.
Peru’s John Zerrahn and Mike Washington led with 12 points apiece to a 55-40 win over Northeastern Clinton in sectional play.
Theresa Parent led with a high series of 486 in the Imperial Mixed League, with Sylvia McGarr rolling the high single of 175. For the men, Jim Brown Jr. had a 557 series and Phil Pulsifer had a 555.
Mike Agoney, Jim Adams, Tom Everett, Mike Kivett, Don Duprey, and Tab Bourgeois all gave Peru sectional victories in their weight classes, giving the squad a team total of 125 ½ points, and the Section VII win.
The duo of cousins, Jeff and Tom Trombley each netted 12 points in Chazy’s 52-44 win over Keene Valley. Bill Proulx added 11 points for the Eagles.
Chris Murnane led St. John’s with 24 points in their rout of Northern Adirondack, 78-51 in a Section VII semifinal matchup.
Ed Barrie of AuSable Valley was named the Most Valuable Player for basketball, leading the Patriots to a 16-1 season.
Glenn Lang, Mike Jerdo, Pete Gath, Mark Bombard and Stu Jerdo were all named to the MVL First Team All-Stars.
Peru’s Tom Everett took third place in the 145-pound division, defeating Albin’s Ron Parker, at the New York Intersectional Championships.
Howard Jennings and John Murnane each secured a hat trick in the Fourth Ward Montcalmers’ 15-3 win over Paul Smith’s College.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Mineville’s Ralph Paden led the team with 20 points and 19 rebounds to push past Ticonderoga, 75-57. Sentinel Dick Liddell, however, was the high scorer on the night with 25 points.
Schroon Lake grabbed a 68-41 victory over Keene Valley in the Mountain and Valley Athletic conference to close out the season, led by Dave Rowe with 12 points and Ron McNicol and John Beck with 10 each.
Saranac, with four individual champions in Tom Canning, Ed LaMay, Ron Miller and Tom Goddeau, took home the Section VII Interscholastic wrestling championship.
Beekmantown’s Jack Glasgow had a massive 40-point game in the Eagles’ 64-49 win over Ticonderoga in the first round of consolation matches.
Pat Gregory of St. John’s had 21 points to lead the Irish to a close 58-51 win over Plattsburgh High to secure the Sorensen Trophy.
Port Henry’s Jim Murdock recorded 22 points and Tom Gebo 20 to lead the Porters to a 69-48 win over Mineville.
Marshall Dubray shined for Lyon Mountain with 26 points in their win over Elizabethtown, 50-35.
Larry LaBarge, Allen LaFave and Gary LaBarge led Ellenburg to a 52-44 win over Crown Point in the Class B sectionals, with 16, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
A group of Hornets led Plattsburgh in a 73-62 victory over Mineville, in Class A sectional play. Francis Wilkins had 23 points, James Defayette had 14, Martin Bernstein 13, Marvin Patnode 11 and George Stetz notched 10.
Altona’s Jim Lacey led the team with 15 points in a 58-48 to led the Bombers into the Class C sectional finals. Eldon Burdo had 13 points to add while Don Sayah and Ken Bushy had 10 apiece.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Plattsburgh High won the North Country League championship with a 45-40 win over OLVA, led by Wayne Benson with 18 points.
Calvin Powers led Lyon Mountain with 28 points to push the Miners to a tight 56-54 win over St. John’s Academy.
Bob Premore’s 18 points led Our Lady of Victory to a 47-36 win over Dannemora in a Fran-Clin League matchup.
St. John’s Academy won the first Fran-Clin League championship, led by Norm Votraw with 17 tallies in a 46-40 win over Dannemora.
Bob Garrow led Plattsburgh State with 20 points while Jim Sears chipped in 16 for a 62-60 triumph over Norwich University. Gus Perna also netted 13 points in the win.
Ron Lambert and Ray Watkins led Mount Assumption with 14 and 13 points, respectively, to a 44-39 win over Immaculate Heart.
Willsboro was led by the offensive attack of Ron McDougal with 20 points in a victory over Crown Point, 55-42.
Fran Horne was the spark that Plattsburgh High needed with a 19-point game in their Section VII semifinal win over Keeseville, 66-55.
Don Genier netted 10 of his 11 points in the second half surge to push Mineville past Plattsburgh High, 49-45, for the Class A sectional title.
Martha Drella led Keeseville to a 33-9 win over the Diamond Ladies with 21 points of her own.