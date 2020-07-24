Locals competing for PSU honored

NEW ORLEANS – Graduate student Kallie Villemaire (Plattsburgh/Beekmantown), recent graduates Brianna Coon (Plattsburgh/Plattsburgh) and Taylor Canet (Peru/Peru) and senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora/Saranac) of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team have been selected as 2020 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Track and Field All-Academic Athletes.
To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Team, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a converted 4.0 scale. They also have to had qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championship or have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 50 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 35 in a relay event on the official NCAA Descending Order List provided by TFRRS.org.
Villemaire, who posted a 3.88 GPA as a graduate student pursuing a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling, finished the indoor season ranked 49th nationally in the 400-meter dash (59.09 converted time from a banked track) and 27th in the 4x400-meter relay (3:59.19). She set the indoor program record in the 300-meter dash (41.74) at the SLU Open on Feb. 21.
Coon, who graduated with a 3.47 GPA as a fitness and wellness major, finished the indoor season ranked 37th nationally in the shot put (13.06 meters – 42' 10.25"). Also a USTFCCCA All-Region honoree, she established program records in both the shot put and the weight throw (51' 5.75"), placing second and third in those events at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships, respectively.
Canet, who graduated with a 3.35 GPA as a psychology major, finished the indoor season ranked 27th nationally in the 4x400-meter relay (3:59.19).
Barber, who owns a 3.73 GPA as a fitness and wellness major, finished the indoor season ranked 27th nationally in the 4x400-meter relay (3:59.19).
A total of 477 NCAA Division III women's track and field student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition in 2020.
