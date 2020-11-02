Local X-C runners continue their season

SARANAC — Saranac Lake won both races in its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meet against Saranac on Saturday.

Saranac’s Molly Denis took first place on the girls side, but the Red Storm took spots two, three and four in a close 25-30 victory.

On the boys side, Sam Ash and Tucker Jakobe finished first and second, respectively, to help the Saranac Lake squad to a 20-40 victory.

Saranac’s Andrew Woodruff finished third in the boys race.

Boys

Saranac Lake 20, Saranac 40

1. Ash (SL) 16:55, 2. Jakobe (SL) 16:57, 3. Woodruff (S) 17:55, 4. Duprey (SL) 18:28, 5. Johnson (S). 19:43, 6. Hessletine (SL) 20:08, 7. Madden (SL). 20:23, 8. Shoemaker (SL) 20:26, 9. Kelley (S) 20:45, 10. M. Martin (SL). 20:56, 11. Hall (SL) 21:03, 12. Denial (S) 21:23, 13. Lynch (S) 21:31, 14. E. Breen (S) 21:31, 15. Bickford (SL) 22:52, 16. Canning (S) 23:05, 17. Sinclair (SL) 23:12, 18. W. Martin (SL) 24:35, 19. LaMora (S) 28:51, 20. D. Breen (S) 34:59.

Girls

Saranac Lake 25, Saranac 30

1. M. Denis (S) 22:34, 2. Wilson (SL). 23:04, 3. Mader (SL) 23:05, 4 Denkenberger (SL) 23:28, 5. K. Fay (S) 23:34, 6. Miner (S) 23:35, 7. Wissler (SL). 23:40, 8. A. Fay (S) 24:01, 9. Glasscock (SL) 24:05, 10. Lynch (S) 24:25, 11. Converse (S) 24:39, 12. Samperi (SL) 24:55, 13. Rainville (S) 24:55, 14. L. Denis (S) 25:05, 15. Sanger (S) 25:15, 16. Cliche (S) 25:59, 17. Yando (SL) 27:09, 18. Aarron (SL) 27:17, 19. Pickard (SL) 28:31, 20. Breen (S) 28:59.6, 21. LaMora (S) 42:30.

GIRLS

PERU 15

PLATTSBURGH 50

BOYS

PERU 15

PLATTSBURGH 50

PERU — Peru dominated the boys race against Plattsburgh High in its cross country meet this Saturday, taking the top eight spots in the race.

Landon Pandolph led the way for the boys, running a top time of 18:57.

On the girls side, Peru received the win as Plattsburgh was lacking the necessary five runners needed to compete.

Boys

Peru 15, Plattsburgh 50

1. Pandolph, (Pe), 18:57, 2. Morgan, (Pe), 19:02, 3. Howe, (Pe), 19:17, 4. Recore, (Pe), 19:21, 5. Lederman, (Pe), 19:44, 6. Burgette, (Pe), 20:02, 7. Moffett, (Pe), 20:41, 8. Mero, (Pe), 20:47, 9. Buckser, (Pl), 21:13, 10. Coleman, (Pe), 22:07, 11. Petro, (Pe), 22:17, 12. Jackson, (Pl), 22:52, 13. R. Knowles, (Pl), 23:45, 14. A. Knowles, (Pl), 24:14, 15. Sharp, (Pl), 29:22.

Girls

Peru 15, Plattsburgh 50

1. Graves, (Pl), 23:24, 2. C. Chamberlain, (Pe), 24:15, 3. LaHart, (Pe), 24:25, 4. Dougherty, (Pe), 24:34, 5. Clermont, (Pl), 24:56, 6. R. Chamberlain, (Pe), 25:04, 7. Beauharnois, (Pe), 25:30, 8. Lancto, (Pe), 25:34, 9. Finlaw, (Pe), 27:50, 10. Bilow, (Pl), 29:04, 11. Grimshaw, (Pl), 30:50.

BOYS

MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 23

AUSABLE VALLEY 36

GIRLS

MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 15

AUSABLE VALLEY 50

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley’s Spencer Daby took the top spot in the Patriot boys cross country meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley on Saturday, but Moriah/Boquet Valley’s boys took the meet, 23-36.

The combined squad finished in spots two and three and spots five through eight en route to victory.

On the girls side, Moriah/Boquet Valley finished in first and second but did not have the necessary five runners to compete.

Boys

Moriah/Boquet Valley 23, AuSable Valley 36

1. Daby (AV) 17:51, 2. Garnica (M/BV) 19:40, 3. Simmer (M/BV) 20:15, 4. Weerts (AV) 20:43, 5. Van Buren (M/BV) 21:33, 6. L. Peters (M/BV) 21:53, 7. Anderson (M/BV) 22:04, 8. B. Peters (M/BV) 22:08, 9. Goodman (AV) 25:13, 10. H. Smith (AV) 25:52, 11. B. Smith (M/BV) 27:28, 12. Akey (AV) 28:38, 13. LaPier (AV) 30:53, 14. LeFevre (AV) 44:27.

Girls

AuSable Valley 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50

1. McKiernan (M/BV) 22:33, 2. Gangi (M/BV) 25:15, 3. Hodgson (AV) 25:50, 4. Glebus (M/BV) 28:33, 5. Pelkey (AV) 29:50, 6. Bruno (AV) 31:50, 7. Janisse (AV) 32:19, 8. Clark (AV) 32:20, 9. Perry (AV) 36:33, 10. Dame (AV) 36:34.

GIRLS

BEEKMANTOWN 15

NCCS 50

BOYS

BEEKMANTOWN 20

NCCS 42

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton took the top spot in its boys race in its cross country meet against Beekmantown on Saturday, but the Eagles took the next four spots to secure the 20-42 win.

The Cougars had an incomplete team on the girls’ side leading to a Beekmantown win.

Girls

Beekmantown 15, Northeastern Clinton 50

1. Hamel (B) 19:35, 2. Cone (N) 19:47, 3. Canning (N) 21:00, 4. Trombley (N) 22:24, 5. Ko (B) 22:33, 6. LaMora (B) 23:41, 7. Lyons (B) 24:48, 8. Ritter (B) 25:02, 9. Secore (B) 25:03, 10. Eldredge (B) 25:30, 11. Ruest (B) 27:32, 12. Mulvaney (B) 27:56, 13. Bishop (B) 28:03, 14. Dainville (B) 28:31.

Boys

Beekmantown 20, Northeastern Clinton 42

1. Gilbo (N) 15:59, 2. Goodwin (B) 16:03, 3. Sand (B) 17:35, 4. Bibeau (B) 17:41, 5. Loughan (B) 17:50, 6. O. Nelson (B) 18:51, 7. Jock (B) 18:54, 8. Gero (N) 19:11, 9. C.Nelson (B) 19:12, 10. Behrmann (B) 19:15, 11. Frostick (N) 19:31, 12. Magiera (B) 19:51, 13. Bell-Carter (B) 19:53, 14. Jolicoeur (N) 20:43, 15. Moravec (B) 21:09.

BOYS

LAKE PLACID 15

SETON CATHOLIC 50

GIRLS

LAKE PLACID 15

SETON CATHOLIC 50

CADYVILLE — The Lake Placid Blue Bombers registered an all-around win against Seton Catholic this Saturday as both the girls and boys Knights squads were incomplete.

Seton Catholic’s Sam DeJordy took the top spot in the boys race, while Knight Faline Yang and Blue Bomber Harley Cohen both crossed the finish line at the 23:00 mark in the girls race.

Boys

Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50

1. DeJordy (S) 18:32, 2. Scanio (LP) 18:37, 3. Grafstein (S) 19:36, 4. Flanigan (LP) 19:41, 5. Hollander (LP) 23:20, 6. Gavin (LP) 23:24, 7. Brenner (LP) 23:50, 8. Kondret (LP) 24:52, 9. Roth (LP) 27:11, 10. Dawson-Ellis (LP) 30:09, 11.Bilow (S) 45:07.

Girls

Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50

1. Cohen (LP) 23:00, 1. Yang (SC) 23:00, 3. Rose-McClandish (LP) 23:25, 4. DeJordy (SC) 25:32, 5. Lansing (LP) 26:12, 6. Beauduin (SC) 29:28, 7. Livesey (LP) 31:14, 8. Roth (LP) 38:17.

