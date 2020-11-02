Local X-C runners continue their season

SARANAC — Saranac Lake won both races in its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meet against Saranac on Saturday.
Saranac’s Molly Denis took first place on the girls side, but the Red Storm took spots two, three and four in a close 25-30 victory.
On the boys side, Sam Ash and Tucker Jakobe finished first and second, respectively, to help the Saranac Lake squad to a 20-40 victory.
Saranac’s Andrew Woodruff finished third in the boys race.
Boys
Saranac Lake 20, Saranac 40
1. Ash (SL) 16:55, 2. Jakobe (SL) 16:57, 3. Woodruff (S) 17:55, 4. Duprey (SL) 18:28, 5. Johnson (S). 19:43, 6. Hessletine (SL) 20:08, 7. Madden (SL). 20:23, 8. Shoemaker (SL) 20:26, 9. Kelley (S) 20:45, 10. M. Martin (SL). 20:56, 11. Hall (SL) 21:03, 12. Denial (S) 21:23, 13. Lynch (S) 21:31, 14. E. Breen (S) 21:31, 15. Bickford (SL) 22:52, 16. Canning (S) 23:05, 17. Sinclair (SL) 23:12, 18. W. Martin (SL) 24:35, 19. LaMora (S) 28:51, 20. D. Breen (S) 34:59.
Girls
Saranac Lake 25, Saranac 30
1. M. Denis (S) 22:34, 2. Wilson (SL). 23:04, 3. Mader (SL) 23:05, 4 Denkenberger (SL) 23:28, 5. K. Fay (S) 23:34, 6. Miner (S) 23:35, 7. Wissler (SL). 23:40, 8. A. Fay (S) 24:01, 9. Glasscock (SL) 24:05, 10. Lynch (S) 24:25, 11. Converse (S) 24:39, 12. Samperi (SL) 24:55, 13. Rainville (S) 24:55, 14. L. Denis (S) 25:05, 15. Sanger (S) 25:15, 16. Cliche (S) 25:59, 17. Yando (SL) 27:09, 18. Aarron (SL) 27:17, 19. Pickard (SL) 28:31, 20. Breen (S) 28:59.6, 21. LaMora (S) 42:30.
GIRLS
PERU 15
PLATTSBURGH 50
BOYS
PERU 15
PLATTSBURGH 50
PERU — Peru dominated the boys race against Plattsburgh High in its cross country meet this Saturday, taking the top eight spots in the race.
Landon Pandolph led the way for the boys, running a top time of 18:57.
On the girls side, Peru received the win as Plattsburgh was lacking the necessary five runners needed to compete.
Boys
Peru 15, Plattsburgh 50
1. Pandolph, (Pe), 18:57, 2. Morgan, (Pe), 19:02, 3. Howe, (Pe), 19:17, 4. Recore, (Pe), 19:21, 5. Lederman, (Pe), 19:44, 6. Burgette, (Pe), 20:02, 7. Moffett, (Pe), 20:41, 8. Mero, (Pe), 20:47, 9. Buckser, (Pl), 21:13, 10. Coleman, (Pe), 22:07, 11. Petro, (Pe), 22:17, 12. Jackson, (Pl), 22:52, 13. R. Knowles, (Pl), 23:45, 14. A. Knowles, (Pl), 24:14, 15. Sharp, (Pl), 29:22.
Girls
Peru 15, Plattsburgh 50
1. Graves, (Pl), 23:24, 2. C. Chamberlain, (Pe), 24:15, 3. LaHart, (Pe), 24:25, 4. Dougherty, (Pe), 24:34, 5. Clermont, (Pl), 24:56, 6. R. Chamberlain, (Pe), 25:04, 7. Beauharnois, (Pe), 25:30, 8. Lancto, (Pe), 25:34, 9. Finlaw, (Pe), 27:50, 10. Bilow, (Pl), 29:04, 11. Grimshaw, (Pl), 30:50.
BOYS
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 23
AUSABLE VALLEY 36
GIRLS
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 15
AUSABLE VALLEY 50
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley’s Spencer Daby took the top spot in the Patriot boys cross country meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley on Saturday, but Moriah/Boquet Valley’s boys took the meet, 23-36.
The combined squad finished in spots two and three and spots five through eight en route to victory.
On the girls side, Moriah/Boquet Valley finished in first and second but did not have the necessary five runners to compete.
Boys
Moriah/Boquet Valley 23, AuSable Valley 36
1. Daby (AV) 17:51, 2. Garnica (M/BV) 19:40, 3. Simmer (M/BV) 20:15, 4. Weerts (AV) 20:43, 5. Van Buren (M/BV) 21:33, 6. L. Peters (M/BV) 21:53, 7. Anderson (M/BV) 22:04, 8. B. Peters (M/BV) 22:08, 9. Goodman (AV) 25:13, 10. H. Smith (AV) 25:52, 11. B. Smith (M/BV) 27:28, 12. Akey (AV) 28:38, 13. LaPier (AV) 30:53, 14. LeFevre (AV) 44:27.
Girls
AuSable Valley 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
1. McKiernan (M/BV) 22:33, 2. Gangi (M/BV) 25:15, 3. Hodgson (AV) 25:50, 4. Glebus (M/BV) 28:33, 5. Pelkey (AV) 29:50, 6. Bruno (AV) 31:50, 7. Janisse (AV) 32:19, 8. Clark (AV) 32:20, 9. Perry (AV) 36:33, 10. Dame (AV) 36:34.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 15
NCCS 50
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 20
NCCS 42
CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton took the top spot in its boys race in its cross country meet against Beekmantown on Saturday, but the Eagles took the next four spots to secure the 20-42 win.
The Cougars had an incomplete team on the girls’ side leading to a Beekmantown win.
Girls
Beekmantown 15, Northeastern Clinton 50
1. Hamel (B) 19:35, 2. Cone (N) 19:47, 3. Canning (N) 21:00, 4. Trombley (N) 22:24, 5. Ko (B) 22:33, 6. LaMora (B) 23:41, 7. Lyons (B) 24:48, 8. Ritter (B) 25:02, 9. Secore (B) 25:03, 10. Eldredge (B) 25:30, 11. Ruest (B) 27:32, 12. Mulvaney (B) 27:56, 13. Bishop (B) 28:03, 14. Dainville (B) 28:31.
Boys
Beekmantown 20, Northeastern Clinton 42
1. Gilbo (N) 15:59, 2. Goodwin (B) 16:03, 3. Sand (B) 17:35, 4. Bibeau (B) 17:41, 5. Loughan (B) 17:50, 6. O. Nelson (B) 18:51, 7. Jock (B) 18:54, 8. Gero (N) 19:11, 9. C.Nelson (B) 19:12, 10. Behrmann (B) 19:15, 11. Frostick (N) 19:31, 12. Magiera (B) 19:51, 13. Bell-Carter (B) 19:53, 14. Jolicoeur (N) 20:43, 15. Moravec (B) 21:09.
BOYS
LAKE PLACID 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
LAKE PLACID 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
CADYVILLE — The Lake Placid Blue Bombers registered an all-around win against Seton Catholic this Saturday as both the girls and boys Knights squads were incomplete.
Seton Catholic’s Sam DeJordy took the top spot in the boys race, while Knight Faline Yang and Blue Bomber Harley Cohen both crossed the finish line at the 23:00 mark in the girls race.
Boys
Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. DeJordy (S) 18:32, 2. Scanio (LP) 18:37, 3. Grafstein (S) 19:36, 4. Flanigan (LP) 19:41, 5. Hollander (LP) 23:20, 6. Gavin (LP) 23:24, 7. Brenner (LP) 23:50, 8. Kondret (LP) 24:52, 9. Roth (LP) 27:11, 10. Dawson-Ellis (LP) 30:09, 11.Bilow (S) 45:07.
Girls
Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. Cohen (LP) 23:00, 1. Yang (SC) 23:00, 3. Rose-McClandish (LP) 23:25, 4. DeJordy (SC) 25:32, 5. Lansing (LP) 26:12, 6. Beauduin (SC) 29:28, 7. Livesey (LP) 31:14, 8. Roth (LP) 38:17.
