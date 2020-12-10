Local ski legend, pioneer Natalie Leduc dies

PAUL SMITH’S — Paul Smith’s College is mourning the loss of one of its original ski team athletes.
Natalie Bombard LeDuc, class of 1951, passed away Tuesday.
LeDuc was born in 1930. She grew up an avid skier and won the New York State Slalom Ski Championships in 1948.
She enrolled at Paul Smith’s College in 1949 and competed on the school’s very successful ski team.
After graduation from PSC, then a two-year school, Leduc went on to attend school and race for St. Lawrence University.
Later, Leduc taught physical education at Paul Smith’s College. If someone grew up in Saranac Lake, they were most likely taught skiing by Leduc - she was known as “the woman who taught Saranac Lake to ski.”
She was a certified Professional Ski Instructor of America (PSIA) since the 1960s and was a pioneer in the instruction of the developmentally disabled during the 1950s and 1960s.
Leduc was a nationally known ski historian whose library was selected as one of 12 used to compile the "National Ski Register Books" written by Allen Adler.
She is also a founding member of the International Skiing Historical Association.
“We have lost a legend Alumna of Paul Smith’s College,” said Interim President Jon Strauss, “and what makes us even more saddened is that we have created the first-ever Paul Smith’s College Hall of Fame and Natalie was going to be one of the original inductees. Covid-19, however, prevented us from holding this event. We will certainly honor her life achievements when we finally stage this Inaugural Hall of Fame. Our ‘Smitty’ community and the North Country has lost a legend.”
