CHENANGO FORKS — The NYSPHSAA Cross Country State Championships were hosted at Chenango Valley State Park over the weekend, marking the first time the event was held since the 2019 iteration held at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The North Country teams victorious in sectionals, as well as numerous individual qualifiers, made the trek down to the event.
The conditions were cool and the course was soggy with rain starting with the second to last race.
BOYS
CLASS B
Plattsburgh High was the only North Country school in Class B with runners in the event.
Connor Duda was the top finisher for the Hornets, taking the 92nd spot out of 122 with an 18:53.1 time.
Plattsburgh finished 11th overall in the team rankings.
—
92. Duda, 18:53.1, 107. Barney, 19:40.2. 112. Fitzwater, 20:02.7, 114. Satheeskumar, 20:15.1, 115. Cortright, 20:15.7, 117. Frakes, 20:55.5, 120. Knowles, 22:34.8.
CLASS C
Sam Ash led the Saranac Lake boys to a seventh-place finish.
The Red Storm runner’s third-place finish in the race helped the squad beat out four teams running at the event.
Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin cracked the top 20, finishing in 17th place with a 17:21.7 time.
Nik Recore snagged the 29th spot for Peru, Andrew Denial ran his way into 72nd for Saranac, and Nate Gilbo finished in 80th, running for Northeastern Clinton.
—
3. Ash, SLCS, 16:44.3, 17. Goodwin, BCS, 17:21.7, 29. Recore, PCS, 17:55.1, 59. Hesseltine, SLCS, 18:26.1, 65. Kollmer, SLCS, 18:34, 72. Denial, SCS, 18:43.8, 80. Gilbo, NCCS, 18:51.2, 89. Morgan, PCS, 19:02.9, 93. Martin, SLCS, 19:14.4, 107. Bickford, SLCS, 19:55.9, 110. Akey, SLCS, 20:16.4, 114. Evans, SLCS, 20:33.4.
CLASS D
Andrew Scanio was the top finisher for an eighth-place Lake Placid squad, finishing ninth overall.
Seton Catholic's Sam DeJordy was the only other area runner to crack the top 20, finishing in 13th place in 17:33.
Emery Tausinger was the top finisher of a small Ticonderoga contingent that went to the race, taking 27th place.
Jude Brearton snagged 87th place as the only Moriah/Boquet Valley runner at the event.
—
9. Scanio, LPCS, 17:20.7, 13. DeJordy, SC, 17:33.4, 27. Tausinger, TCS, 18:02.8, 36. Grafstein, SC, 18:13.8, 46. Flanigan, LPCS, 18:29.7, 51. Fay, LPCS, 18:38.8, 83. Perron, TCS, 19:49.1, 87. Brearton, M/BV, 20:02, 99. Francis, LPCS, 20:52.4, 101. Hollander, LPCS, 21:26.5, 103. Dawson-Ellis, LPCS, 21:48.1, 109. Kondrat, LPCS, 22:22.1.
GIRLS
CLASS B
A 25th-place finish from Gianna Coryea helped keep the Hornets out of the last place spot, with the Plattsburgh squad finishing above Franklin Academy.
She finished in 20:02.
Phoebe Bruso was the next Plattsburgh finisher, coming across the line in 110th place.
—
25. Coryea, 20:02.6, 110. Bruso, 25:11.1, 113. Clermont, 26:11.5, 114. Bilow, 27:10.1, 118. Grimshaw, 30:23.1.
CLASS C
Sienna Boulds helped the Chiefs to an 8th-place finish, taking 17th place with a 20:02 time.
The next two Saranac runners crossed in quick succession, with Hannah Hamel and Laura Denial finishing 54th and 57th, respectively.
Megan Wilson, one of the individual Red Storm qualifiers, finished 64th overall, with teammate Molly Denis taking 77th.
The Cougars’ Alex Cone finished 98th and the Nighthawks Ophelia Lancto took the 103rd spot.
—
17. Boulds, SCS, 20:02.5, 54. Hamel, SCS, 21:39.0, 57. Denial, SCS, 21:47.3, 64. Wilson, SLCS, 21:50.1, 77. M. Denis, SCS, 22:06.2, 84. Ash, SLCS, 22:25.2, 92. Borner, SCS, 22:37.7, 97. Miner, SCS, 22:55.9, 98. Cone, NCCS, 23:01.1, 103. Lancto, PCS, 23:21.6, 107. Fay, SCS, 23:30.9, 114. Carpenter, SLCS, 23:52.4,
CLASS D
Eighth-grader Samantha Damico continued her standout season with a fifth overall finish in the Class D race, powering the Blue Bombers to a fourth-place team finish out of eight teams.
Lily Rother was the next Lake Placid runner across the line, finishing 32nd.
Faline Yang capped off her senior season with a 38th-place finish in her fourth appearance at state championships, the highest she’s ever finished.
Ticonderoga’s Hannah Porter ran her way into 45th place with a 22:06.4 time, while Keira Callahan secured the 69th spot for Moriah/Boquet Valley.
—
5. Damico, LPCS, 19:51.6, 32. Rother, LPCS, 21:43.7, 38. Yang, SC, 21:55.1, 43. Rose-Mccandlish, LPCS, 22:04.0, 45. Porter, TCS, 22:06.4, 53. Blanchard, TCS, 22:27.3, 55. McKinnon, LPCS, 22:41.1, 64. Cohen, LPCS, 23:30, 69. Callahan, M/BV, 23:56.3, 70. Lansing, LPCS, 24:14.4, 91. Fay, LPCS, 25:53.2.
