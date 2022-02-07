ELLENBURG — Alexis Belrose’s 22-point night helped spur the Northern Adirondack girls on to a 61-39 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Monday.
Along with Belrose’s 22 points, the Bobcats got 11 points from Mackenna LaBarge, 13 points from Abby Peryea and eight points from Isabella Gilmore.
“This was a great team effort for us,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said.
Reese Shambo led the Patriot girls in the loss with 10 points, while Sara Richards recorded six points.
—
Northern Adirondack 61, AuSable Valley 39
AuSable Valley (39)
Sara Richards 3-0-8, H. Hickey 0-0-0, L. Keyser 2-1-6, K. Knapp 1-0-3, B. Douglass 1-1-4, K. Hoehn 1-0-2, L. Douglas 0-0-0, Reese Shambo 5-0-10, S. Durgan 1-4-6. Totals- 14-6-39.
Northern Adirondack (61)
M. LaBarge 5-1-11, I. Gilmore 3-2-8, A. Belrose 9-2-22, R. Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 1-3-6, S. Charland 0-1-1, Abby Peryea 5-3-13. Totals- 23-12-61.
Halftime- NAC, 31-21.
3 point goals- Ausable (5) S. Richards 2, L.Keyser, K. Knapp, B. Douglass. Northern Adirondack (3) A. Belrose 2, Abigail Peryea.
SARANAC 62
PERU 42
SARANAC — A 20-point night from Sydney Myers powered a Chiefs offense to a win over the Nighthawks, Monday.
Molly Denis and Brenna Ducatte joined Myers with strong nights on offense, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.
“Our full court pressure forced peru in some early turnovers which allowed us to take an early lead outscoring them 20-6,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “Molly Denis, Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte created havoc in the backcourt which lead to us getting 24 steals in the game.”
For Peru, Kortney McCarthy continued her strong season with a team-high 14 points.
“The game was closer than the final score,” Newell said. “A credit to coach Dubay and his team as they never stop competing throughout the game.”
—
Saranac 62, Peru 42
Peru (42)
Laswliss 1-0-2, Marino 1-0-3, McCarthy 6-1-14, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 2-0-4, Lawyer 1-0-2, Hendrix 4-0-8, St.Denis 3-0-6, Brousseau 1-1-3. Totals- 20-2-42.
Saranac (62)
M. Denis 6-0-16, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 2-2-7, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 8-3-20
La. Pellerin 1-0-2, L. Denis 1-0-3, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 6-0-12, Fay 0-0-0.
Halftime- Saranac, 38-24.
3 point goals- Saranac (7) M. Denis 4, Parker, Myers, L. Denis. Peru (2) Marino, McCarthy.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 58
MORIAH 32
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars came away with the win, but coach Robb Garand hopes his team can improve going forward.
“We got caught standing tonight and did not make our outside shots; we were not making good decisions tonight,” Garrand said. “Hats off to Moriah as they came ready to play right until the final buzzer.”
Bailee LaFountain registered 15 points, Audi Hollister recorded 12 points and Ellie Prairie put up 10 points in the win for Northeastern. Desiree DuBois and Callie Racine each netted eight points, as well.
Hannah Gaddor and Jayde Trow recorded 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Vikings in their defeat.
—
Northeastern Clinton 58, Moriah 32
Moriah (32)
Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 0-1-1, Anderson 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 5-2-12, Gaddor 5-5-15. Totals- 12-8-32
Northeastern Clinton (58)
Prairie 5-0-10, Dubois 2-4-8, LaFountain 6-2-15, Hollister 4-4-12, Roberts 1-0-3, Trudo 0-0-0, Deso 1-0-2, Richard 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Racine 4-0-8. Totals- 23-10-58.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 37-13.
3 point goals- NCCS (2), LaFountain, Roberts.
MVAC
KEENE 54
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 24
KEENE — Haylie Buysse’s 19-point night helped lead the Beavers to doubling up Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Megan Quinn was just behind her with 18 points, while Marley Harmer out up seven points.
“We moved the ball very well tonight and shared the wealth with seven players in the scorebook,” Keene coach Cori Anne Favro said. “It's always truly a team effort both offensively and defensively.”
Annalise Penrose’s nine-point night led the Indian Lake/Long Lake squad in the team’s loss, followed closely by Olivia Zumpano’s eight points.
—
Keene 54, Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
Indian Lake/Long Lake (24)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 3-1-8, Penrose 4-0-9, Cannan 1-0-2, Puterleo 0-0-0, Liddle 2-0-5. Totals- 10-1-24.
Keene (54)
VanNess 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, Ellis 2-0-4, Harmer 3-0-7, Buysse 8-1-19, Quinn 7-4-18, Jones 1-0-2, Lawrence 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 23-5-54.
Halftime- Keene, 33-12.
3 point goals- Keene (3) Harmer, Buysse 2. Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Zumparo, Penrose, Liddle.
NON-LEAGUE
SCHROON LAKE 43
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 36
PLATTSBURGH — Dakotah Cutting and the Wildcats got out to an early lead and held on to defeat the Hornets.
“Coach Cutting's kids out-played us from the jump; they were the better basketball team tonight in every aspect of the game,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazella said. “Our kids battled back, but it just wasn't enough.”
Brittany Mieras recorded 11 points for Schroon Lake in the win, while Kayli Hayden and Saige Shaughnessy each put up six points.
Alyssa Hemingway and Cora Long led the Hornet girls in the loss, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively, while each putting up four treys.
—
Plattsburgh High 46, Schroon Lake 43
Schroon Lake (43)
Cutting 5-4-14, Emnert 0-0-0, Hayden 2-2-6, Baker 1-0-2, Shaughnessy 3-0-6, Arnold 1-0-2, Mieras 4-0-11. Totals- 16-6-43.
Plattsburgh High (36)
An. Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Long 4-0-12, Bilow 2-0-4, Hemingway 4-2-14, Crahan 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-1-3, Whalen 0-0-0, Battinelli 0-1-1. Totals- 12-4-36.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 18-12.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (8) Long 4, Hemingway 4. Schroon Lake (3) Mieras 3.
BOYS
LAKE PLACID 53
KEENE 43
LAKE PLACID — The Beavers made a late push that cut the Blue Bombers’ 22-point third quarter lead down to as low as 10 points, but Keene never quite came back with Lake Placid holding on for the win.
Sam Hooker led the Blue Bombers with a 14-point night, while John Ledwith was just behind him with 13 points.
Adnan Cecunjanin chipped in 10 points in the win.
Vann Morelli’s 15-point night paced the Keene team in the loss.
—
Lake Placid 53, Keene 43
Keene (43)
Cato 0-0-0, DelPoza 4-2-11, Linton 3-0-6, Morelli 6-2-15, Isham 2-0-4, Smith 0-0-0, Jacobson 3-1-7. Totals- 18-5-43.
Lake Placid (53)
Armstrong 3-1-8, Colby 1-0-2, Ledwith 5-0-13, A.Cecunjanin 5-0-10, Kondrat 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Douglas 1-0-2, Hooker 4-6-14. Totals- 21-7-53.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 30-17.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (4) Armstrong, Ledwith 3. Keene (2) Del Pozo, Morelli
SETON CATHOLIC 70
CHAZY 30
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights had a balanced scoring attack with Dominic Allen leading the way with 21 points.
Aiden Pearl (19) and Alex Coupal (17) also finished in double digits in the points category.
“It was a good night to get everyone involved and contributing in the win,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“We shared the ball well. Chazy played hard the entire game and kept their energy level high.”
Jeremy Juneau finished with a team-high nine points for the Eagles.
—
Seton Catholic 70, Chazy 30
Chazy (30)
Stevens 2-0-5, Juneau 4-1-9, McAfee 0-0-0, Foster 2-0-5, LaBarge 3-0-6, Kise 1-0-3, Pratt 1-0-2. Totals: 13-1-30.
Seton Catholic (70)
Guay 2-1-5, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 6-1-17, Pearl 7-5-19, Allen 9-3-21, Vega 2-0-4, Gao 2-0-4, Trzakos 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0. Totals: 28-10-70.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 35-14.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Stevens, Foster, Kise. Seton (4) Coupal 4.
SATURDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 58
SETON CATHOLIC 52
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars pulled away late for the win.
Jordan Brown led Northeastern Clinton with 14 points, and Thomas Gilbo had 10 more.
Alex Coupal totaled 25 points, and Dominic Allen and Sergio Vega both added eight more apiece to pace the Knights.
—
Northeastern Clinton 58, Seton Catholic 52
NCCS (58)
Brown 6-0-14, Guay 0-0-0, Deuso 3-2-9, Monette 0-0-0, Dubois 3-3-9, Gilbo 4-0-10, Manor 4-1-9, Garrow 2-0-5, Creller 1-0-2. Totals: 23-6-58.
Seton Catholic (52)
Guay 1-1-3, Shalton 1-0-3, Coupal 8-4-25, Pearl 2-1-5, Allen 4-0-8, Vega 4-0-8, Gao 0-0-0.
Halftime- NCCS, 27-26.
3 point goals- NCCS (6) Brown 2, Deuso, Gilbo 2, Garrow. SC (6) Shalton, Coupal 5.
