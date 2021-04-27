UTICA — Some local gymnasts recently competed at the NY-USA Gymnastics State Championships for Xcel Platinums in Utica.
The athletes, part of Trudeau's Gymnastics, had plenty of success at the competition.
Beekmantown's Lauren Gonyo placed in five different categories, including sixth on the beam with a 9.2. She placed seventh in the all-around with a 37.15, eighth on the bars (9.275), and 10th on the vault (9.2) and floor (9.275).
Peru had a trio of athletes place, including Jenna Swyers, Maddy Witkiewicz and McKalyie Taylor.
Swyers took fifth in the floor completion thanks to a 9.425.
Taylor had the highest finish of anyone, taking third with a 9.525 on the vault. She also secured 10th on the bars and beam with a 9.05 and 9.0, respectively.
Witkiewicz had a nice performance on the vault, placing fifth at 9.475, and she tallied a 9.1 on the beam, which was good for ninth. She also placed 11th in the all-around with a 36.525.
AuSable Valley's Dakota Tender, who competed for Plattsburgh High, placed in a bunch of categories, including 10th on the bars (9.05) and beam (9.0) and 11th in the all-around thanks to a 36.525 mark.
Also qualifying for the state meet and competing were Peru's Lilly Swyers and Plattsburgh's Emma Watts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.