Local cross country runners continue season

PERU — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season continued this past weekend with four Saturday meets.
Among them was an all around win by Peru, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams beating AuSable Valley.
Patriot Spencer Daby won the race on the boys’ side with a final time of 17:46, but Peru would take the next seven spots.
On the girls’ side, Ophelia Lancto won the race for Peru, followed by five more Peru runners.
Lydia Bruno was the first girl to finish for AuSable Valley, taking the seventh spot with a time of 28:54.
Boys
Peru 20, AuSable Valley 43
1. Daby (AV), 17:46, 2. Pandolph (P), 19:37, 3. Howe, (P), 19:58, 4. Recore, (P), 20:23, 5. Burgette, (P), 20:23, 6. Lederman, (P), 20:43, 7. Morgan, (P), 20:54, 8. Tedesco, (P), 21:02, 9. Weerts, (AV), 21:58, 10. Mero, (P), 22:01, 11. Graves, (P), 22:22, 12. Coleman, (P), 23:06, 13. Petro, (P), 26:30, 14. Smith, (P), 26:34, 15. Perry, (AV), 26:59.
Girls
Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50
1. Lancto (P) 24:46, 2. Lahart (P) 26:25, 3. Chamberlain (P) 26:54, 4. Dougherty (P) 27:03, 5. Beauharnois (P) 27:49, 6. Chamberlain (P) 28:18, 7. Bruno (AV) 28:54, 8. Janisse (AV) 29:10, 9. Finlaw (P) 31:32, 10. Perry (AV) 35:09.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 35
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 31
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON (50)
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars won a close meet on the boys’ side, snagging the top three spots in their Saturday meet against the Hornets.
Alex Cone, a freshman on the Northeastern Clinton girl’s team, won the incomplete race on that side of the meet.
Nora Graves was the top finisher with a second-place time of 21:11 for the victorious Plattsburgh squad.
Cougars Thomas Gilbo, Darren Purisic and Jack Gero finished in the top three for the boys, with Thor Frostick rounding out the top seven to secure the Cougar victory.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 31, Plattsburgh High 35
1.Gilbo 17:29 (NCCS), 2.Purisic 17:34 (NCCS),3. Gero 20:16 (NCCS), 4. Jackson 20:18 (PHS), 5. A. Knowles 20:38 (PHS), 6. R. Knowles 20:51 (PHS), 7. Frostick 20:53 (NCCS), Jolicouer 21:49 (NCCS), 9, Rehman 24:51 (PHS), 10. Trombley 25:44 (NCCS), 11. Sharp 28:17 (PHS), Sisco 30:19 (NCCS), LePage 30:42 (NCCS)
Girls
Plattsburgh High 15, NCCS 50
1. Cone 20:58 (NCCS), 2. Graves 21:11 (PHS), 3. Clermont 22:14 (PHS), 4. Bilow 23:01 (PHS), 5. Canning 24:13 (PHS),6. Trombley 25:48 (NCCS), 7. Grimshaw 32:00 (PHS), 8. Merrill 32:15 (PHS)
BOYS
BOQUET VALLEY/MORIAH 20
LAKE PLACID 41
GIRLS
RACE NOT COMPETED
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley/Moriah boys’ squad picked up the win over Lake Placid in its meet Saturday.
Runners on the girls’ side ran to get some practice in, as neither side had the necessary five runners for the meet to count.
Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio took the top spot on the male side, but Boquet Valley/Moriah took the next five spots to secure the win, with Cole Simmer, Denali Garnica, Emery Tausinger, Landon Peters and Sawyer VanBuren all getting into the top seven.
Boys
Boquet Valley/Moriah 20, Lake Placid 41
1. Andrew Scanio (LP) 19:35, 2. Cole Simmer (BV) 20:29, 3. Denali Garnica (BV) 20:59, 4. Emery Tausinger (BV) 21:32, 5. Landon Peters (BV) 22:44, 6. Sawyer VanBuren (BV) 23:05, 7.Jack Lawrence (LP) 23:09, 8. Gage Perry (BV) 23:22, 9. Brayden Peters (BV) 23:23, 10. Sam Anderson (BV) 23:29, 11. Evan Brenner (LP) 25:24, 12. Colton Kondrat (LP) 30:03, 13. Ethan Cash (LP) 30:50, 14. Sean Roth (LP) 30:51, 15. Breckin Smith (BV) 30:55.
Girls
Not contested due to lack of runners on both teams
1. Sophia McKieran (BV) 24:00, 2. Emily Gangi (BV) 27:38, 3. Ellen Lansing (LP) 29:20, 4. Sydney Glebis (BV) 30:12, 5. Astrid Livesey (LP) 32:16, 6. Kelly Le (LP) 33:28, 7. Erin Roth (LP) 38:02.
BOYS
SARANAC 15
SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
SARANAC TAKES TEAM WIN
PLATTSBURGH — Both the Saranac boys and girls cross country runners took the victory in their meet against Seton Catholic, Saturday.
Chief Andrew Woodruff ran a first-place time of 18:20 to win the race and was joined by seven other Saranac runners in the top 10.
On the girls’ side, Saranac took the team win, according to Seton Catholic coach Kathy Champagne, due to Seton not having enough runners.
Knight Faline Yang did take first place in the race, though, running a 23:32 time.
Boys
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50
1. Woodruff (S) 18:20, 2. DeJordy (SC), 19:06, 3. Max Grafstein (SC), 19:59, 4. Johnson (S) 21:13, 5. Kelley (S) 23:04,6. Canning, (S) 23:07, 7. E. Breen (S) 23:53, 8. Lynch (S) 25:42, 9. Denial (S) 25:59, 10. D. Breen (S) 36:23.
Girls
Saranac takes team win
1. Yang, (SC) 23:32, 2. Miner (S) 24:30, 3. Lynch (S) 25:27, 4. K. Fay (S) 26:08, 5. M. Denis (S) 26:28, 6. A. Fay (S) 26:42, 7. Converse (S) 27:02, 8. Sanger (S) 27:20, 9. Rainville, (S) 27:43, 10. L. Denis (S) 27:43, 11. DeJordy (SC) 28:13, 12. Breen (S) 30:15, 13. Madden (S) 30:25, 14. Cliche (S) 32:09.
