Local cross country athletes compete at Burnt Hills

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Several North Country schools participated in the 39th Annual Burnt Hills Cross Country Invitational held at Saratoga State Park on Saturday, with Saranac Lake's Sam Ash finishing second in the Boys' Division 1 Race with a 16:13 time
Seton Catholic's Sam DeJordy finished third with a time of 16:46.
AuSable Valley finished 10th in the team scoring on the girls' side.
All results submitted to the Press-Republican are listed below.
Boys
2, Ash, SLCS, 16:13. 3, DeJordy, SC, 16:46. 49, Weerts, AVCS, 19:11. 116, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 22:05. 118, Semeraro, AVCS, 22:11. 155, Ganter, AVCS, 31:14.
Girls
49, Pelkey, AVCS, 24:41. 54, Daby, AVCS, 25:20. 83, Bushey, AVCS, 29:05. 92, Andrews, AVCS, 33:20. 93, Perry, AVCS, 35:18.
