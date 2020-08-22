Little League Roundup: Aug. 22, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Aug. 21
CSEA 11, Nuway Car Wash 1 (5)
WP- Jasper Burdo.
LP- Evan Imhoff
CSEA 302 24 11 17
Nuway 000 01 1 1
Burdo, Lawrenz (5) and DeAngelo. Imhoff, Recore(3),Chase (5) and Coryea.
2B- DeAngelo, Burdo, Peters.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo- Double, Single, Walk, Run; Carson Duval- 2 Singles, Run; Jasper Burdo- Double, 3 Singles, 3 Runs; Brennan Peters- Single, Double, 3 Runs; Owen Rankin- 3 Singles, 2 Runs; Ian Lawrenz- Single, 2 Walks, Run; Quinn Isaak- 2 Singles, Walk; Scott Gommel- Single, Walk; Colin Walker- Walk, HBP.
Nuway- Katie McCormick- Walk; Colby Chase- Walk; Layden Delaronde- Single; Rob Squier- Walk; Ben Coryea- Walk; Owens- Walk.
Aug. 20
Ground Round 14, McSweeney’s 3
WP- Austin LaReau.
GR- T.Vanvalkenburg 1 walk, 1 run scored; L.Kowalowski 1 single, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; M.Coryer 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 2 singles, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; L.Estes 1 double, 2 RBI; H.Porter 1 single; N.Thayer 1 triple,1 double, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; A.Lareau 1 single, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; K.Harris 1 double, 1 RBI; I.Hendrix 1 walk, 2 runs scored; M.Welc 1 single, 1 double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored.
McSweeney’s- C.Smith 1 single, 1 run scored; G.Moore 1 single, 1 run scored; T.Taylor 1 double, 1 single, 1 walk, 1 run scored; W.Barton 1 single, 1 walk; L.Nolan 1 single; G.Sypek 1 walk; T.Blake 1 walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.