LET THEM PLAY: Rallygoers show their support for high school football

JOE LOTEMPLIO/STAFF PHOTOKristin Hanson holds up a sign saying "We Aren't The City!" to demonstrate the regional differences when it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on the North Country compared to other regions of New York in regard to high school sports. Hanson organized a peaceful rally to try and push the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to revisit its decision to postpone the high school football season to March 1.