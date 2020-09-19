LET THEM PLAY: Rallygoers show their support for high school football

PLATTSBURGH — On a day when they would normally be wrapped up in blankets adorning their school's colors and cheering their favorite gridders, about 30 people attended a rally in support of high school football at the Oval in Plattsburgh Saturday.
"I kind of started to feel helpless and hopeless, and if I'm feeling that way, I know the kids are starting to feel that way too so I really wanted to give them a voice," rally organizer Kristin Hanson said.
The rally attendees are upset with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's decision to move high school football to the spring with a March 1 start date due to the coronavirus.
They want that decision revisited.
"I want to call on Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo, I want to call on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for change," she said.
"What they are doing isn't right. It's not fair, and it is not grounded on any scientific facts because this is being done safely across the U.S. so why can't we do it here?"
Other fall sports such as soccer, cross country, gymnastics and girls swimming are slated to begin in some form next week.
Competitive cheerleading and girls volleyball have also been moved to the spring.
Hanson and other football supporters say that football is being played in 37 other states, and if the other fall sports can be held in New York, football can be played safely here as well.
"It doesn't make sense," Hanson said.
"And when something doesn't make sense to me, it's not true. It's very confusing, and I think the kids are also confused."
Hanson, whose son Jack, is a sophomore football player at Peru, said she believes football includes elements that can make it safe to play.
"I'm a North Country girl, and I can tell you that any soccer game I've ever seen is full contact, and they don't have equipment," she said.
"Football actually does have equipment, and they are not constantly near each other. Soccer is an ongoing thing. Football is a series of plays, so I feel like it doesn't make sense, and again, 37 other states are doing it safely so why can't we?"
A first grade teacher in Peru, Hanson said making football safe falls in line with many other steps taken to deal with the coronavirus.
"As an educator, I'm watching what the schools are doing, and I can see we are coming back to school safely, and coming back to school safely to me is also participating in sports," she said.
"Sports are important. They build self confidence, self reliance, independence, team building, community... so there is value."
Hanson said moving football to the spring is not realistic given the North Country weather.
"That can't happen," she said.
"In Upstate New York in March, there is still snow on the ground."
Jack Hanson has been frustrated with not being able to play, but has been doing his best to stay in shape just in case.
"I think it is unfair to us that we don't get to play when there are 37 other states playing football," he said.
"We have a pretty low number of cases up here, so I think we should be able to play."
Jack's classmates and fellow athletes Kennedy Beyer and Jacqueline Mitchell were on hand to support the cause.
"I've been trying to practice as much as I can, but it's hard because you lose all your skills," Beyer, a gymnast, said.
"You basically have to retrain your body. We are trying to get outside and practice as much as we can, but the cold weather is making it hard."
Mitchell is a soccer player who is looking forward to the season starting next week, which is about a month later than usual. She believes that they can have a safe season.
"We are going to have to wear masks during the games, and it's different because we are not touching each other as much or using the same equipment with our hands," she said.
"I think it can be done."
