LEAVING THE BENCH: Cole happy as Plattsburgh State coaching career ends

PLATTSBURGH — A lot of memories can be made when you coach a basketball team for 24 years.
Just ask Cheryl Cole.
The longtime Plattsburgh State women’s basketball coach decided to wrap up her career with the Cardinals and shift to becoming the college’s Associate Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator.
“I think I can be a tremendous asset to the young coaches we have starting here at Plattsburgh and hopefully be a tremendous support system for all our coaches,” Cole said.
“It’s always easier to help someone as a coach when you have done it. When you have coached, you bring a little more credibility and experience to the table.”
Ben Sarraf, Cole’s associate head coach of the past eight seasons, will take the reins from Cole as the Cardinals prepare for the 2021-22 season.
“I have great confidence that he will continue to build upon the foundation of success that coach Cheryl Cole developed over the past 20-plus years as the head coach of our women's program,” Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard said.
“I'm excited to see this team continue its rise up the conference ranks under Ben's leadership and am immensely thankful to Cheryl, who will now be transitioning to a full-time member of our administrative team."
THE START
Cole started her tenure with the Cardinals in 1997 and accumulated 249 career victories, one SUNYAC championship and one NCAA Division III Tournament appearance to finish as the winningest coach in program history.
“The program has evolved so much since I started, and everything about college basketball, especially women’s basketball, in terms of the athleticism and ability has improved so much,” Cole said.
“There’s a lot more respect for women’s athletics. People care. There is still a ways to go, but there’s much more support, and it’s getting better all the time, which is exciting.”
Reflecting on how her career at Plattsburgh started and then evolved as time passed, Cole said what impressed her most is the people she worked with and the players she coached.
Having coached for so long, she admitted so much has changed, especially recruiting styles, but her love for the game of basketball has remained the same.
“It’s really funny how much recruiting has changed,” Cole said. “I did not email or text a kid to recruit when I started. You had to call them on the home phone, and you ended up talking to their parents first at most times.
“Now, I could Google anybody and find film on a kid somewhere. But back in the day, you had to go physically and see everyone. It was much more difficult, and it’s really crazy to think how that was just the normal way of doing things when I started.”
THE GREAT SEASON
The 2013-14 season will go down as the most successful year for Cole and the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh topped Geneseo, 57-52, to win the SUNYAC championship and also picked up a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to a 67-56 defeat of Roger Williams University.
“That season did not just happen,” Cole said. “That was years of work and players and coaches who did not get to be on that team and were on teams when we were building the program.
“It takes so much to get to that point. That was a tremendous season, and I have great memories about it. It took a lot of people. I was fortunate to have a lot of players who bought in to working all year and wanting it.”
One of the players on that team was Kathleen Payne, who ended up being the lone All-American Cole coached during her tenure with the Cardinals.
The championship season did not start the way Plattsburgh wanted, as the Cardinals dropped their first two games at the Williams Tip-Off Tournament.
Those losses paired up with a couple out-of-sync practices for a team with high expectations provoked a meeting with Cole and her players.
"Coach had a team meeting and asked everyone what their jobs were on the team,” Payne said. “Everyone said what they thought their roles were, and coach then told us to stick to our roles and be ourselves and not do too much. That was so huge for us as a team.”
Plattsburgh went on to win 11 of its next 12 games and finished 23-6.
“When I look back at Plattsburgh, Coach Cole was a huge part of my time,” Payne said. “It was great to have her as a coach because of how great a person she was. The biggest thing with her was to just be honest with her. She wanted you to learn and grow as a person.”
NO DISAPPOINTMENT
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cole missed out on what would have been her final season with the Cardinals.
“Not coaching last year was so weird,” Cole said. “It was weird for everyone across the country to be a remote worker or not even have a job. Being a coach and not playing was brutal. It was hard. How do you support a team and your players from afar? It was tremendously challenging in so many ways, but it did allow me to step back.”
The time away from the court forced Cole to see what not coaching would be like, and because of the odd end to her coaching career, she said the transition has become easier.
“It was awful at first, but it slowed down my life, and I had not put a lot of thought in when I would step away from coaching,” Cole said.
“It crossed my mind. COVID forced me to experience what it was going to be like. I was able to see that I could deal with this.”
A NEW LOOK
Would Cole have liked to have one last typical season to coach?
Of course, she said, but also acknowledged that would be selfish.
“I did not get that last year, but a lot of people did not get the end of their careers," Cole said. "I have been coaching for a long time. I care more about the fact that student-athletes did not get the opportunity. For me, it’s OK.”
Cole said she’s extremely excited for Sarraf and his new opportunity to coach Plattsburgh and will be one of his biggest supporters.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn't be more excited to have it at Plattsburgh," Sarraf said. “I want to thank Cheryl Cole for taking a chance on me eight years ago. Without her, I wouldn't be here.”
When the Cardinals take the court Nov. 6, to open the season at home against Canton, Sarraf and his squad will be starting a new chapter of Plattsburgh women’s basketball, and Cole said she will be there for anything he or the team may need.
“He has been so loyal to me, and he has done everything I asked of him,” Cole said.
“He has always wanted to be a head coach. This is his opportunity. He deserves it. You never know what you don’t know until you are sitting in that head coach seat. I am here if he needs it, but this is his program now, and it’s time for him to have his shot.
"I am so happy for him.”
